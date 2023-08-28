Tomtoc Arccos-G47 Travel Bag review: Great for ROG Ally and Steam Deck gaming handhelds

The Tomtoc Arccos-G47 Travel Bag provides a very convenient way to bring your gaming handheld and its accessories around with you wherever you go. There's a convenient shoulder strap and multiple storage pockets. It doesn't provide the best protection since it doesn't have a hard shell, but the soft, thick inner padding can help keep your ROG Ally or Steam Deck safer in transit.

These days, if you ask someone what the best PC gaming handheld is, you'll likely either get told that it's the Asus ROG Ally or the Steam Deck. Both are significantly larger than the Nintendo Switch and, thus, are a bit more bulky when trying to tote them around on the go.

Thankfully, there are plenty of good carrying case options among the best ROG Ally accessories and the best Steam Deck accessories. Some, like the Tomtoc Arccos-G47 Travel Bag, can even work for both. I've been using this handy bag for the last week, and while it isn't perfect, I personally prefer it to the official carrying cases for both Steam Deck and ROG Ally.

Disclaimer: This review was made possible thanks to a review unit provided by Tomtoc. The company did not see the contents of this review before publishing.

Tomtoc Arccos-G47: What I like

Image 1 of 3 The main compartment of the Arccos G-47 can easily hold a gaming handheld and a charging adapter. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central) The velcro strap on the inside of the Tomtac travel bag prevents the Steam Deck from getting jostled around. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central) The inner padding of this Tomtoc bag is thick and soft to protect your devices. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

I've heard a few mixed reactions to the look of Tomtoc's Arccos-G47 Travel Bag. Some like the rugged, splash-resistant polyester material that greets their eyes, while others think the design is a little odd or even plain. It's definitely not the most beautiful carrying bag I've ever seen, but it sure is useful in regards to convenient transport and storage space.

Price & availability MSRP: $52.99 at Amazon

Shoulder strap: Yes

Pockets: Two zippered, one mesh

Works with: ROG Ally, Steam Deck

Dimensions: 12.8 x 5.91 x 5.12 inches

Weight: 1.1 lb

One of my biggest problems with certain gaming handheld carrying cases is that they don't often provide enough storage space for me to bring the accessories I need. For instance, both the Steam Deck and ROG Ally have a bulky charging adapter that I want to easily transport with me whenever I take these handhelds out of town, but many cases don't have the storage space for them. This is where the Tomtoc Arccos-G47 shines.

There are three storage pockets — one zippered pocket on the outside, another zippered pocket on the inside, and then a small mesh pocket on the inside as well. On top of that, there's a decent gap on the other side of the W-shape padding for placing things inside the bag. Between these four spots, I can easily bring just about any gaming handheld accessories I want. If I position things correctly, it can comfortably hold the previously mentioned charging adapter, a small docking station, cables, and even an Xbox controller.

Tomtoc Arccos G-47 features a carrying handle on the bottom. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

The thick W-shape inner padding fits both the Steam Deck and ROG Ally extremely well and provides enough structure to protect these gaming handhelds with a soft material that won't scratch or press in upon them to destructive effect. There's even a useful velcro strap that when in place, helps keep my handhelds from jostling around in transit.

Then, of course, there's the adjustable shoulder strap, which allows me to sling the bag over my shoulder and have it dangle down near my waist for easy access. Due to this design, I can feel confident that any of my expensive devices inside will be protected as I move around with them.

A stranger part of the Arccos-G47 design that I've actually grown to like is a hand strap near the bottom of the bag. You technically can unhook the shoulder strap's carabiners and tote the bag around by this carrying handle, but that turns the bag upside down. However, I also find that this carrying handle works as a comforting place to loop my hand through and rest on the bag as I'm walking around. It helps me feel more protective of my property, like no one will be able to yank the bag off my shoulder and start running since I have an extra hand on it.

Tomtoc Arccos-G47: What I don't like

There are three storage pockets on the Tomtoc Arccos G-47, two of which are zippered. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

As I'll talk more about in the following section, there are plenty of alternative carrying cases for ROG Ally and Steam Deck on the market today. So, the fact that this one costs significantly more than others might be hard for some people to swallow. Still, if you do like the storage space and soft padding that I previously mentioned then you'll find that the price is worth it. Plus, although this bag has an MSRP of $52.99, it often goes on sale for less, so you might be able to get it at a discount.

Of course, some people understandably prefer to transport their expensive handhelds in hard shell carrying cases, and that's not something this bag provides. As such, you want to make sure not to exert too much pressure on it. Don't throw the carrying case into a heavily packed suitcase or lay heavy things on top of it, or you might endanger your device. If you foresee needing to pack your handheld that way, you'll want to go with a hard-shell competitor.

Tomtoc Arccos-G47: Competition

Tomtoc FancyCase Steam Deck carrying case. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

As I've mentioned before, there are a good number of Steam Deck carrying cases and ROG Ally carrying cases on the market. Admittedly, the former has more dedicated options. However, some of the bags intended for Valve's handheld also work well for ASUS', but you'll want to check before buying. Here are some of my favorites.

For those who prefer a minimalistic hard shell carrying case that isn't at all bulky, you don't have to look any further than Tomtoc itself. The company's FancyCase carrying case is technically molded around the buttons and joysticks of a Steam Deck to fit it exactly, but it is also large enough to work for the ROG Ally. It offers a semi-hard shell in grey, white, or black and includes a simple carrying handle.

If you like the feeling of luxury, then WaterField carrying cases are great choices as well. As you can see from my WaterField CitySlicker and Pouch review, these cases are made of premium materials and provide varying levels of storage space depending on what version you choose. They're top-quality products and it feels good to use them with an expensive handheld.

Tomtoc Arccos-G47: Should you buy it?

The Tomtoc Arccos-G47's shoulder strap can be removed via its carabiners. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

You should buy it if...

You want a bag you can sling over your shoulder.

You're looking for a carrying case with decent storage space.

You'd like something with a soft inner padding that will keep your device safe.

You should not buy it if...

You're looking for the least expensive carrying case on the market.

You need a hard shell carrying case.

You'd prefer something in a different color.

I love the Arccos G-47 from Tomtoc and highly recommend it to anyone who is looking for a protective bag with plenty of storage space. The W-shaped inner padding is perfectly shaped to protectively fit the Steam Deck or ROG Ally without exerting pressure on them. Plus, the three storage pockets make it easy for me to bring anything from small to larger accessories with me on my travels.

Unless you're specifically looking for a slim carrying case, the least expensive one on the market, or you'd really prefer to get a hard-shell travel bag, then Tomtoc's offering will be a great fit for you.

