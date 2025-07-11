Don't miss out on the best ROG Ally accessory deals going on now — Improve your gaming handheld PC with a microSD card, power bank, dock, and more

I own both an ROG Ally and an ROG Ally X. They're fantastic handhelds, but the right accessories can make them even better.

I own both an ROG Ally and an ROG Ally X. They're fantastic handheld gaming PCs, but I know from personal experience that the right accessories can make them even better.

Thanks to Amazon Prime Day, many of my most frequently used PC gaming handheld accessories are currently on sale for anyone with an active Amazon Prime membership.

Best accessory deals for PC gaming handhelds this Prime Day

Save 22% JSAUX 6-in-1 Multifunctional Docking Station: was $39.99 now $31.19 at Amazon "Thanks to the placement of the USB-C cable, this JSAUX 6-in-1 Multifunctional Docking Station easily fits the ROG Ally X and Legion Go ports without straining, which is a problem many other docking stations have. With PD 100W power flow and video output up to 4K at 120Hz or 1080p at 240Hz, your gaming handhelds will charge up while being used and will look good on a TV or gaming monitor, too." — Rebecca Spear Windows Central review ⭐⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ✅ Perfect for: Anyone who wants to connect their handheld to a TV and play it like a console. ❌ Avoid if: You'd prefer a dock with a sturdier base. See at: Amazon.com

Enhance your handheld gaming PC sessions with the right accessories

I've traveled around the world with my ROG Ally X in the JSAUX ModCase. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

I conducted both the ROG Ally review and the ROG Ally X review here at Windows Central, and I've loved using both of these gaming handhelds ever since I first got my hands on them.

That said, I quickly discovered that there were ways to make either device even better, particularly when I used certain accessories with them.

I've gotten a lot of use out of each of the accessories I've listed on this page, but to prevent this article from turning into a novel, I'll just highlight three of them, starting with the JSAUX ModCase.

Since I take my ROG Ally and/or ROG Ally X with me on trips, I get a lot of use out of the JSAUX ModCase. Its protective front plate prevents my screens and joysticks from getting damaged in transit without requiring me to put my handheld in a bulky carrying case.

If that sounds appealing, you might want to grab the ROG Ally X JSAUX ModCase while it's only $23.99 at Amazon. Of course, there's also the ROG Ally version, which is also selling for $23.99 at Amazon right now.

Upgrading my ROG Ally SSD was relatively easy. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

Anyone who owns an ROG Ally should consider increasing its storage space either with a microSD card or an internal 2230 M.2 SSD. I've personally upgraded mine so that it went from having a 512GB SSD to having a 2TB WD_BLACK SSD, and I'd never go back to the way it was before.

RELATED: How to upgrade ROG Ally SSD with step-by-step instructions and photos

So, if you're interested, I recommend grabbing the WD_Black SN770M while it's discounted from its usual $139.99 to just $84.99 at Amazon.

The JSAUX 6-in-1 Multifunctional Docking Station allows me to play my ROG Ally or ROG Ally X while connected to a TV like a console. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

The last accessory I'll focus on is the JSAUX Multifunctional Docking Station, which is currently on sale for $31.19 at Amazon.

Using this docking station, I've been able to play my ROG Ally and ROG Ally X like a console connected to my TV (with the help of my favorite Xbox controller).

I love that the USB-C cable is long enough to actually reach the ROG Ally X's USB-C port, since this is an issue with several other docking stations out there.

Alternatively, I've also used this dock to connect my Ally to my computer monitor and have used the handheld like a laptop to type up documents and run various programs.

It would be nice if the dock's base were a bit wider to add more stability, but it works beautifully, and I've never had a problem with it otherwise.

I guess I will sneak one other accessory in here at the bottom. When my ROG Ally X is in the docking station and connected to my TV, I tend to use my Artciety Foldable Bluetooth Wireless Keyboard to navigate around the screen with the touchpad and type into Windows using the well-spaced keys.

This foldable accessory makes it a lot easier to enjoy my gaming sessions when I want to chat with people in Discord or when I have to enter text into my games, as well. Plus, its compact design makes it easy to travel with. It's nice that it's currently only $34.43 at Amazon.

I also recommend...

Additional charger cable JSAUX 65W USB-C Charger: $28.99 at Amazon "It isn't currently on sale, but I highly recommend buying this 65W charging cable so you have a backup one or travel option. I bought one of these last summer and frequently use it at my bedside table." — Rebecca Spear Amazon customer reviews ⭐⭐ ⭐ ⭐ 1/2 ✅ Perfect for: People who want to keep one charger connected to one area of the house while having a backup. ❌ Avoid if: You don't see a need for an extra charger. See at: Amazon.com