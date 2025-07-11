HP swoops in to steal Prime Day with an INSANE discount on one of the most powerful gaming laptops on the planet — but you only have a few hours to get one!

The focus on Amazon Prime Day is, well, Amazon, since it's their event, but often the best deals come from adjacent retailers. HP has swooped in to steal the crown for the most ludicrous deal of the whole event on its OMEN MAX 16 gaming laptop.

Until the end of today you can save an eye watering $920 and get an OMEN MAX 16 with an RTX 5090 for just $2,679.99 when you use the promo code LEVELUP20. With an MSRP of $3,599.99, you see why I'm so excited about it.

HP has already knocked the price of this goliath of a gaming laptop down to $2,999.99, but the special sauce is the promo code. Entering LEVELUP20 at checkout takes another huge chunk off the price.

We reviewed a very similar configuration, with an Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX CPU, NVIDIA RTX 5090 24GB GPU, and 32GB of DDR5-5600 memory.

Considering that at Best Buy, right now, the OMEN MAX 16 with the same CPU but an RTX 5080 GPU is a whopping $3,159.99, you get the scale of this discount.

It's a true door buster.

So what's the short version on how good it is? Well, enthusiasts will be right at home with built-in overclocking options, it's amazingly sleek given the hardware inside, and it even has a good keyboard.

You don't have to worry about your games, because it will crush them. All of them. It might be a laptop GPU, but the 5090 is the king of the hill right now.

Any downsides? Well, the display on the configuration this deal pertains to isn't the best HP has to offer. It's only 1920 x 1200 resolution, but it does have a 165Hz refresh rate, and anti-glare.

You also only get a 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD for storage, which will soon fill up with today's gargantuan game sizes. But when you're saving over $1,200 on the laptop, you've plenty of change left to upgrade the SSD.

This deal is truly unbelievable, but it's only around for the remainder of today, Friday, July 11. When the clock ticks over into Saturday, it will be gone. If you've been holding off for the absolute biggest, baddest gaming laptop deal during Prime Day, you've found it right here.