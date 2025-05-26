MSI's Thin 15.6 with an RTX 4060 is down to $649 for Memorial Day.

Memorial Day deals are live, and Walmart is where you want to shop if you're looking for a new NVIDIA RTX 4060 gaming laptop at the best price possible.

MSI's Thin 15.6 is the PC I'm talking about, and it's back down to a similar price to what I saw during Amazon's Gaming Week.

Instead of $999.99, you pay $705.99 for the PC with a 144Hz refresh rate, RTX 4060 Laptop GPU, and Intel Core i5 CPU.

Get into PC gaming for a lot less money

NVIDIA's RTX 4060 Laptop GPU is now at the top of Steam's hardware survey list for 2025, making it the most popular card for PC gamers.

Why is it so popular? It's all about price and performance. While the RTX 4060 Laptop GPU isn't going to quite match its desktop counterpart, it still has the power to make your games look good.

It can handle demanding AAA titles as long as you don't mind tweaking in-game settings, and it absolutely excels at esports and more casual titles, including Fortnite, Minecraft, Counter-Strike, League of Legends, and many more.

The 15.6-inch display has a 1920x1080 (FHD) resolution with a 144Hz refresh rate, a perfect match for the GPU.

The RTX 4060 is paired with an Intel Core i5-13420H CPU, 16GB of DDR4 RAM (which can be upgraded after purchase), and a 512GB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD (also upgradeable).

This is a great gaming laptop for anyone who's just getting into the world of PC gaming or who wants to upgrade an older PC on the cheap.