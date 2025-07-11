This last-minute anti-Prime Day deal on an RTX 5070 gaming laptop is ELITE — it's "Razer's best-selling machine made better than ever"

Gaming laptops are very expensive year-round as a result of all the specialized and powerful hardware stuffed into their compact chassis, but you can save quite a bit on them if you buy during Prime Day. Not only does Amazon itself offer some great discounts, but other retailers do as well with "anti-Prime Day" deals as well. And this year, Razer has marked down its popular $2,700 Razer Blade 14 down to just $2,299.99 at Razer.

While that may still be pretty expensive, it's still a huge $400 off — 15% off in total, and undoubtedly one of the best gaming laptop deals I've seen during Amazon Prime Day. With the event ending tonight when the day ends, though, time is running out to take advantage of this excellent discount. Don't miss your chance!

Razer Blade 14 (2025): was $2,699.99 now $2,299.99 at Razer "The redesigned Razer Blade 14 (2025) is easily my favorite Razer laptop so far, though, and proves to me why the smallest in the lineup is also the best-selling. This is an excellent gaming companion with enough power for all the latest and greatest games, but a design thin and light enough to carry around with you everywhere." — Zachary Boddy Windows Central review ⭐⭐⭐⭐1/2

Save big on Razer's sharpest Blade laptop yet

If you're after a premium gaming laptop, you'll be hard-pressed to find something better than the Razer Blade 14. (Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy)

The configuration of the Razer Blade 14 Razer has on sale is identical to the one my colleague Zachary Boddy evaluated in our review; they gave it a glowing 4.5/5 star score, lauding its fantastic performance, display, audio, and design. Indeed, it's truly "Razer's best-selling machine made better than ever." But how, exactly, was that done?

I'll defer to their review for a deeper and more comprehensive analysis, but honestly, a look through the specs says more than enough. You're getting a cutting-edge RTX 5070 with 8GB of GDDR7 VRAM, along with AMD's Ryzen AI 9 365 — a very beefy processor with a powerful neural processing unit (NPU) for AI-related programs — 32GB of DDR5 memory, and a 1TB SSD.

Notably, you have the option of dropping to an RTX 5060 and 16GB of RAM to shave $300 off the price, bringing your total down to $1,999.99 at Razer. Alternatively, you can move up to 64GB of RAM and a 2TB SSD for $2,599.99 at Razer.

The 14-inch QHD+ (2,880 x 1,800) OLED display is another big standout, featuring a 120Hz refresh rate, a speedy 0.2ms response time, full NVIDIA G-SYNC support, and an absolutely terrific color gamut that achieves 100% DCI-P3 and 95% AdobeRGB accuracy, with HDR support on top of that. Its only "weakness" is that its brightness maxes out at 400 nits, but that's plenty for indoor use, and will only be a problem if you try to use the laptop is bright and direct sunlight.

A clean look at the back of the Razer Blade 14. It sports the same tried-and-true design that Razer's used for its laptops for years. (Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy)

The design is the same tried-and-true, sleek and slim frame that Razer's been using for its laptops for years now, with the Blade 14 clocking in with dimensions of 310.7 x 224.3 x 15.8-16.2mm (12.23 x 8.83 x 0.62-0.64in) and a weight of 1.63kg (3.59lbs). As usual, the chassis is all black (get ready to deal with fingerprints) with a green Razer logo on the back of the screen adding a pop of color.

The massive trackpad is a love-it-or-hate-it kind of thing, but it's responsive to use, and this is a gaming laptop, so you'll probably be using a mouse anyway. The low-profile 1mm keyboard, meanwhile, feels great to type on and as a good layout, and in addition to the usual customizable Razer Chroma RGB lighting, there's two-stage lighting for secondary functions that activates when pressing Fn or Shift — helpfully indicating they're ready for use.

Ports include two USB Type-C 4.0, two USB Type-A 3.2 Gen 2, one HDMI 2.1, one microSD card slot, one 3.5mm audio jack, and one Kensington Nano Security Slot. Six onboard surround sound-optimized speakers deliver surprisingly excellent sound, and in terms of other features, you get a solid webcam, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, and a 72Whr battery that can last for roughly six hours (longer if you turn off RGB and dim the screen).

Of course, you should never game on the battery; devices like these are designed to be used for gaming while plugged in.

Ultimately, it stands tall as one of the best gaming laptops that money can buy, and it can be bought for $400 less thanks to Prime Day. Want something bigger and beefier for a few hundred dollars more? HP is running a ridiculous deal on its OMEN MAX 16, so be sure to check that out too before Prime Day ends.