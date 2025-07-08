This new RTX 5060 gaming laptop is already $400 off — the cheapest way to get NVIDIA's DLSS 4 and Multi Frame Gen

It's not the fastest gaming PC out there, but it does deliver all of the latest NVIDIA DLSS 4 features for just $1,099.

Amazon's Prime Day and the competing sales events from other major retailers are proving to be a great time to pick up a new laptop.

If you're a gamer, one of the best deals I've found so far comes from Alienware. One of its new 16" Aurora models is currently $400 off at Best Buy, beating the price of even Dell's official site.

That drops the price on a model with a Core Ultra 7 240H CPU, NVIDIA RTX 5060 Laptop GPU, 32GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, and 120Hz QHD+ display to just $1,099.99. No Amazon Prime membership required, and Best Buy looks like it will ship it promptly.

All of NVIDIA's latest advancements in one affordable gaming laptop

Dell's Alienware brand is synonymous with PC gaming, and the lineup recently underwent an overhaul.

Reintroduced earlier this year was the Aurora 16, a mid-range gaming laptop with strong performance and a sleek design that's a far cry from Aurora models of the past.

Dell wanted to make a 16-inch gaming laptop that could fit more easily into a backpack, and it achieved it with the Aurora 16 that measures just 0.60 inches at its thinnest point.

The PC has dual USB-A 3.2 (Gen 1) ports, dual USB-C 3.2 (Gen 2) ports, HDMI 2.1, a 1GbE LAN port, and a 3.5mm audio jack, plus it has Wi-Fi 7 for fast and reliable internet.

That's especially important for PC gamers who are streaming from the cloud or playing online, but you will need a Wi-Fi 7 router to take full advantage. The cheapest model I could find is currently enjoying a 33% discount; that drops TP-Link's BE3600 Wi-Fi 7 router down to $79.99 at Amazon.

Turning back to the laptop, its performance hardware includes one of Intel's latest mobile chips, the Core Ultra 7 240H. It's a 10-core chip with a Turbo frequency up to 5.2GHz, making it a great match for the GPU.

NVIDIA's RTX 5060 Laptop card is on board, delivering all of NVIDIA's latest DLSS 4 enhancements, including Multi Frame Generation (MFG).

While some gamers still aren't completely sold on the "fake frames" afforded by MFG, I've been having a grand ol' time watching my frame rates go up with hardly any effect on fidelity.

While the 8GB of VRAM in the RTX 5060 isn't going to set you up as well for the future as one of the higher-tier NVIDIA cards, there's no way you'll find something with an RTX 5070 Ti for this price.

The laptop also features 32GB of DDR5-5600 RAM that can be upgraded after purchase, but that should hold over well for the future as it is. It also comes with a sizable 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD with plenty of space for your favorite games.

And, finally, the display. It measures 16 inches and has a 2560x1600 resolution to match the taller 16:10 aspect ratio. It comes with a 120Hz refresh rate, and it manages about 300 nits of brightness.

While this is by no means the most powerful gaming laptop out there, it's a whole lot of performance for the discounted asking price. If it's not quite what you're looking for, be sure to have a look at my larger roundup of the best Prime Day laptop deals, including several gaming models.