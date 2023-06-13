Best ROG Ally accessories 2023: MicroSD cards, carrying cases, adapters, and more
After getting your hands on your own ASUS ROG Ally, you can now experience several PC games and other programs from this gaming handheld. To get the most out of your experience, you'll want to get the best ROG Ally accessories, including peripherals that can keep your new device safe and make it more convenient. Here are the best ROG Ally accessories you can get right now.
Give yourself room for plenty of more games by getting this reliable 512GB microSD card from SanDisk. It offers fast reading and writing speeds and basically doubles the amount of memory that the ROG Ally comes with. Simply format it and then push it into your gaming handheld.
If you anticipate needing a ton of extra space for gaming on the ROG Ally then you need a high-capacity SD Card to do the trick. SanDisk is the brand that I trust most and this 1TB card will give you plenty of extra storage to work with.
iVoler makes protecting your ROG Ally display a snap with its easily-installed tempered glass screen protectors. There are three in the box, so you have multiple to rely on in case of an accident. They're durable and anti-scratch.
It's water repellent for keeping the gaming handheld safe from rain or accidental spills and features a soft inner mesh material to keep the display safe from scratches. There is also a couple of pockets for SD card storage or even credit cards.
Now technically, this carrying case was designed to fit the Steam Deck. However, that shape also makes it ideal as a ROG Ally travel accessory. It has pockets and can hold a number of useful items to take with you on the go.
I've long been a fan of HyperX thanks to the company's equal dedication to comfort and quality. This latest model feels so comfortable and it easily connects to the ROG Ally via the 3.5mm headphone jack. Plus, the microphone is amazing, perfect for interacting with friends during multiplayers.
As I explained in my ROG Ally review, you can greatly improve the performance of the gaming handheld by connecting it to Asus's external GPU (eGPU). It features a AMD Radeon RX 6850M XT or NVIDIA RTX 3080 and works as a docking station to connect to other accessories or a TV.
Make it easier to connect additional accessories to your ROG Ally by using this convenient charging dock. It provides an HDMMI 2.0 port and a USB-A 2.0 port in addition to the USB-C charging port. Plus, it's small and easy to travel with.
If you do decide you want to dock your ROG Ally to a monitor or TV, then you'll want a reliable wireless gamepad to play it with. There's nothing better than the Xbox Core Wireless Controller, which charges back up with a USB-C connection and features Bluetooth.
The ASUS ROG Ally opens up so many fun new opportunities for enjoying handheld gaming, but it can be made even better with the right accessories. Still not convinced by the handheld? Check our full ASUS ROG Ally review for a detailed breakdown of what makes it so great.
One of the very first things you'll want to do is protect it, and the best way to do that is with the best ROG Ally screen protectors like the iVoler. Of course, you'll also want to look into a carrying case to protect the joysticks and display from getting damaged in transit. We highly recommend the official one from Asus.
If you want the best gaming headset experience with the ROG Ally, I highly recommend the HyperX Cloud 3. It's incredibly comfortable and is one of the few headsets I've ever used that provides a good-quality microphone at this price. Not to mention, the sound quality is particularly impressive.
