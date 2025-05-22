Plenty of gaming laptops featuring NVIDIA RTX graphics are already on sale ahead of Memorial Day.

Memorial Day is coming up on the other side of the weekend, but major retailers have jumped the May 26 date with a full week of savings in the lead-up to the holiday.

Best Buy, Amazon, Walmart, Newegg, and more have Memorial Day promotions on the go, and I'm finding a bunch of significant discounts on great gaming laptops with NVIDIA RTX GPUs inside.

The big brands, including Acer, ASUS, Dell, Gigabyte, HP, Lenovo, and MSI, have all shown up, and I've curated a list of the best Memorial Day RTX gaming laptop deals that are already live.

👉 Early Memorial Day deals are LIVE on Windows PCs, gaming accessories, and more

🔥Hottest RTX gaming laptop deal of the day🔥

RTX 4060 MSI Thin 15

Was: $999.99

Now: $649 at Walmart MSI's Thin 15 gaming laptop with an NVIDIA RTX 4060 Laptop GPU was on sale for $699 during Amazon Gaming Week, but it's even cheaper now, just ahead of Memorial Day. It has a 144Hz 1080p display, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. Display: 15.6 inches, 1920x1080 (FHD), IPS, 144Hz. CPU: Intel Core i5-13420H. GPU: NVIDIA RTX 4060 Laptop. RAM: 16GB DDR4. Storage: 512GB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD. 👉 See at: Walmart.com ❓Why Walmart? Returning Walmart+ members can currently save 50% off an annual membership. That saves you $49 for the year and grants access to perks like free shipping, exclusive prices, Paramount+ streaming, and much more. 💰 Price check: $769.99 at Newegg (AMD Ryzen)

Best early Memorial Day RTX gaming laptop deals

RTX 4060 Lenovo LOQ 15IRX9

Was: $999

Now: $799 at B&H 🔎 Standout features: 16GB of RAM, RTX 4060L GPU Display: 15.6 inches, 1920x1080, 144Hz, IPS. CPU: Intel Core i5-13450HX. GPU: NVIDIA RTX 4060 Laptop. RAM: 16GB DDR5. Storage: 512GB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD. 👉 See at: B&H.com 💰 Price check: $999.99 at Best Buy

RTX 4060 Acer Nitro V 15.6

Was: $1,099.99

Now: $924.99 at Best Buy 🔎 Standout features: 16GB RAM, RTX 4060L GPU Display: 15.6 inches, 1920x1080, 144Hz. CPU: Intel Core i7-13620H. GPU: NVIDIA RTX 4060 Laptop. RAM: 16GB DDR5. Storage: 512GB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD. 👉 See at: BestBuy.com 💰 Price check: $939.99 at Newegg

RTX 5080 HP OMEN MAX 16

Was: $3,299.99

Now: $2,799.99 at HP 🔎 Standout features: RTX 5080L GPU, 240Hz QHD+ display Display: 16 inches, 2560x1600, 240Hz, 500 nits. CPU: Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX. GPU: NVIDIA RTX 5080 Laptop. RAM: 32GB DDR5. Storage: 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD. 👉 See at: BestBuy.com 💰 Price check: $3,339.99 at Best Buy

Memorial Day Deals: Frequently Asked Questions

Memorial Day isn't supposed to be about retailer discounts, but it usually falls that way over the preceding weekend. Here's what we know about this year's sales event.

When is Memorial Day 2025? Memorial Day falls on Monday, May 26, 2025. It's a federal holiday, which means standard postage can be affected by delays in the United States. In the UK, the May Bank Holiday falls on the same day.

What is Memorial Day? Memorial Day is a US holiday that always lands on the last Monday in May. It's intended to be a day of remembrance, mourning, and thanks to all US military personnel past and present.