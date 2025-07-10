Microsoft's flagship Surface Laptop 7 is an eyewatering 42% off right now for Amazon Prime Day in the UK — that's a saving of £900 on one of the best laptops ever! 🚨

The best Windows laptop is now the cheapest it's ever been in its top end configuration.

I called it "the best laptop, period" in my review last year, and I think that remains true even now. The Surface Laptop 7 is Microsoft's latest and greatest computer, featuring the flagship Snapdragon X Elite offering incredible performance and efficiency. Right now, for Amazon Prime Day in the UK, you can save 42% on the top-end configuration with a 15-inch screen, 32GB RAM and 1TB SSD storage, for a saving of £900.

I've not ever seen a deal this good on that specific configuration, making it my pick for best deal of Amazon Prime Day for those of us in the UK. It's a deal so good, it makes Microsoft's best Surface offering cheaper than an entry-level MacBook Pro, by almost £200! At 42% off, you can expect to pay just £1,249 for the best Surface Laptop 7. Insane.

The best Arm laptop Save £900 Microsoft Surface Laptop 7 15-inch: was £2,149 now £1,249 at Amazon "Microsoft's Surface Laptop 7 is the clamshell form factor perfected. With a gorgeous new design, incredible keyboard and trackpad, smooth 120Hz display, good all-day battery life, and excellent Snapdragon X Elite processor under the hood, this is the laptop to beat in 2024." — Zac Bowden Windows Central review ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Display: 15 inches, 2304x1536, touch, 120Hz, 600 nits. CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite. GPU: Qualcomm Adreno (integrated). NPU: Qualcomm Hexagon (45 TOPS). RAM: 32GB LPDDR5x. Storage: 1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD. AI PC: ✅ Copilot+ PC: ✅ ✅Perfect for: Those who want the best Copilot+ PC on the market, a true MacBook Air competitor running Windows 11, or those who want a premium computing experience on the go. ❌Don't buy if: You are a gamer or want a more budget-friendly laptop or do not need the premium features and power offered by the Surface Laptop 7.

I started using the Surface Laptop 7 as my daily driver back in June 2024, and as a testament to how good it is, I'm still using the Surface Laptop 7 today. It's my go to device for most things, and that's huge praise coming from someone who has the luxury of daily driving any laptop he likes. I review countless laptops a year, but it's the Surface Laptop 7 that I come home to at the end of the day.

An all-round flagship experience

The top end Surface Laptop 7 includes a high resolution 15-inch display that supports touch and a high refresh rate of 120Hz. It's a great panel, and gets bright with 600 nits of peak brightness, good enough for some outdoor viewing.

On the inside, we get the Snapdragon X Elite, which is Qualcomm's flagship SoC and delivers great performance and efficiency, beating the base model MacBook Pro M3 in multi-core performance. That translates to great performance in day to day tasks. This configuration also comes with the most RAM and storage: 32GB RAM and 1TB storage, making it great for multitasking and media content.

The 15-inch also has a bigger battery compared to the smaller 13.8-inch model, meaning it has a few more hours of battery in the tank, and it makes a real difference. I can easily get through a day and a half on the Surface Laptop 7 15-inch, especially when my workflow only consists of productivity-based tasks and general web browsing.

It's my all-time favourite laptop in the last year. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Coming onto the keyboard and trackpad, it's best in class. In fact, I think they're better than the keyboard and trackpad on a MacBook Pro. The keyboard is especially delightful, offering a tactile yet quiet experience that is satisfying to type on. I just enjoy pressing the buttons, making me want to type more.

It's a similar story with the trackpad, which is haptic, meaning it doesn't physically move. It instead uses vibration motors underneath to simulate the sensation of a click. It's incredible and feels realistic and tight to use. The click is nice and quiet, and you can even adjust how deep the click feels in Windows Settings.

Cheaper than an entry-level MacBook Pro

I can't understate how good of a deal this top-end Surface Laptop 7 is at this price. It's cheaper than Apple's entry-level MacBook Pro with an M4 chip, by almost £200. You're getting double the RAM, and triple the storage, along with a touchscreen, in a chassis that's arguably a lot nicer than the MacBook Pro.

Given that for £1,249, you're usually paying that for base model 15-inch Surface Laptop, this deal is one that you shouldn't pass up. You better hurry though, as the deal will only last until Prime Day week ends, which is July 11! You will need an Amazon Prime Membership to take advantage of the deal, while stocks last.