Don't miss out on the best ROG Ally accessory deals going on now — Improve your gaming handheld PC with a microSD card, power bank, dock, and more
Many of my favorite handheld gaming PC accessories are on sale for Prime Day. Improve your sessions with these discounts.
I own both an ROG Ally and an ROG Ally X. They're fantastic handheld gaming PCs, but I know from personal experience that the right accessories can make them even better.
Thanks to Amazon Prime Day, many of my most frequently used PC gaming handheld accessories are currently on sale for anyone with an active Amazon Prime membership.
Best accessory deals for PC gaming handhelds this Prime Day
- JSAUX ModCase for ASUS ROG Ally X:
was $29.99now $23.99 at Amazon
- SanDisk Ultra 512GB microSD Card:
was $37.99now $29.99 at Amazon
- WD_Black 1TB SN770M M.2 2230 SSD:
was $139.99now $84.99 at Amazon
- Foldable Bluetooth Wireless Keyboard:
was $40.99now $34.43 at Amazon
- amFilm Screen Protector [3-Pack]:
was $8.99now $7.64 at Amazon
- Baseus Laptop Power Bank:
was $129.99now $53.98 at Amazon
- JSAUX 6-in-1 Docking Station:
was $39.99now $31.19 at Amazon
- JSAUX USB-C to USB-A 3.0 Adapter [2-Pack]:
was $10.99now $6.92 at Amazon
"I've traveled around the world with this JSAUX ModCase protecting my ASUS ROG Ally X. It's easy to install and also easier than most form-fitting cases to remove when you need to. I love that it also provides my handheld with a removable kickstand." — Rebecca Spear
Windows Central review ⭐⭐ ⭐ ⭐ 1/2
✅ Perfect for: Anyone who wants to travel with their handheld.
❌ Avoid if: You'd rather just get a hard shell carrying case.
🎮 ASUS ROG Ally version: was $29.99 now $23.99 at Amazon
See at: Amazon.com
"Unfortunately, battery life isn't a strong suit for any handheld gaming PC currently on the market. As such, it's a good idea to have a reliable power bank handy if you take your handheld on trips. This one offers 100W fast charging with a 20,000mAH capacity." — Rebecca Spear
Amazon customer reviews: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ 1/2
✅ Perfect for: Anyone looking for a comfortable mouse that's responsive and offers plenty of helpful buttons.
❌ Avoid if: You want a left-handed mouse.
See at: Amazon.com
"MicroSD cards are one of the easiest ways to add more game storage space to your gaming handheld. This 512GB capacity is currently at a fantastic price and will allow you to store quite a bit of extra game data." — Rebecca Spear
Amazon customer reviews ⭐⭐ ⭐ ⭐ 1/2
✅ Perfect for: Quickly adding additional storage space for games and data.
❌ Avoid if: You want an even larger storage capacity.
See at: Amazon.com
"I've personally upgraded the storage in my ROG Ally with this WD_Black 2TB SSD. The process is simple and it provides faster read and write times than the SSD that came with my gaming handheld." — Rebecca Spear
✅ Perfect for: Anyone who wants to permanently increase the storage space in their gaming handheld.
❌ Avoid if: You don't feel comfortable opening your handheld and upgrading it.
🔍 GUIDE: How to upgrade your ROG Ally SSD
🎮 ALTERNATIVE: 2TB WD_BLACK SSD was $251.99 now $149.99
See at: Amazon.com
I've used this wireless keyboard to type in my games or even write up articles on my gaming handhelds. It comes with a travel bag, USB-C to USB-A cable, and a stand. The built-in touchpad makes it so I don't need to use a mouse when interacting with certain menus and screens.
Amazon customer reviews: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ 1/2
✅ Perfect for: Anyone looking for an inexpensive keyboard and mouse combo.
❌ Avoid if: You'd rather have a keyboard with a number pad instead of a touchpad.
See at: Amazon.com
"Thanks to the placement of the USB-C cable, this JSAUX 6-in-1 Multifunctional Docking Station easily fits the ROG Ally X and Legion Go ports without straining, which is a problem many other docking stations have. With PD 100W power flow and video output up to 4K at 120Hz or 1080p at 240Hz, your gaming handhelds will charge up while being used and will look good on a TV or gaming monitor, too." — Rebecca Spear
✅ Perfect for: Anyone who wants to connect their handheld to a TV and play it like a console.
❌ Avoid if: You'd prefer a dock with a sturdier base.
See at: Amazon.com
"I've relied on these adapters several times when trying to use USB-A accessories with my PC gaming handhelds." — Rebecca Spear
Amazon customer reviews ⭐⭐ ⭐ ⭐ 1/2
✅ Perfect for: Anyone who needs to connect a USB-A accessory to their Ally.
