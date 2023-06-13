Best ROG Ally accessories 2023: MicroSD cards, carrying cases, adapters, and more

After getting your hands on your own ASUS ROG Ally, you can now experience several PC games and other programs from this gaming handheld. To get the most out of your experience, you'll want to get the best ROG Ally accessories, including peripherals that can keep your new device safe and make it more convenient. Here are the best ROG Ally accessories you can get right now.

The ROG Ally goes anywhere

The ASUS ROG Ally opens up so many fun new opportunities for enjoying handheld gaming, but it can be made even better with the right accessories. Still not convinced by the handheld? Check our full ASUS ROG Ally review for a detailed breakdown of what makes it so great.

One of the very first things you'll want to do is protect it, and the best way to do that is with the best ROG Ally screen protectors like the iVoler. Of course, you'll also want to look into a carrying case to protect the joysticks and display from getting damaged in transit. We highly recommend the official one from Asus.

If you want the best gaming headset experience with the ROG Ally, I highly recommend the HyperX Cloud 3. It's incredibly comfortable and is one of the few headsets I've ever used that provides a good-quality microphone at this price. Not to mention, the sound quality is particularly impressive.