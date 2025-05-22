Memorial Day is coming up on the other side of the weekend, but major retailers have jumped the May 26 date with a full week of savings in the lead-up to the holiday.
Best Buy, Amazon, Walmart, Newegg, and more have Memorial Day promotions on the go, and I'm finding a bunch of significant discounts on great gaming laptops with NVIDIA RTX GPUs inside.
The big brands, including Acer, ASUS, Dell, Gigabyte, HP, Lenovo, and MSI, have all shown up, and I've curated a list of the best Memorial Day RTX gaming laptop deals that are already live.
🔥Hottest RTX gaming laptop deal of the day🔥
MSI Thin 15
Was: $999.99
Now: $649 at Walmart
MSI's Thin 15 gaming laptop with an NVIDIA RTX 4060 Laptop GPU was on sale for $699 during Amazon Gaming Week, but it's even cheaper now, just ahead of Memorial Day. It has a 144Hz 1080p display, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.
Display: 15.6 inches, 1920x1080 (FHD), IPS, 144Hz. CPU: Intel Core i5-13420H. GPU: NVIDIA RTX 4060 Laptop. RAM: 16GB DDR4. Storage: 512GB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD.
👉 See at: Walmart.com
❓Why Walmart? Returning Walmart+ members can currently save 50% off an annual membership. That saves you $49 for the year and grants access to perks like free shipping, exclusive prices, Paramount+ streaming, and much more.
💰 Price check: $769.99 at Newegg (AMD Ryzen)
Best early Memorial Day RTX gaming laptop deals
Lenovo LOQ 15IRX9
Was: $999
Now: $799 at B&H
🔎 Standout features: 16GB of RAM, RTX 4060L GPU
Display: 15.6 inches, 1920x1080, 144Hz, IPS. CPU: Intel Core i5-13450HX. GPU: NVIDIA RTX 4060 Laptop. RAM: 16GB DDR5. Storage: 512GB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD.
👉 See at: B&H.com
💰 Price check: $999.99 at Best Buy
MSI Cyborg 14
Was: $1,099.99
Now: $819.99 at Best Buy
🔎 Standout features: 16GB RAM, RTX 4060L
Display: 14 inches, 1920x1200, 144Hz. CPU: Intel Core i7-13620H. GPU: NVIDIA RTX 4060 Laptop. RAM: 16GB DDR5. Storage: 512GB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD.
👉 See at: BestBuy.com
💰 Price check: $1,099.99 at Amazon (32GB RAM, 1TB SSD)
Acer Nitro V 15.6
Was: $1,099.99
Now: $924.99 at Best Buy
🔎 Standout features: 16GB RAM, RTX 4060L GPU
Display: 15.6 inches, 1920x1080, 144Hz. CPU: Intel Core i7-13620H. GPU: NVIDIA RTX 4060 Laptop. RAM: 16GB DDR5. Storage: 512GB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD.
👉 See at: BestBuy.com
💰 Price check: $939.99 at Newegg
Gigabyte G6 KF
Was: $1,199.99
Now: $999.99 at Best Buy
🔎 Standout features: 32GB of RAM, 1TB SSD
Display: 16 inches, 1920x1200, 165Hz. CPU: Intel Core i7-13620H. GPU: NVIDIA RTX 4060 Laptop. RAM: 32GB DDR5. Storage: 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD.
👉 See at: BestBuy.com
💰 Price check: $969.99 at Newegg (16GB RAM)
Dell G15
Was: $1,149.99
Now: $999.99 at Best Buy
🔎 Standout features: 1TB SSD, RTX 4060L
Display: 15.6 inches, 1920x1080, 144Hz. CPU: Intel Core i7-13650HX. GPU: NVIDIA RTX 4060 Laptop. RAM: 16GB DDR5. Storage: 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD.
👉 See at: BestBuy.com
💰 Price check: $1,359.99 at Amazon (Bundle)
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G16 (2025)
Was: $1,899.99
Now: $1,399.99 at Best Buy
🔎 Standout features: 16" AMOLED display at 240Hz, RTX 4060L
Display: 16 inches, AMOLED, 2560x1600, 240Hz. CPU: AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370. GPU: NVIDIA RTX 4060 Laptop. RAM: 16GB LPDDR5x. Storage: 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD.
👉 See at: BestBuy.com
💰 Price check: $1,715 at Amazon (RTX 4070, Core Ultra 9)
MSI Stealth 18 AI
Was: $3,299.99
Now: $2,574.99 at Best Buy
🔎 Standout features:
Display: 18 inches, 3840x2400, 120Hz. CPU: Intel Core Ultra 9 185H. GPU: NVIDIA RTX 4080 Laptop. RAM: 32GB DDR5. Storage: 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD.
👉 See at: BestBuy.com
💰 Price check: $2,685 at Amazon (QHD+ display, 240Hz)
Alienware x16 R2
Was: $3,599.99
Now: $2,699.99 at Dell
🔎 Standout features: RTX 4090L GPU, 480Hz FHD display
Display: 16 inches, 1920x1200, 480Hz, G-Sync. CPU: Intel Core Ultra 9 185H. GPU: NVIDIA RTX 4090 Laptop. RAM: 32GB LPDDR5x. Storage: 2TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD.
👉 See at: Dell.com
💰 Price check: $2,699.99 at Best Buy (RTX 4070)
HP OMEN MAX 16
Was: $3,299.99
Now: $2,799.99 at HP
🔎 Standout features: RTX 5080L GPU, 240Hz QHD+ display
Display: 16 inches, 2560x1600, 240Hz, 500 nits. CPU: Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX. GPU: NVIDIA RTX 5080 Laptop. RAM: 32GB DDR5. Storage: 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD.
👉 See at: BestBuy.com
💰 Price check: $3,339.99 at Best Buy
Memorial Day Deals: Frequently Asked Questions
Memorial Day isn't supposed to be about retailer discounts, but it usually falls that way over the preceding weekend. Here's what we know about this year's sales event.
When is Memorial Day 2025?
Memorial Day falls on Monday, May 26, 2025.
It's a federal holiday, which means standard postage can be affected by delays in the United States.
In the UK, the May Bank Holiday falls on the same day.
What is Memorial Day?
Memorial Day is a US holiday that always lands on the last Monday in May.
It's intended to be a day of remembrance, mourning, and thanks to all US military personnel past and present.
When do Memorial Day sales start?
Like similar holidays, retailers aren't restricted to particular dates when promoting discounts.
While Memorial Day, or even Memorial Day weekend, hasn't happened yet, it doesn't mean there aren't savings to browse before then.
Sales have started a week before the day itself, which is normal.
