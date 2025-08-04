Don't buy the wrong laptop for school — these sub-$600 options are actually worth your money

The ASUS Zenbook A14 is an outstanding laptop available right now at an almost unbelievable price.

Back-to-school season is often a stressful, expensive time, especially since it often requires the purchase of a new laptop for yourself or for your student.

Laptop makers generally take advantage of the time of year to offer seemingly too-good-to-miss discounts on laptops under the guise of saving you some much-needed cash. Unfortunately, many of the laptops with the deepest discounts attached aren't worth a second glance.

Spending between $500 and $600 on a laptop is usually the lowest range I recommend; I know that might seem like a lot, but the PCs at this price are surprisingly capable and feature-rich, just as long as you know what to look for.

That's where my nine years of laptop coverage come in handy. I know what specs to look for, and I know which deals are actually worth considering. Rather than blowing your money on a lemon laptop, I found a handful of options under $600 that I can easily recommend.

The ASUS Zenbook A14 at $599 is an incredible deal for any student

A look at the ASUS Zenbook A14, powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon X chip. (Image credit: Future | Daniel Rubino)

ASUS knocked us for a loop with its Zenbook A14, which launched earlier this year. It's a Copilot+ PC powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus chipset, complete with a Neural Processing Unit (NPU) for localized AI tasks.

It's our top pick when it comes to the best AI laptops on the market today, but even if you avoid all things AI, it remains a stellar device. As our expert laptop reviewer, Zachary Boddy, remarks in their Zenbook A14 review:

With a magnesium chassis as light as air and as tough as stone, Snapdragon X series chipsets that barely sip on the physics-defying massive battery, and a great balance of practical function and aesthetic form, the Zenbook A14 is one of the best laptops of the year.

Boddy was able to get an average of 12 hours of battery life during real-world usage. That's incredible, and that's despite having a gorgeous OLED display with perfect contrast and vivid color.

One of the few downsides was the price — $900 for the entry-level config at launch — but that's been remedied with near-permanent discounts.

The $1,000 model with a Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus chip, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and OLED display is now $400 off, dropping the price to just $599.99 at Best Buy.

My top pick Save 40% ASUS Zenbook A14: was $999.99 now $599.99 at Best Buy "It starts with that lovely minimalist design, but not the kind of reductive minimalism that uses aesthetics to justify stripping away features. No, this is the kind of minimalist design that makes full use of absolutely every element of the laptop, and you're not losing out on features or build quality to achieve that super-light design." Windows Central review ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Display: 14 inches, 1920x1200, 60Hz, OLED, non-touch. CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus. GPU: Qualcomm Adreno (integrated). NPU: Qualcomm Hexagon (45 TOPS). RAM: 16GB LPDDR5x. Storage: 512GB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD. AI PC: ✅. Copilot+ PC: ✅. 👉 See at: BestBuy.com

HP's OmniBook X Flip adds versatility and runs standard Windows 11

The convertible OmniBook X Flip 14 from HP features Intel Core Ultra CPUs for a regular Windows 11 experience. (Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy)

Not everyone wants a laptop that runs Windows on Snapdragon like the Qualcomm-equipped Zenbook A14, likely due to app compatibility. While the vast majority of apps work as normal — now including Adobe's flagship creative apps — you can forget about incompatibility by sticking with a PC running an Intel or AMD chip.

That's the case for the HP OmniBook X Flip 14, a PC configurable with both versions of CPU. The model I'm highlighting here, down to $579.99 at Best Buy from the usual $849.99, has an Intel chip inside, but you can check out AMD models at the HP website.

Either way, this is a solid 14-inch convertible that has 360-degree hinges for tent, stand, and tablet modes. It supports inking for quick note-taking or sketching, it has a large touchpad, and it features a generous selection of ports.

One of the only drawbacks, aside from less battery life than my top pick (it'll still go for a full day of lessons and classes), is the lattice-free keyboard. It might take some getting used to due to how close the keys are together, but it shouldn't be a dealbreaker.

