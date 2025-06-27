Early Prime Day laptop deals are here — Top Windows PCs to shop this weekend starting at $429

Amazon's Prime Day 2025 is bigger than it's ever been, spanning four days from July 8 until July 11. As usual, the weeks leading up to the main event are full of early savings, and it's not just all about Amazon.
Major retailers like Best Buy, Newegg, Walmart, Target, B&H, and more are busy prepping competing sales events, and I've spotted several excellent Windows laptops that are already deeply discounted.
I'm talking about major savings on the latest Copilot+ PCs, premium Surface hardware, affordable notebooks, and gaming laptops.
Here are the best deals that I'd recommend checking out this weekend as we await Prime Day proper.
🔥Best early Prime Day laptop deal so far 🔥
HP's rebranded OmniBook X Flip is an outstanding convertible Copilot+ PC featuring AMD's latest CPU and an FHD+ touch display. Full access to AI tools in Windows 11 is included.
Display: 14 inches, 1920x1200 (FHD+), touch, IPS, 400 nits. CPU: AMD Ryzen AI 5 340. GPU: AMD Radeon (integrated). NPU: 50 TOPS. RAM: 16GB LPDDR5X. Storage: 512GB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD. AI PC: ✅. Copilot+ PC: ✅.
👀 Alternate deal: HP OmniBook X Flip 16" for $350 off at Best Buy
Best early Prime Day Windows laptop deals
"Microsoft's Surface Laptop 7 is the clamshell form factor perfected. With a gorgeous new design, incredible keyboard and trackpad, smooth 120Hz display, good all-day battery life, and excellent Snapdragon X Elite processor under the hood, this is the laptop to beat"
Display: 13.8 inches, 2304x1536, touch, 120Hz, 600 nits. CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite. GPU: Qualcomm Adreno. NPU: 45 TOPS. RAM: 32GB LPDDR5x. Storage: 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD. AI PC: ✅. Copilot+ PC: ✅.
An excellent all-around PC for homework and productivity. Features a full keyboard with number pad, slim design, and a large 16-inch FHD+ display for easier multitasking. Comes with a 1TB SSD.
Display: 16 inches, 1920x1200 (FHD+), IPS, non-touch. CPU: Intel Core 5 120U. GPU: Intel Graphics (integrated). NPU: N/A. RAM: 16GB LPDDR5x. Storage: 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD. AI PC: ❌. Copilot+ PC: ❌.
"Powered by Qualcomm's new Snapdragon X processor and now with a stunning 120Hz OLED display and flexible Flex Keyboard, Microsoft's new Surface Pro 11 is the most exciting version since the original Surface Pro. Excellent performance and battery life make this Copilot+ PC a must-recommend."
Display: 13 inches, 2880x1920 (2.8K), touch, LCD. CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus. GPU: Qualcomm Adreno. NPU: 45 TOPS. RAM: 16GB LPDDR5x. Storage: 512GB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD. AI PC: ✅. Copilot+ PC: ✅.
"The HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14 takes everything great about its predecessor and makes it thinner, lighter, and longer-lasting. This is a phenomenal 2-in-1 convertible laptop that also benefits from being a Copilot+ PC."
Display: 14 inches, 2880x1800 (2.8K), 500 nits, touch. CPU: Intel Core Ultra 7 256V. GPU: Intel Arc (integrated). NPU: 47 TOPS. RAM: 16GB LPDDR5x. Storage: 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD. AI PC: ✅. Copilot+ PC: ✅.
"While ASUS leans into the hype of AMD's 50 TOPS NPU in the all-new Ryzen AI processors, most of the Zenbook S 16's appeal lies elsewhere, like in its gorgeous 3K OLED screen. Still, you shouldn't ignore the XDNA 2 NPU's subtle part in boosting the potential battery life here to a fantastic 13 hours."
Display: 16 inches, 2880x1800 (2.8K), AMOLED, touch, 120Hz, 500 nits. CPU: AMD Ryzen AI 9 365. GPU: AMD Radeon (integrated). NPU: 50 TOPS. RAM: 24GB LPDDR5x. Storage: 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD. AI PC: ✅. Copilot+ PC: ✅.
