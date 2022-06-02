Best laptops with number pads 2022

Whether it's for data entry, accounting, or just entering numbers and calculations with precision and speed, there are plenty of reasons to have a number pad on a laptop. Even though laptops are getting smaller, you can still purchase several excellent Windows laptops with full number pads. Every one of these devices has a full number pad, and each is one of the best Windows laptop picks in the category. Here is our list of the best laptops with number pads.

(opens in new tab) LG gram 17 (17-inch WQXGA)

Large, but thin

This 17-inch laptop is unique in that it doesn't come with a lot of heft for its size. The LG gram 17 (opens in new tab) weighs under 3 pounds, so it isn't going to hurt your back to carry around. Despite the thin chassis, it has a 2K display, 16GB of RAM, support for Thunderbolt 4, and up to 17 hours of battery life.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo ThinkPad T15 Gen 2

Durable and 4K

This business laptop features a beautiful 4K Dolby Vision-compatible 15.6-inch display, with HDR400 support right out of the box. It also has optional GeForce graphics for dedicated graphics power, and Dolby Audio-tuned speakers for an excellent listening experience. And, it has a number pad!

(opens in new tab) HP EliteBook 860 G9

Business first

Looking for a laptop designed for business use first and foremost? The EliteBook 860 G9 from HP is a great choice, featuring Intel 12th-generation chips, 16GB RAM, 256GB storage, and a beautiful 16-inch display with a full dedicated number pad!

(opens in new tab) Dell Inspiron 17 2-in-1

Massive 2-in-1

Ever wanted a 17-inch laptop that can also be a tablet? Dell has you covered with the Inspiron 17 2-in-1, featuring 8GB RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics paired with 11th Gen Intel processors, and 512GB of m.2 PCIe storage. The number pad is here, too.

(opens in new tab) Dell Inspiron 16 Plus

16:10

Dell's newest Inspiron 16 series features a large, Full HD, 16-inch, 16:10 display, 11th Gen Intel Core i5 or i7 processor, and Intel Iris Xe or NVIDIA RTX for boosted graphics performance. Paired with up to 32GB RAM, 1TB m.2 storage, and a full-sized number pad, this is a great choice for those looking for a taller aspect ratio.

Being productive on the go with a number pad

For number crunchers and people who need the functionality of a full number pad, using laptops with full number pads is essential. Data entry and some other forms of input are significantly faster and more comfortable with a full number pad. Each laptop in this collection has a full number pad that increases your speed and optimizes your workflow.

There's a wide range of laptops with number pads, from thin and light laptops to the beefiest gaming setups. If you want a portable laptop with a lot of room to get your work done, the LG gram 17 is an excellent option and one of our picks for best Windows laptop. It has a large screen but will feel like a much smaller laptop in your bag thanks to its lighter weight.

If you want a number pad on a device with a taller aspect ratio, you should check out the Dell Inspiron 16 Plus. It's a beefy powerhouse with powerful internals that also has a full keyboard setup, but with a 16:10 display!