Early Prime Day laptop deals are here — Top Windows PCs to shop this weekend starting at $429

Some great laptop deals are (unsurprisingly) already live ahead of Amazon Prime Day.

Amazon's Prime Day 2025 is bigger than it's ever been, spanning four days from July 8 until July 11. As usual, the weeks leading up to the main event are full of early savings, and it's not just all about Amazon.

Major retailers like Best Buy, Newegg, Walmart, Target, B&H, and more are busy prepping competing sales events, and I've spotted several excellent Windows laptops that are already deeply discounted.

I'm talking about major savings on the latest Copilot+ PCs, premium Surface hardware, affordable notebooks, and gaming laptops.

Here are the best deals that I'd recommend checking out this weekend as we await Prime Day proper.

Best early Prime Day Windows laptop deals

Save 27% Dell 16 Plus: was $1,099.99 now $799.99 at Best Buy The new Dell 16 Plus features a powerful AMD Ryzen AI 7 CPU with an NPU powerful enough to run Copilot+ tools in Windows 11. Display: 16 inches, 1920x1200 (FHD+), 300 nits, touch. CPU: AMD Ryzen AI 7 350. GPU: AMD Radeon (integrated). NPU: 50 TOPS. RAM: 32GB LPDDR5x. Storage: 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD. AI PC: ✅. Copilot+ PC: ✅. 👉 See at: BestBuy.com

Save 29% HP Envy x360 14": was $949.99 now $669.99 at Target HP's Envy x360 14 is a slick convertible PC featuring strong AMD performance and an FHD+ touch display that can rotate around for tablet mode. Display: 14 inches, 1920x1200 (FHD+), 300 nits, touch, IPS. CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 8640HS. GPU: AMD Radeon (integrated). NPU: 16 TOPS. RAM: 16GB. Storage: 512GB M.2 PCIe NVME SSD. AI PC: ✅. Copilot+ PC: ❌. 👉 See at: Target.com

MSI Thin 15.6": was $999.99 now $710 at Walmart Featuring an Intel Core i5-13420H CPU and an NVIDIA RTX 4060 Laptop GPU, MSI's Thin 15.6 is a very affordable way to get into PC gaming. Display: 15.6 inches, 1920x1080 (FHD), 144Hz, IPS. CPU: Intel Core i5-13420H. GPU: NVIDIA RTX 4060 Laptop. NPU: N/A. RAM: 16GB DDR4. Storage: 512GB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD. AI PC: ❌. Copilot+ PC: ❌. 👉 See at: Walmart.com

Amazon Prime Day 2025: Frequently Asked Questions

The original Amazon Prime Day occurred on July 15, 2015, and it has since grown to massive proportions.

Have a few questions about the upcoming summer sales event? Here are some answers to common Prime Day questions.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2025?

Amazon's Prime Day was originally just one day long, but it soon grew to two days. For 2025, it has once again doubled from 48 hours to 96 hours, meaning it runs from July 8 until July 11.

It officially begins on July 8 at 12:01 AM PDT and ends at midnight PDT on July 11, but you can expect to see plenty of deals in the lead-up to the main event.

Which countries are taking part in Prime Day 2025?

Amazon Prime Day 2025 arrives on July 8 in 20 countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada.

Other participating countries include Australia, Austria, Belgium, Colombia, France, Germany, Italy, Ireland, Japan, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, and Türkiye.

Do I need an Amazon Prime membership?

If you're shopping at Amazon during Prime Day 2025, you will certainly want a Prime membership in order to take full advantage of all of the best deals.

Not already a member? You can quickly sign up for Amazon Prime for $14.99 per month or $139 annually (taxes not included).

Keep in mind that Amazon offers a 30-day trial of its Prime membership program, which is an ideal way to cash in on big savings without having to make as big of a commitment.

Prime members receive perks beyond discount prices, like fast and free shipping, video and music streaming access, games and streaming perks, grocery discounts, and more.

👉 Amazon Prime memberships explained: Benefits, costs, exclusive deals, and other FAQs

Do other retailers host competing sales during Prime Day?

Absolutely — other major retailers almost always take advantage of the extra attention to online deals spurred by Amazon Prime Day to host their own competing sales events.

For example, Newegg is advertising its "FantasTech Sale" that is expected to run from July 7 until July 13, eclipsing Prime Day.

Best Buy is currently hosting a "Member Deals Days" event to which Best Buy Plus and Total members can take advantage.

As always, I'm constantly on the lookout for better competing deals than what Amazon has to offer. Traditionally, it hasn't been Amazon offering the best laptop deals, with retailers like Best Buy and Walmart often having deeper savings on our favorite PCs.