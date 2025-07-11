This discounted SSD fixed my gaming handheld's biggest weakness — Extra storage space for Steam Deck, ASUS ROG Ally, and Lenovo Legion Go

I replaced my ROG Ally SSD with a 2TB WD_BLACK SSD and I'd never want to go back.

A couple of years back, I got frustrated with how little space I had in my ASUS ROG Ally, so I decided to upgrade the SSD. Now, my handheld has far more room for my various games, and I don't have to worry about deleting or rearranging data all that often.

I was so happy with the result that I went on to upgrade the SSD in my Steam Deck and then my Lenovo Legion Go. The upgrade process is relatively easy and has made me like my handhelds even more than I already did.

Thanks to Amazon Prime Day, the very same WD_BLACK 2TB SSD that I used is now on sale, dropping it from its usual $139.99 to just $84.99 at Amazon.

That's 39% off to anyone with an Amazon Prime membership.

I recommend upgrading your own gaming handheld, and I can even show you step-by-step instructions on how to do it on an ROG Ally, Steam Deck, or Lenovo Legion Go.

Step-by-step guides with pictures:

I've upgraded the SSD in my Steam Deck, ROG Ally, and Legion Go. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

Disclaimer PSA for Legion Go: Lenovo's handheld has a 2242 SSD slot, so you will need to purchase an SSD Extender Adapter if you want to use the WD_BLACK SN770M SSD with your Legion Go handheld. The one I used is currently discounted to $4.22 at Amazon.

Put more game storage on your gaming handheld without paying full price for it

Image 1 of 1 WD-BLACK 2TB SSD offers read speed up to 5,150MB/s. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

I highly recommend upgrading your handheld gaming PC for two reasons: One, you can increase overall storage capacity, and two, you can get an SSD with faster read and write speeds than the original SSD in your device.

When I first wrote my ROG Ally review for Windows Central, I walked away mostly impressed by this gaming handheld PC. However, only having 512GB of storage on this gaming device proved to be rather limiting.

I eventually got tired of having to delete and rearrange my game data relatively frequently, so I decided to turn my attention to permanent storage options. This is how I landed on the WD_BLACK 2TB SN770M SSD.

The process for swapping out the old ROG Ally SSD for a new one proved to be relatively simple, especially since the Ally has cloud recovery to help put the operating system on the new SSD.

What's more, I've never regretted my decision to upgrade the Ally's SSD. The added storage space is very convenient, as are the increased read and write speeds. In fact, it works so well that I often forget that I ever opened my handheld in the first place.

After seeing how upgrading my ROG Ally SSD improved my handheld, I decided to upgrade my Steam Deck's SSD and then my Legion Go's SSD.

While the process is definitely a bit different for each device, it's still a relatively easy thing to do on all three.

That said, I will warn you that it takes a bit more work with the Legion Go. Lenovo's handheld was the hardest of the three to open. Plus, it doesn't offer cloud recovery, and you'll need an SSD extender adapter if you want to use a 2230 SSD since the handheld features a less common (for handhelds) 2242 SSD slot.

At any rate, regardless of whether you have an ROG Ally, Legion Go, or Steam Deck, I recommend grabbing this WD_BLACK SN770M while it's on sale for just $84.99 at Amazon this Prime Day.

You'll be happy to have the added space for your games.

