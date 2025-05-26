Memorial Day deals are live, and Walmart is where you want to shop if you're looking for a new NVIDIA RTX 4060 gaming laptop at the best price possible.
MSI's Thin 15.6 is the PC I'm talking about, and it's back down to a similar price to what I saw during Amazon's Gaming Week.
Instead of $999.99, you pay $705.99 for the PC with a 144Hz refresh rate, RTX 4060 Laptop GPU, and Intel Core i5 CPU.
MSI Thin 15
Was: $999.99
Now: $705.99 at Walmart
Display: 15.6 inches, 1920x1080 (FHD), IPS, 144Hz. CPU: Intel Core i5-13420H. GPU: NVIDIA RTX 4060 Laptop. RAM: 16GB DDR4. Storage: 512GB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD.
👉 See at: Walmart.com
❓Why Walmart? Returning Walmart+ members can currently save 50% off an annual membership. That saves you $49 for the year and grants access to perks like free shipping, exclusive prices, Paramount+ streaming, and much more.
💰 Price check: $769.99 at Newegg (AMD Ryzen)
Get into PC gaming for a lot less money
NVIDIA's RTX 4060 Laptop GPU is now at the top of Steam's hardware survey list for 2025, making it the most popular card for PC gamers.
Why is it so popular? It's all about price and performance. While the RTX 4060 Laptop GPU isn't going to quite match its desktop counterpart, it still has the power to make your games look good.
It can handle demanding AAA titles as long as you don't mind tweaking in-game settings, and it absolutely excels at esports and more casual titles, including Fortnite, Minecraft, Counter-Strike, League of Legends, and many more.
The 15.6-inch display has a 1920x1080 (FHD) resolution with a 144Hz refresh rate, a perfect match for the GPU.
The RTX 4060 is paired with an Intel Core i5-13420H CPU, 16GB of DDR4 RAM (which can be upgraded after purchase), and a 512GB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD (also upgradeable).
This is a great gaming laptop for anyone who's just getting into the world of PC gaming or who wants to upgrade an older PC on the cheap.
Get the Windows Central Newsletter
All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards.
Cale Hunt brings to Windows Central more than eight years of experience writing about laptops, PCs, accessories, games, and beyond. If it runs Windows or in some way complements the hardware, there’s a good chance he knows about it, has written about it, or is already busy testing it.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.