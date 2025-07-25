This discounted Surface Laptop 7 is less than half the price of the new 5G model

Microsoft just opened preorders for the Surface Laptop 7 with 5G, but that's not the device I recommend to most people. If you love the Surface Laptop form factor but want a more affordable device, the consumer-focused model with a Snapdragon X chip is a much better value.

A discount on the Surface Laptop 7 drops the price to $879.99. That's a 27% savings from the retail price of that specific model.

The Surface Laptop 7 launched in July 2024, so we've seen several deals since then. The current price is not quite the lowest we've seen (it dropped to $799.99 around Christmas), but it's a solid deal.

The Surface Laptop 7 has been around for a while, so the majority of this piece focuses on the differences between the consumer version that's currently discounted and the newly released Surface Laptop 7 with 5G.

But as a quick refresher, the "Surface Laptop 7th Edition is the clamshell form factor perfected," according to our Senior Editor Zac Bowden. The full title of our review says that the device is "the best laptop. Period."

The Surface Laptop 7 is a thin and light clamshell laptop with a beautiful display and excellent battery life. It performed so well in Bowden’s battery test that he ran it twice to confirm the results.

The Surface Laptop 7 also has a haptic touchpad, a well-reviewed keyboard, and is even more repairable than many laptops.

The main caveat when looking at the Surface Laptop 7 is that the consumer version runs on a Snapdragon X processor. Since that chip is built on ARM64 architecture, some apps are not compatible with the PC. Many non-native apps can run through emulation, but there are some apps and games that will not work well (or at all) with the Surface Laptop 7 with a Snapdragon X chip.

The website "worksonwoa" has a comprehensive list of apps that work well on Arm-based PCs. The long and short of it is that many of the world's most popular apps are supported.

Consumer vs. Business Surface Laptop 7 — what’s the real difference?

The consumer version of the Surface Laptop 7 (shown above) does not have an anti-reflective display. That feature is exclusive to the Surface Laptop 7 for Business. (Image credit: Windows Central)

It's important to note that the Surface Laptop 7 with 5G is more expensive than its Snapdragon X sibling for several reasons. The biggest jump in price is due to the Intel chip inside the 5G model.

If you want a Surface Laptop 7 with an Intel processor, you have to purchase a Surface Laptop for Business. That PC features an Intel chip that is a requirement for many enterprise users and businesses due to software compatibility.

Microsoft shifted to Snapdragon X processors for its consumer Surface devices. As a result, you have to pay a premium to get a new Surface with an Intel chip.

Surface devices that are "for Business" also exclusively have anti-reflective displays, which is a major benefit. I'd love to see consumer Surface devices with the same feature, but that's not an option.

The entry-level Surface Laptop 7 starts at $1,499.99, though that version is Wi-Fi-only. The most affordable model with 5G is $1,799.99.

I suspect those who purchase a Surface Laptop 7 with 5G will get a version with better specs as well, which increases the price quite a bit. The $1,799.99 model only has 256GB of storage.

Anyone can purchase a "for Business" device from Microsoft, but you can't grab one from a big-box store like Best Buy. You'll have to go through Microsoft's own business website.

Business users also get more support and some commercial Surface devices come with advanced exchange, which gets you a replacement device before you send yours in.

5G, Intel, and anti-glare: What you’re paying extra for

The new Surface Laptop 7 with 5G was redesigned from the ground up to ensure the best connectivity possible. Those changes also result in a unique dual-color design. (Image credit: Microsoft)

So, let's say you need the Surface Laptop 7 for Business and are already prepared to pay for it. How much difference is there between the 5G version and the Wi-Fi-only version? Surprisingly, quite a bit.

Bowden said the Surface Laptop 7 with 5G is "an almost all-new Surface Laptop." Microsoft says the laptop was reengineered from the ground up to facilitate the best 5G experience.

The Surface Laptop 7 with 5G has a new multi-layered laminate material designed to allow radio signals to pass through without interference. That material also looks different, resulting in a unique colorway for the device.

I'm quite envious of those who pick up a Surface Laptop 7 with 5G because it has a dual-color tone with a black finish around its keyboard and a silver finish on its edges and on the rest of the body.