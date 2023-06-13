Best ASUS ROG Ally screen protectors 2023

Now that you've bagged yourself an ASUS ROG Ally, the next step is keeping that expensive gaming handheld safe from accidental scratches and drops. One of the best ways to do that is by getting one of the best ROG Ally screen protectors. There are plenty on the market, but these are the ones you really ought to consider. Don't forget to check out the best ASUS ROG Ally accessories too!

iVoler Tempered Glass ROG Ally Screen Protector [3 Pack] View at Amazon Whenever I get a new device, I always look for iVoler when it comes to screen protection. these tempered glass sheets are easy to install and provide anti-scratch barriers to keep the ROG Ally display looking as good as the day you bought it. There are three screen protectors in case you need to use multiple. Lamshaw ROG Ally Screen Protector [2 Pack] See at Amazon This two-pack of screen protectors provides tempered glass protection that will fit perfectly on your ROG Ally display. It's scratch resistant with a 9H hardness rating and will keep that expensive panel from getting damaged. Plus, having an extra one on hand means you have a replacement ready. MOOISVS ROG Ally Screen Protector [3 Pack] See at Amazon With its 9H hardness rating and anti-fingerprint design this pack of three screen protectors is sure to keep your ROG Ally in great shape. They're easy to install and give you extra screen protectors to fall back on in case something happens to the first one. Healing Shield Screen Protector for ASUS ROG Ally [2 Pack] See at Amazon Nothing feels quite as bad as damaging a device's display and that's why the Healing shield Screen Protector for Asus ROG Ally is such a good choice. This set of two film screen protectors is easy to install, wards against damages, and doesn't leave any residue should you need to remove anything. Tznzxm Asus ROG Ally Screen Protector [5 Pack] See at Amazon Whether you're getting multiple ROG Ally gaming handhelds in your home or you think you might need to replace the screens at some point, this five-pack of screen protectors is a great choice. They have a 9H hardness rating, are anti-scratch, and bubble free. MAOUICI Screen Protector for Asus ROG Ally [6 Pack] See at Amazon Having six screen protectors on hand keeps you safe from installation errors and provides plenty of replacements that you might need down the line. These ones are tempered glass, anti-fingerprint, and have a 9H hardness rating. This pack also happens to be the least expensive option here.

Keep your ROG Ally safe and protected

Why you can trust Windows Central Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

After spending all of that money on an ASUS ROG Ally, you really want to make sure you protect the device and keep it safe from any accidental drops you might have. The best ROG Ally screen protectors can help provide a line of defense and can even reduce the number of visible fingerprints that appear on the display.

I highly recommend getting the iVoler ROG Ally Screen Protector three-pack, as this set gives you tempered glass protection that is easy to install and is tough enough to protect against scratches and minor drops.

If you and a sibling (or friend) are both getting the Ally, then getting the MAOUICI six-pack of ROG Ally Screen Protectors can be nice to split. Of course, having that many extra on hand is also nice in case you accidentally mess up the screen protector's installation or in case you need to swap out for a replacement down the line. If your friends are still on the fence, send them to our full ASUS ROG Ally review to find out why we love it.