Our own Zachary Boddy also reviewed the HP OmniBook X Flip 14, remarking:

The keyboard aside, the HP OmniBook X Flip 14 (2025) really is a great, affordable AI-powered laptop with some solid overall hardware, but it does feel like it's made to go on sale. I say that because it started seeing some serious discounts before I even finished my review.

The OmniBook X Flip 14 is an AI PC and a Copilot+ PC as well, so you're not missing out on anything in that respect.

As for the display, it measures 14 inches with a touch panel, 1920x1200 resolution, and 400 nits brightness. It's not as impressive as the OLED screen in the Zenbook A14, but it'll do a fine job for a student.

Save 32% HP OmniBook X Flip 14: was $849.99 now $579.99 at Best Buy "This laptop is honestly a great option for around $1,000, even though I'm genuinely not a fan of HP's new "lattice-less" keyboard design. Good hardware and plenty of configuration options seal the deal, and frequent sales make the OmniBook X Flip 14 even more enticing." Windows Central review ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Display: 14 inches, 1920x1200, 400 nits, touch, IPS. CPU: Intel Core Ultra 5 226V. GPU: Intel Arc (integrated). NPU: 50 TOPS. RAM: 16GB LPDDR5. Storage: 512GB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD. AI PC: ✅. Copilot+ PC: ✅. 👉 See at: BestBuy.com

More laptops deals I can comfortably recommend to students

ASUS and HP have two of the best laptop deals on the go right now, but here are a few couple more that are worth considering.

Save 38% HP OmniBook X Flip 16: was $849.99 now $529.99 at Best Buy The 16-inch version of the OmniBook X Flip 2-in-1 comes with a larger screen and is configured with AMD Ryzen AI 300 chips. It's still a stellar convertible laptop for students. Display: 16 inches, 1920x1200, touch, 400 nits. CPU: AMD Ryzen AI 5 340. GPU: AMD Radeon (integrated). NPU: 50 TOPS. RAM: 16GB LPDDR5x. Storage: 512GB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD. AI PC: ✅. Copilot+ PC: ✅. 👉 See at: BestBuy.com

Save $700 Samsung Galaxy Book4 360: was $1,349.99 now $649.99 at Best Buy I know, this one is $50 over the $600 limit. However, it's too good of a deal not to mention. Samsung has seriously underrated laptops, and this one with an AMOLED display, convertible design, Intel Core Ultra 7 CPU, and sleek chassis will be a winner with more mature students. Display: 15.6 inches, 1920x1080, touch, 60Hz, 370 nits, AMOLED. CPU: Intel Core Ultra 7 150U. GPU: Intel (integrated). NPU: 11 TOPS. RAM: 16GB LPDDR5. Storage: 512GB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD. AI PC: ✅. Copilot+ PC: ❌. 👉 See at: BestBuy.com

Why you shouldn't buy the cheapest laptop you find for school

As I mentioned above, buying the cheapest laptop isn't usually the best idea. But that doesn't mean you have to go out and spend thousands on one of the best Windows laptops of the year. There's definitely a sweet spot in the middle.

For example, something like the 17.3-inch HP laptop currently on sale for just $320 at Best Buy looks like a great deal — $260 off the regular price! — but its Intel Core i3 N305 processor, 900p display resolution, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD are all features that I strongly recommend avoiding.

Amazon, too, is full of laptops that are cheap in every sense of the word. Sure, this jumper model that's currently just $210 after a $410 discount seems good, especially with a "five-star" customer rating, but it would be a terrible PC for a student.

The 4GB of RAM will barely run Windows 11, never mind anything else. The 128GB of storage will fill up immediately, and the HD display is grainy and hard on the eyes. You get the idea.

The reality of the laptop market is that the more you spend, the longer a laptop is going to last. At least that's the general rule.