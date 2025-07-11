This discounted SSD fixed my gaming handheld's biggest weakness — Extra storage space for Steam Deck, ASUS ROG Ally, and Lenovo Legion Go
I upgraded my ROG Ally SSD a couple of years ago, and it was a major improvement. Now, the same SSD is on sale for Prime Day.
A couple of years back, I got frustrated with how little space I had in my ASUS ROG Ally, so I decided to upgrade the SSD. Now, my handheld has far more room for my various games, and I don't have to worry about deleting or rearranging data all that often.
I was so happy with the result that I went on to upgrade the SSD in my Steam Deck and then my Lenovo Legion Go. The upgrade process is relatively easy and has made me like my handhelds even more than I already did.
Thanks to Amazon Prime Day, the very same WD_BLACK 2TB SSD that I used is now on sale, dropping it from its usual $139.99 to just $84.99 at Amazon.
That's 39% off to anyone with an Amazon Prime membership.
I recommend upgrading your own gaming handheld, and I can even show you step-by-step instructions on how to do it on an ROG Ally, Steam Deck, or Lenovo Legion Go.
"I've personally upgraded the storage in my ROG Ally with this WD_Black 2TB SSD. The process is simple, and it provides faster read and write times than the SSD that came with my gaming handheld." — Rebecca Spear
Windows Central review ⭐⭐ ⭐⭐ ⭐
✅ Perfect for: Anyone who wants to permanently increase the storage space in their gaming handheld.
❌ Avoid if: You don't feel comfortable opening your handheld and upgrading it.
🔍 GUIDE: How to upgrade your ROG Ally SSD
🎮 ALTERNATIVE: 2TB WD_BLACK SSD was $251.99 now $149.99
See at: Amazon.com
Step-by-step guides with pictures:
- How to upgrade your ROG Ally SSD
- How to upgrade your Steam Deck SSD
- How to upgrade your Lenovo Legion Go SSD
PSA for Legion Go: Lenovo's handheld has a 2242 SSD slot, so you will need to purchase an SSD Extender Adapter if you want to use the WD_BLACK SN770M SSD with your Legion Go handheld. The one I used is currently discounted to $4.22 at Amazon.
Put more game storage on your gaming handheld without paying full price for it
I highly recommend upgrading your handheld gaming PC for two reasons: One, you can increase overall storage capacity, and two, you can get an SSD with faster read and write speeds than the original SSD in your device.
When I first wrote my ROG Ally review for Windows Central, I walked away mostly impressed by this gaming handheld PC. However, only having 512GB of storage on this gaming device proved to be rather limiting.
I eventually got tired of having to delete and rearrange my game data relatively frequently, so I decided to turn my attention to permanent storage options. This is how I landed on the WD_BLACK 2TB SN770M SSD.
The process for swapping out the old ROG Ally SSD for a new one proved to be relatively simple, especially since the Ally has cloud recovery to help put the operating system on the new SSD.
What's more, I've never regretted my decision to upgrade the Ally's SSD. The added storage space is very convenient, as are the increased read and write speeds. In fact, it works so well that I often forget that I ever opened my handheld in the first place.
After seeing how upgrading my ROG Ally SSD improved my handheld, I decided to upgrade my Steam Deck's SSD and then my Legion Go's SSD.
While the process is definitely a bit different for each device, it's still a relatively easy thing to do on all three.
That said, I will warn you that it takes a bit more work with the Legion Go. Lenovo's handheld was the hardest of the three to open. Plus, it doesn't offer cloud recovery, and you'll need an SSD extender adapter if you want to use a 2230 SSD since the handheld features a less common (for handhelds) 2242 SSD slot.
At any rate, regardless of whether you have an ROG Ally, Legion Go, or Steam Deck, I recommend grabbing this WD_BLACK SN770M while it's on sale for just $84.99 at Amazon this Prime Day.
You'll be happy to have the added space for your games.
I also recommend...
"If you want to clone your original SSD to your new one, this simple device will help you do that. I used it myself when upgrading the SSD in my Legion Go." — Rebecca Spear
Amazon customer reviews: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ 1/2
✅ Perfect for: Anyone who wants to bring their game data and operating system to a new SSD.
❌ Avoid if: You don't need to clone your SSD.
See at: Amazon.com
"I used this adapter extender to make a 2230 SSD fit inside the Legion Go's 2242 SSD slot. " — Rebecca Spear
Amazon customer reviews: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ 1/2
✅ Perfect for: Making a 2230 SSD work inside the Legion Go.
❌ Avoid if: You're using a 2242 SSD in the Legion Go.
See at: Amazon.com
"Unfortunately, battery life isn't a strong suit for any handheld gaming PC currently on the market. As such, it's a good idea to have a reliable power bank handy if you take your handheld on trips. This one offers 100W fast charging with a 20,000mAH capacity." — Rebecca Spear
Amazon customer reviews: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ 1/2
✅ Perfect for: Anyone looking for a comfortable mouse that's responsive and offers plenty of helpful buttons.
❌ Avoid if: You want a left-handed mouse.
See at: Amazon.com
