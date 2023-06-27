Best ROG Ally carrying cases 2023: Traveling bags that actually fit the gaming handheld

The ROG Ally gaming handheld isn't an awkward shape by any stretch, but there are fewer carrying cases on the market for it than we would like to see. It's significantly larger than the Nintendo Switch while still being notably shorter than the Steam Deck, so it can't always use the same carrying cases as those other gaming systems.

If you're facing the dilemma of trying to find the best traveling case for your ROG Ally, then here are the options that actually fit it while providing a good protective barrier against drops and bumps. You might want to also check out our list of the best ROG Ally accessories if interested.

JSAUX Hard Shell Carrying Case View at Amazon Yes, this crossbody backpack was technically designed with the Steam Deck in mind, but it has the proper amount of protection and space to also work with the ROG Ally. Plus, it has multiple pockets to help you bring anything else you might want on hand while traveling. Asus - Official ROG Ally Travel Case View at Best Buy Asus' official travel case is waterproof to protect against the elements and can even double as a wallet since it features a credit card holder inside. It is a soft shell bag with a padded inner lining, which helps keep the ROG Ally safe from scratches and drops. Tomtoc Carrying Case View at Amazon This carrying case was technically made for the Steam Deck, but its dimensions and padding also make it work well for the smaller ROG Ally. There are multiple pockets for carrying small accessories and the strap makes it very convenient to travel around with. Wmool Hard Carrying Case for Asus ROG Ally View at Amazon This sleek little hard shell case very much resembles a Nintendo Switch travel bag, but is large enough to fit the Asus ROG Ally. The interior is padded with a soft velvet material to protect the gaming handheld from scratches, drops, and bumps. Plus, that plastic handle makes it very easy to take on the go. WaterField Designs CitySlicker for ROG Ally See at WaterField As you can see from my WaterField Designs CitySlicker review, this carrying case is one of the very best options for the ROG Ally on the market today. It's made of high-quality materials and in the interior is super soft to protect the casing and screen from accidental damages in transit. It's available in eight different colors. WaterField Designs Pouch for ROG Ally See at WaterField A bit smaller than the CitySlicker, WaterField Designs' Pouch for ROG Ally doesn't skimp on quality. The exterior is made of ballistic nylon and waxed canvas to create a small bag that won't easily rip or tear. It also has an extremely soft interior to keep the gaming handheld safe on the go. You can get it in one of five colors.

Protect your Ally on the go

Considering how expensive the ROG Ally is and the limited number of carrying cases available for it, you really need to find something that fits as well as protects. The Steam Deck is a bit large making it so that many cases designed for Valve's system won't be a good fit for the ROG Ally. Meanwhile, the Nintendo Switch is far too small and its carrying cases aren't a good match either.

Arguably the best ROG Ally carrying case was actually designed for Steam Deck. JSAUX has made several accessories for Valve's handheld and this hard shell, crossbody bag also works perfectly with the Ally. Plus, it has plenty of pockets for you to bring any other important accessories or objects you need when traveling.



It's also worth noting that Asus has provided its own official ROG Ally carrying case which features a soft inner lining and space for some microSD cards or perhaps even your credit cards. However, it isn't a hard shell and so it won't offer as much protection as some other options.



My absolute favorite option is the WaterField Designs CitySlicker, which is technically also a soft shell but wraps the Ally up in such padded quality materials that it doesn't feel like it's in danger of getting damaged. These cases come in eight different colors and feature a magnetic snap to keep the bag shut while I'm transporting my ROG Ally. However, they're pricey and you do need to pay extra to get a crossbody strap.