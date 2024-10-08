We called one of the best Windows PCs of 2024 a "stunning achievement," and it blows away a MacBook and iPad combined

The Microsoft Surface Pro 11 with a Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite processor is one of the best laptops of 2024.

This year has been huge for the Windows PC, with Microsoft and Qualcomm launching their first wave of Copilot+ PCs earlier in the summer. Copilot+ PCs are the future of Windows devices, and if you're in the market for a new PC, you should be considering one. Now, with Amazone Prime Big Deal Days, you can save a hefty chunk of cash on Microsoft's flagship Copilot+ PC with a high-end Snapdragon X Elite!

Right now, the Surface Pro 11 with an OLED display, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD storage, and a Snapdragon X Elite under the hood can be had for just $1,139. That's a massive $260 savings that we haven't yet from this full-fledged Copilot+ PC.

🎃The best early Black Friday deals🦃

More Prime Day deals and anti-Prime Day deals

We at Windows Central are scouring the internet for the best Prime Day deals and anti-Prime Day deals, but there are plenty more discounts going on now. Here's where to find more savings:

Why the Surface Pro 11 is an incredible buy in 2024

The Surface Pro 11 looks stunning. (Image credit: Daniel Rubino)

When we reviewed the Surface Pro 11 earlier this year, our Executive Editor, Daniel Rubino, called it "a stunning achievement by Microsoft and Qualcomm, making it one of the best Windows PCs of 2024." That's certainly high praise, but it's not without warrant.

The Surface Pro 11 really is the best of Microsoft and Surface. It's 11 years of form-factor perfection, with a gorgeous aluminum chassis that's premium to hold. It also has the iconic built-in kickstand that still feels incredible to open and close. Plus, it comes in two new colors this year: Sapphire Blue and Dune, both of which look absolutely incredible.

The Snapdragon X Elite on the inside is the star of the show this time around, as it's the first Windows on Arm system-on-a-chip that's actually good. That means it gets great performance AND incredible battery life, which allows the Surface Pro 11 to run all day without struggles.

It also has an incredible OLED display, offering inky-deep blacks and high contrast that makes colors pop on screen. It's also a Copilot+ PC, which means it can access exclusive new Windows 11 features that non-Copilot+ PCs will never get. That includes Windows Recall, Click To Do, advanced Windows Studio Effects, and much more.