❌ Avoid if: You'd prefer a hub with more connection points on it.
See at: Amazon.com
"I bought myself a pair of these headphones last year, and I've taken them with me around the world. They do a fantastic job of blocking out noises on airplanes or in busy areas, so I can listen to my audiobooks and media in peace." — Rebecca Spear
Amazon customer reviews ⭐⭐ ⭐ ⭐ 1/2
✅ Perfect for: Protecting your expensive screen from scratches and damage.
❌ Avoid if: You specifically want a screen protector with a guiding frame kit.
See at: Amazon.com
Enhance your handheld gaming PC sessions with the right accessories
I conducted both the ROG Ally review and the ROG Ally X review here at Windows Central, and I've loved using both of these gaming handhelds ever since I first got my hands on them.
That said, I quickly discovered that there were ways to make either device even better, particularly when I used certain accessories with them.
I've gotten a lot of use out of each of the accessories I've listed on this page, but to prevent this article from turning into a novel, I'll just highlight three of them, starting with the JSAUX ModCase.
Since I take my ROG Ally and/or ROG Ally X with me on trips, I get a lot of use out of the JSAUX ModCase. Its protective front plate prevents my screens and joysticks from getting damaged in transit without requiring me to put my handheld in a bulky carrying case.
If that sounds appealing, you might want to grab the ROG Ally X JSAUX ModCase while it's only $23.99 at Amazon. Of course, there's also the ROG Ally version, which is also selling for $23.99 at Amazon right now.
Anyone who owns an ROG Ally should consider increasing its storage space either with a microSD card or an internal 2230 M.2 SSD. I've personally upgraded mine so that it went from having a 512GB SSD to having a 2TB WD_BLACK SSD, and I'd never go back to the way it was before.
RELATED: How to upgrade ROG Ally SSD with step-by-step instructions and photos
So, if you're interested, I recommend grabbing the WD_Black SN770M while it's discounted from its usual $139.99 to just $84.99 at Amazon.
The last accessory I'll focus on is the JSAUX Multifunctional Docking Station, which is currently on sale for $31.19 at Amazon.
Using this docking station, I've been able to play my ROG Ally and ROG Ally X like a console connected to my TV (with the help of my favorite Xbox controller).
I love that the USB-C cable is long enough to actually reach the ROG Ally X's USB-C port, since this is an issue with several other docking stations out there.
Alternatively, I've also used this dock to connect my Ally to my computer monitor and have used the handheld like a laptop to type up documents and run various programs.
It would be nice if the dock's base were a bit wider to add more stability, but it works beautifully, and I've never had a problem with it otherwise.
I guess I will sneak one other accessory in here at the bottom. When my ROG Ally X is in the docking station and connected to my TV, I tend to use my Artciety Foldable Bluetooth Wireless Keyboard to navigate around the screen with the touchpad and type into Windows using the well-spaced keys.
This foldable accessory makes it a lot easier to enjoy my gaming sessions when I want to chat with people in Discord or when I have to enter text into my games, as well. Plus, its compact design makes it easy to travel with. It's nice that it's currently only $34.43 at Amazon.
I also recommend...
"It isn't currently on sale, but I highly recommend buying this 65W charging cable so you have a backup one or travel option. I bought one of these last summer and frequently use it at my bedside table." — Rebecca Spear
Amazon customer reviews ⭐⭐ ⭐ ⭐ 1/2
✅ Perfect for: People who want to keep one charger connected to one area of the house while having a backup.
❌ Avoid if: You don't see a need for an extra charger.
See at: Amazon.com
"This is one of the bags I use most frequently when traveling around the world for work. It has a laptop sleeve and can be carried like a backpack. Meanwhile, the front opens like a traditional duffle bag and you can carry it by its side handle if you prefer. I usually use it to carry my ROG Ally X as well as my other tech." — Rebecca Spear
Amazon customer reviews ⭐⭐ ⭐ ⭐ 1/2
✅ Perfect for: Anyone who wants a bag that doubles as both a laptop bag and a duffle bag.
❌ Avoid if: You specifically want a bag with wheels.
See at: Amazon.com
All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards.
Self-professed gaming geek Rebecca Spear is one of Windows Central's editors and reviewers with a focus on gaming handhelds, mini PCs, PC gaming, and laptops. When she isn't checking out the latest games on Xbox Game Pass, PC, ROG Ally, or Steam Deck; she can be found digital drawing with a Wacom tablet. She's written thousands of articles with everything from editorials, reviews, previews, features, previews, and hardware reviews over the last few years. If you need information about anything gaming-related, her articles can help you out. She also loves testing game accessories and any new tech on the market. You can follow her @rrspear on X (formerly Twitter).
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.