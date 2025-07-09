This is the handheld gaming PC accessory you need this Prime Day — it's made my gameplay so much more convenient

I bought a wireless keyboard for my PC gaming handhelds, and now I don't want to play without it. It's currently on sale for Prime Day, making it even better.

I bought a foldable Bluetooth wireless keyboard last year to use with my ROG Ally, and I liked it so much that I've been using it with my various handheld gaming PCs ever since.

While I was looking around for the best deals this Amazon Prime Day, I noticed that this fantastic accessory is actually at a decent discount that brings it down from $40.99 to just $34.43 at Amazon.

I recommend it to anyone with a PC gaming handheld, whether they have an Amazon Prime membership or not. It makes navigating Windows and chatting with friends so much easier.

Turn your gaming handheld into a laptop with a keyboard and touchpad

You get a phone stand, a USB-C to USB-A cable, and a carrying bag with this wireless keyboard. (Image credit: Windows Central / Artciety)

I personally bought the Artciety Foldable Bluetooth Keyboard last December, after experiencing some frustrations with entering text into certain games. As I hoped, it fixed these complications and has made it much easier to not only interact with game menus but also navigate Windows far more efficiently.

So much so that it's since become a regular part of my gaming sessions.

I've used it to chat with friends in Discord while playing my games and regularly use it to navigate around my handheld's screen when it's connected to a TV docking station.

Another awesome thing about this wireless keyboard is that it turns each of my gaming handhelds into a workstation. In other words, I can easily type up documents or work in spreadsheets using my gaming handheld when this keyboard is connected to it.

There are other wireless keyboards that offer a full number pad instead of a touchpad, but I prefer this touchpad layout because it makes it so I don't have to connect a separate mouse to my handheld.

For added convenience, this wireless keyboard comes with a carrying bag, a USB-C to USB-A cable, and a small tech stand, in case you want to use it with your phone or other compatible device.

The two sides of the keyboard fold in, providing protection for the buttons and touchpad while also making it easier to slip into a pocket or bag to take with me on long trips.

I've put this to the test by taking the Artciety Foldable Bluetooth Wireless Keyboard with me to Brazil and then Taiwan, and it fared well in both situations.

To make things even more convenient, the keyboard can sync with up to three devices, which is how I regularly use it to jump between my ROG Ally, Legion Go, and MSI Claw 8 AI+.

Even though it's compact, there are a number of secondary Fn commands, which make it easier to interact with different programs. For instance, I often use the pause/play, mute, and volume Function keys when listening to music.

Seriously, this accessory has made interacting with my handhelds so much more convenient, to the point that it's basically turned them into small laptops. I recommend this keyboard if you've ever felt frustrated when trying to enter text or navigate around a screen on your handheld.

Pro tip: Obviously, the Legion Go has a built-in kickstand, which makes it easier to use as a computer on the fly. If you have an ROG Ally, I recommend getting a kickstand case for it, like this dBrand Killswitch I have on mine.