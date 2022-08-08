HP Envy 17t down to $850 just in time for back-to-school

As we race toward the middle of August, we enter back-to-school season. Since plenty of the best Windows laptops go on sale this time of year, it can be difficult to decide which PC is right for you. If you're in the market for a large laptop, HP has a sale worth looking at.

The HP ENVY 17 is on sale for as little as $850 right now, which is $350 off its normal price. That discount drops the large laptop from north of the $1,000 mark to safely into the midrange of laptop prices. The most affordable model comes with an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage. All of those specs should be more than enough to handle the workload of many university and high school students, as well as some creators.

(opens in new tab) HP ENVY 17t | From $1,200 $850 (opens in new tab) With a discounted starting price of $850, the HP ENVY 17 is a solid choice for creators and students, especially those looking for a laptop with a large screen. It runs on an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 and Intel Iris Xe graphics.

The model available for $850 has an older 11th Gen Intel CPU inside. If you're willing to spend a bit more, you can pick up a newer model with a 12th Gen Intel chip inside. There's a $200 sale on the version with an Intel Core i5-1240P CPU ($900). If you want to stick with an Intel Core i7, the HP ENVY 17 t with an i7-1260P, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage is $1,100.

Regardless of the CPU you choose, you'll get a laptop with a 17.3-inch display, thin bezels, and a good selection of ports.

At the moment, HP has a special that takes up to 5% off select accessories, so if you pick up a new laptop, it may be worth checking out a monitor or mouse.