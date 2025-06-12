Microsoft's Surface Pro is the pinnacle of its form factor, building on 11 years of improvements from the tech giant. Our Editor-in-Chief called the device "a stunning achievement by Microsoft and Qualcomm." Right now, you can get that PC at its lowest price ever.

A 31% discount on the Surface Pro 11 drops the price of the Snapdragon X Elite model to $1,169.99. That's the best price we've ever seen for the Surface Pro 11 with these specs. The discounted model has a Snapdragon X Elite, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of storage.

The Surface Pro 11 is the flagship 2-in-1 from Microsoft. It features a premium design that builds on over a decade of refinement. The device earned a perfect score from our Editor-in-Chief Daniel Rubino in our Surface Pro 11 review.

The Surface Pro earned praise for its "exceptional performance" and "fantastic 12 MP front-facing camera." Rubino also highlighted the PC's battery life, OLED HDR display, and price point.

Because of the Snapdragon X Elite processor inside the Surface Pro 11, performance is good both when plugged in or running off battery. Rubino only saw a 2% difference in single-core performance and a 0.5% difference in multi-core performance whether plugged in or running on battery.

"It blows every past Surface Pro away and competes with the best Windows laptops," said Rubino of the Surface Pro 11.

A recent ad from Qualcomm highlights how devices with Snapdragon X chips run "at max performance" when unplugged. That proved true in real-world testing with the Surface Pro 11.

The form factor of the Surface Pro 11 means it won't get the same battery life as some of the other best Copilot+ PCs, but it should still last all day. Rubino got 10 hours of real-world usage per charge when testing the Surface Pro 11.

Microsoft released the Surface Pro 12-inch recently, but that device is not a successor to the Surface Pro 11. When comparing the Surface Pro 12-inch vs the Surface Pro 11, differences include size, display, processor, color options, and more. Since both are Surface Pro devices, there are similarities, but they cover different niches.