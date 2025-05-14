NVIDIA's RTX 4060 Laptop GPU is one of the most popular cards for gamers in 2025, and it's available in a wide range of laptops.
HP might have the best deal on a 4060 laptop right now, with its OMEN Transcend 14 dropping by $470 at Best Buy. Best part? It also has an OLED display with amazing color and contrast.
The discounted model, with a 2.8K OLED display at 120Hz, Intel Core Ultra 7 155H CPU, RTX 4060 Laptop GPU, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD, falls into a very reasonable price range at $1,229.99.
HP OMEN Transcend 14
Was: $1,699.99
Now: $1,229.99 at Best Buy
"Among the OMEN gaming laptops, however, the Transcend 14 stands supreme. It's slim and compact, constructed of matte black (or white) aluminum and glass, and looks every bit the premium laptop it's supposed to be. It's an awesome design overall that looks sharp and sloped compared to the boxy design of the Zephyrus G14."
Display: 14 inches, 2880x1800 (2.8K), OLED, 120Hz, 500 nits. CPU: Intel Core Ultra 7 155H. GPU: NVIDIA RTX 4060 Laptop. RAM: 16GB LPDDR5x. Storage: 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD.
👉 See at: BestBuy.com
Return period: 15 days. Price match? Yes (Also applies within return period). Free shipping: $35 minimum. Membership: My Best Buy w/ free shipping, exclusive deals, 60-day return period, & expanded support.
💰 Price check: $1,709.99 at HP
What makes this OMEN Transcend OLED deal so good?
I'll be straight with you: HP's OMEN Transcend 14 isn't the laptop you want if you prefer maximum gaming power rather than portability and finesse.
The OMEN Transcend 14 is a sleek gaming laptop that leans way more into premium Windows Ultrabook territory than it does chunky gaming machine, but for a lot of users, that is a perfect setup.
Its 14-inch OLED display with 2.8K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate is stunning, and its 100% DCI-P3 color coverage with IMAX Enhanced certification means it can be used for specialized work as well.
👉 Related: Best gaming laptops in 2025
The RTX 4060 Laptop GPU will handle modern games quite well; it easily bests the Dell XPS 16's RTX 4060 in 3DMark tests, and it'll be able to max out the 120Hz display refresh rate in many games as long as you don't mind turning down some in-game settings.
Windows Central's Zachary Boddy reviewed the OMEN Transcend 14 favorably overall, handing it a Recommended Award.
They ultimately concluded that the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 is a better option if you want to maximize power, with a caveat regarding price. Boddy remarked:
"If you're looking for a slim, compact 14-inch gaming laptop for $1,500-2,000, get the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14. However, if the HP OMEN Transcend 14 is on sale for $2-300 less than ASUS' alternative, then it's a lot easier to forgive its weaknesses and recognize its very real greatness."
Considering the ROG Zephyrus G14 with a similar RTX 4060 Laptop GPU setup and 2.8K OLED display is currently sitting at $1,600 at Best Buy, it's the perfect time to pick up the OMEN Transcend at $1,229.99.
The model that's on sale includes 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM, a sizable 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD, and Intel's Core Ultra 7 155H CPU.
The large touchpad is great for productivity work, the keyboard is doused in RGB, and there's a good selection of ports — including Thunderbolt 4 and HDMI 2.1 — for your accessories.
I know that Memorial Day sales are headed our way soon, and there are bound to be some tempting gaming laptop deals thrown in.
However, a $470 discount on a gaming laptop is a great opportunity any day, and I don't expect to see a bigger discount in a couple of weeks.
