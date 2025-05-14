The RTX 4060 Laptop GPU and OLED display are among the most sought-after hardware in gaming laptops.

NVIDIA's RTX 4060 Laptop GPU is one of the most popular cards for gamers in 2025, and it's available in a wide range of laptops.

HP might have the best deal on a 4060 laptop right now, with its OMEN Transcend 14 dropping by $470 at Best Buy. Best part? It also has an OLED display with amazing color and contrast.

The discounted model, with a 2.8K OLED display at 120Hz, Intel Core Ultra 7 155H CPU, RTX 4060 Laptop GPU, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD, falls into a very reasonable price range at $1,229.99.

What makes this OMEN Transcend OLED deal so good?

HP's OMEN Transcend received a Windows Central Recommended Award in Zachary Boddy's review. (Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy)

I'll be straight with you: HP's OMEN Transcend 14 isn't the laptop you want if you prefer maximum gaming power rather than portability and finesse.

The OMEN Transcend 14 is a sleek gaming laptop that leans way more into premium Windows Ultrabook territory than it does chunky gaming machine, but for a lot of users, that is a perfect setup.

Its 14-inch OLED display with 2.8K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate is stunning, and its 100% DCI-P3 color coverage with IMAX Enhanced certification means it can be used for specialized work as well.

The RTX 4060 Laptop GPU will handle modern games quite well; it easily bests the Dell XPS 16's RTX 4060 in 3DMark tests, and it'll be able to max out the 120Hz display refresh rate in many games as long as you don't mind turning down some in-game settings.

Windows Central's Zachary Boddy reviewed the OMEN Transcend 14 favorably overall, handing it a Recommended Award.

They ultimately concluded that the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 is a better option if you want to maximize power, with a caveat regarding price. Boddy remarked:

"If you're looking for a slim, compact 14-inch gaming laptop for $1,500-2,000, get the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14. However, if the HP OMEN Transcend 14 is on sale for $2-300 less than ASUS' alternative, then it's a lot easier to forgive its weaknesses and recognize its very real greatness."

Considering the ROG Zephyrus G14 with a similar RTX 4060 Laptop GPU setup and 2.8K OLED display is currently sitting at $1,600 at Best Buy, it's the perfect time to pick up the OMEN Transcend at $1,229.99.

Image 1 of 4 I love the rear-mounted USB Type-C charging port, one of the advantages of this lower wattage system. (Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy) One USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm audio jack... strangely in the middle of the chassis. (Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy) The Zephyrus G14 runs circles around the OMEN Transcend 14 in real-world and gaming performance, but it runs hotter than HP's laptop. (Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy) You'll love or hate this keyboard design, but overall this is a good keyboard and touchpad setup. (Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy)

The model that's on sale includes 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM, a sizable 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD, and Intel's Core Ultra 7 155H CPU.

The large touchpad is great for productivity work, the keyboard is doused in RGB, and there's a good selection of ports — including Thunderbolt 4 and HDMI 2.1 — for your accessories.

I know that Memorial Day sales are headed our way soon, and there are bound to be some tempting gaming laptop deals thrown in.

However, a $470 discount on a gaming laptop is a great opportunity any day, and I don't expect to see a bigger discount in a couple of weeks.