The new Dell 16 Plus features a powerful AMD Ryzen AI 7 CPU with an NPU powerful enough to run Copilot+ tools in Windows 11.
Display: 16 inches, 1920x1200 (FHD+), 300 nits, touch. CPU: AMD Ryzen AI 7 350. GPU: AMD Radeon (integrated). NPU: 50 TOPS. RAM: 32GB LPDDR5x. Storage: 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD. AI PC: ✅. Copilot+ PC: ✅.
"Performance is where you'll most wonder if you really need to spring for the more expensive Lenovo Legion Pro 5i, as the Legion 5i (Gen 9) boasts many of the same configuration options and is able to perform admirably with that hardware."
Display: 16 inches, 2560x1600, IPS, 350 nits, 165Hz. CPU: Intel Core i7-14650HX. GPU: NVIDIA RTX 4060 Laptop. NPU: N/A. RAM: 16GB DDR5. Storage: 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD. AI PC: ❌. Copilot+ PC: ❌.
HP's Envy x360 14 is a slick convertible PC featuring strong AMD performance and an FHD+ touch display that can rotate around for tablet mode.
Display: 14 inches, 1920x1200 (FHD+), 300 nits, touch, IPS. CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 8640HS. GPU: AMD Radeon (integrated). NPU: 16 TOPS. RAM: 16GB. Storage: 512GB M.2 PCIe NVME SSD. AI PC: ✅. Copilot+ PC: ❌.
Featuring an Intel Core i5-13420H CPU and an NVIDIA RTX 4060 Laptop GPU, MSI's Thin 15.6 is a very affordable way to get into PC gaming.
Display: 15.6 inches, 1920x1080 (FHD), 144Hz, IPS. CPU: Intel Core i5-13420H. GPU: NVIDIA RTX 4060 Laptop. NPU: N/A. RAM: 16GB DDR4. Storage: 512GB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD. AI PC: ❌. Copilot+ PC: ❌.
Amazon Prime Day 2025: Frequently Asked Questions
The original Amazon Prime Day occurred on July 15, 2015, and it has since grown to massive proportions.
Have a few questions about the upcoming summer sales event? Here are some answers to common Prime Day questions.
When is Amazon Prime Day 2025?
Amazon's Prime Day was originally just one day long, but it soon grew to two days. For 2025, it has once again doubled from 48 hours to 96 hours, meaning it runs from July 8 until July 11.
It officially begins on July 8 at 12:01 AM PDT and ends at midnight PDT on July 11, but you can expect to see plenty of deals in the lead-up to the main event.
Which countries are taking part in Prime Day 2025?
Amazon Prime Day 2025 arrives on July 8 in 20 countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada.
Other participating countries include Australia, Austria, Belgium, Colombia, France, Germany, Italy, Ireland, Japan, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, and Türkiye.
Do I need an Amazon Prime membership?
If you're shopping at Amazon during Prime Day 2025, you will certainly want a Prime membership in order to take full advantage of all of the best deals.
Not already a member? You can quickly sign up for Amazon Prime for $14.99 per month or $139 annually (taxes not included).
Keep in mind that Amazon offers a 30-day trial of its Prime membership program, which is an ideal way to cash in on big savings without having to make as big of a commitment.
Prime members receive perks beyond discount prices, like fast and free shipping, video and music streaming access, games and streaming perks, grocery discounts, and more.
Do other retailers host competing sales during Prime Day?
Absolutely — other major retailers almost always take advantage of the extra attention to online deals spurred by Amazon Prime Day to host their own competing sales events.
For example, Newegg is advertising its "FantasTech Sale" that is expected to run from July 7 until July 13, eclipsing Prime Day.
Best Buy is currently hosting a "Member Deals Days" event to which Best Buy Plus and Total members can take advantage.
As always, I'm constantly on the lookout for better competing deals than what Amazon has to offer. Traditionally, it hasn't been Amazon offering the best laptop deals, with retailers like Best Buy and Walmart often having deeper savings on our favorite PCs.
