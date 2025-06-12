Surface Pro 11 with Snapdragon X Elite drops to lowest price ever
A 31% discount makes this the perfect time to pick up a Surface Pro 11.
Microsoft's Surface Pro is the pinnacle of its form factor, building on 11 years of improvements from the tech giant. Our Editor-in-Chief called the device "a stunning achievement by Microsoft and Qualcomm." Right now, you can get that PC at its lowest price ever.
A 31% discount on the Surface Pro 11 drops the price of the Snapdragon X Elite model to $1,169.99. That's the best price we've ever seen for the Surface Pro 11 with these specs. The discounted model has a Snapdragon X Elite, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of storage.
"The Surface Pro 11 really is the best of Microsoft and Surface. It's 11 years of form-factor perfection, with a gorgeous aluminum chassis that's premium to hold. It also has the iconic built-in kickstand that still feels incredible to open and close." — Zac Bowden
✅Perfect for: Productivity-based workflows, working in Microsoft Office, browsing the web, joining meetings, listening to music, light photo and video work.
❌Don't buy if: You want to play video games or utilize demanding applications that may not be compatible with Windows on Arm.
👀See at: Amazon
The Surface Pro 11 is the flagship 2-in-1 from Microsoft. It features a premium design that builds on over a decade of refinement. The device earned a perfect score from our Editor-in-Chief Daniel Rubino in our Surface Pro 11 review.
The Surface Pro earned praise for its "exceptional performance" and "fantastic 12 MP front-facing camera." Rubino also highlighted the PC's battery life, OLED HDR display, and price point.
Because of the Snapdragon X Elite processor inside the Surface Pro 11, performance is good both when plugged in or running off battery. Rubino only saw a 2% difference in single-core performance and a 0.5% difference in multi-core performance whether plugged in or running on battery.
"It blows every past Surface Pro away and competes with the best Windows laptops," said Rubino of the Surface Pro 11.
A recent ad from Qualcomm highlights how devices with Snapdragon X chips run "at max performance" when unplugged. That proved true in real-world testing with the Surface Pro 11.
The form factor of the Surface Pro 11 means it won't get the same battery life as some of the other best Copilot+ PCs, but it should still last all day. Rubino got 10 hours of real-world usage per charge when testing the Surface Pro 11.
Microsoft released the Surface Pro 12-inch recently, but that device is not a successor to the Surface Pro 11. When comparing the Surface Pro 12-inch vs the Surface Pro 11, differences include size, display, processor, color options, and more. Since both are Surface Pro devices, there are similarities, but they cover different niches.
Sean Endicott is a tech journalist at Windows Central, specializing in Windows, Microsoft software, AI, and PCs. He's covered major launches, from Windows 10 and 11 to the rise of AI tools like ChatGPT. Sean's journey began with the Lumia 930, leading to strong ties with app developers. Outside writing, he coaches American football, utilizing Microsoft services to manage his team. He studied broadcast journalism at Nottingham Trent University and is active on X @SeanEndicott_ and Threads @sean_endicott_.
