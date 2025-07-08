I'm literally in the middle of reviewing this 2-in-1 laptop and it's already $300 off — making it one heck of a deal, in my opinion

I'm already really liking this laptop, and now it's an even better deal.

I review a lot of products, and my recommendations are usually for retail price — with the understanding that future deals may make that product even better. What happens when a laptop I'm still reviewing goes on sale, though?

Well, you get this article. I have the HP OmniBook X Flip 14 (2025) on my desk right now, and while I haven't had time to photograph it just yet (it has been awfully stormy here), I'm already confident HP has earned yet another recommendation from me.

So, when I saw that the HP OmniBook X Flip 14 is just $599.99 at Best Buy — a whopping $300 discount on a brand-new laptop, I knew I had to write about it. It may be Amazon Prime Day, but you don't need an Amazon Prime membership for this one, either.

Sleek and Capable 💻 Save 33% HP OmniBook X Flip 14 (2025): was $899.99 now $599.99 at Best Buy The OmniBook X Flip 14 is a slim, premium mid-range Windows laptop with more personality than HP usually shows in this price range. I'm still reviewing it, but I'm already feeling good about this one — and that's before it's on sale. ✅Great for: Those who want a capable and versatile 2-in-1 Windows laptop with all the latest and greatest features (and don't want to break the bank). ❌Avoid if: You're looking for a laptop with a lot of power — this will be great for casual computing, but it's no gaming PC. 👉See at: BestBuy.com 💰Price check: $729.99 at HP

I've not even put pen to paper yet, calm down HP

Move one of those Type-C ports to the other side, and I'd be very happy with this. (Image credit: Windows Central)

I've had the OmniBook X Flip 14 in hand now for a while, but I've been so busy with reviews, editorials, Amazon Prime Day, and everything else that I don't have any personal photos to show you — but I can give you my first impressions.

This laptop sits below the HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14 (2024) that earned one of my first Editor's Choice awards in my review, so it pares down the features and flashiness in exchange for a more palatable price tag.

It's still a premium laptop — you get AMD Ryzen AI on the inside, making this a full Copilot+ PC with all the latest and greatest Windows 11 features you could ever want. Not everyone cares about artificial intelligence in laptops (I'm right there with you), but it's more than an AI PC.

This all-metal design is made more versatile by a 360-degrees hinge and a touch display that also supports stylus input (you can pick up the HP Rechargeable Pen for $82.99 at HP if you want that full experience).

But none of that tells you how I feel using it.

You may not always use the 2-in-1 design, but it's better to have than not. (Image credit: Windows Central)

The first thing I noticed about the OmniBook X Flip 14 when setting it up is that HP actually gave it some personality for a mid-range Windows laptop — and that is never a given.

It's subtle, but the base panel actually curves down where the front "foot" is located, making room for the dual speakers that actually fire toward you, rather than downward. It's a subtle but unique approach that I quite like.

I also appreciate the healthy number of ports, too, with two USB Type-A, two USB Type-C (including a USB4 port), HDMI 2.1, and, yes, a headphone jack. I do wish one of the Type-C ports was on the right edge, but that's the definition of a nitpick.

Overall, the build quality is great, and I always appreciate a 2-in-1 design that can transform into a tablet at any moment... albeit a large and heavy one. Performance has been really good for me, too, and I've already been impressed by the battery life in my hours of hands-on time.

The only part of the OmniBook X Flip 14 I'm not totally sold on right now is the new lattice-less keyboard design. I'm not saying this is a bad keyboard, I'm just not sure it's quite as good as HP's older keyboard design (which I loved).

With $300 off an already great value, it's hard to find a better deal on a 2-in-1 laptop.

You can actually configure this HP laptop to be quite powerful and premium, including equipping it with a 2.8K OLED panel, but this model is a little more modest (and therefore a whole lot cheaper).

Starting at $900, the OmniBook X Flip 14 is already one of the more affordable 2-in-1 AI PCs you can buy, and it's a balanced device fantastic for all-day casual computing like Microsoft Office, web browsing, email, notetaking, media consumption, and more. At $300 off, it's honestly hard to find better laptop deals... although we're certainly trying to.

If that sounds like the laptop for you, the HP OmniBook X Flip 14 (2025) is only $599.99 at Best Buy for a limited time. Of course, my full review on this value-driven machine will be coming soon at Windows Central.