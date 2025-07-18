A massive discount turns this vanilla laptop into an affordable AI PC sundae — save $370 on HP’s 2-in-1 Copilot+ PC

The heatwave in the UK has melted my brain, but my ice cream analogies are going strong. Right now, you can save $370 on the HP OmniBook X Flip 16, which is a pretty — ahem — sweet deal.

The convertible laptop has some personality, especially if you like HP's elegant hinge design. That being said, I'd say the PC is pretty vanilla.

That's not bad, of course. Vanilla is one of the most popular flavors of ice cream for a reason. It's consistent, easy on the palate, and can be accentuated with toppings.

I suppose there are other items with vanilla in them, but I'm desperate for ice cream and stuck at a desk.

What is an HP OmniBook?

Unless you've purchased a new laptop in the last 15 months or keep up to date on PC branding, there's a good chance you haven't heard of an HP OmniBook. You may have even searched for a device with Spectre, Envy, Pavilion, or Dragonfly in its name.

HP announced a dramatic shift in PC branding in May 2024, getting rid of several well-known brands as part of an effort to simplify its naming scheme. All consumer PCs now have "Omni" in their names.

As a fun fact, Hewlett-Packard (now HP) had a range of OmniBooks over 20 years ago that were designed for business users. That lineup was discontinued in 2002, but the nod is there for old school Hewlett-Packard fans.

While you could read through the OmniBook X Flip 16's spec sheet to see if it fits your workflow, you can learn a lot about the device based on its full name.

Consumer PCs under the Omni brand have different tiers: 3, 5, 7, X, and U(ltra). The part of the name after Omni indicates the form factor.

HP's shift to the Omni branding has gone well. The OmniBook Ultra Flip 14 Ultra (2024) earned a 4.5 out of 5 in our review. Our Zachary Boddy has an HP OmniBook X Flip 14 on their desk and has been impressed with the PC so far.

The OmniBook X Flip 16 shares a lot with its smaller sibling that's currently being reviewed by Boddy. Both are premium mid-range Windows laptops designed for productivity and AI.

Like its smaller sibling, the OmniBook X Flip has a zero-lattice keyboard. That's a significant shift from HP's keyboards of the past. The feel of the keyboard is a bit different, but I think keyboards are often a matter of taste, so it's hard to pick one that's perfect for everyone.

The AMD Ryzen AI chip inside the OmniBook X Flip 16 has 50 TOPS, making the laptop a Copilot+ PC.

Since the PC is a 2-in-1, you can flip it into different postures, such as tent mode or presenter mode. You can also flip the screen all the way around to use the device like a tablet.

Considering the 16-inch screen of the device, you may prefer to use it as a tablet while resting it on a table or desk as opposed to holding the PC all day. Stylus support makes the laptop a great choice for note taking as well. Just note that the stylus may be sold separately depending on retailer.

Tldr; the HP OmniBook X Flip 16 is a 2-in-1 laptop from a well-known brand. It is a mid-range Windows laptop that features a 2K touch screen, an AMD Ryzen AI 5 processor, and AMD Radeon 840M graphics.

This particular model has 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. A $370 discount cuts the price of the OmniBook X Flip 16 to $529.99, which is an excellent bargain.