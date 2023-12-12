How to upgrade an ASUS ROG Ally SSD and transfer your data from a storage backup

If you're like me, you probably learned that the 512GB SSD that comes in the ROG Ally doesn't provide a large enough storage capacity to hold that many games. Thankfully, Western Digital has released 1TB and 2TB SSDs specifically intended for ROG Ally and Steam Deck to make way for more programs on the handhelds.

The ROG Ally SSD upgrading process is actually really easy, as you'll see in this guide. I'll start by going over how to backup data on your original SSD and how to transfer data to the new SSD. After that, I'll walk you step-by-step (with pictures) through the process of opening the system and physically swapping SSDs in the gaming handheld.

What are my ROG Ally SSD options?

There are three main ways to update your ROG Ally's SSD capacity. (Image credit: Windows Central | Jez Corden)

Unfortunately, the ROG Ally has the potential to overheat and cause a microSD card malfunction, so it's a better idea to upgrade the ROG Ally to a higher-capacity internal SSD rather than relying on a microSD card. There are three different ways you can go about upgrading SSD capacity:

1) Connect an external SSD — Compatible external SSDs can plug right into the ROG Ally's USB-C port. If you want the gaming handheld to charge up while attached to an external SSD, then you'll need a docking station with additional ports like the Unitek Cooling Dock I reviewed. External SSDs are more clunky than internal SSDs at times but can give you more capacity options overall.



2) Clean install with a new internal SSD — If you do want to upgrade the ROG Ally's internal SSD, it's recommended you do a clean install. This erases your settings, programs, and data but is considered the best way of doing things since it helps remove clutter from the device and helps it run more smoothly. Don't worry; ROG has built-in Cloud Recovery for ROG Ally's under warranty, so you can easily factory reset the handheld with a clean install of Windows 11 and various ROG programs needed for the Ally.

3) Backup the original internal SSD and transfer data to the new one — If you want to keep your personal OS, settings, programs, and files, then you'll want to first backup the original ROG Ally internal SSD's data before swapping SSDs out and then transfer the data to the new SSD later.

How to backup SSD data

(Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

Before you actually swap out the old internal SSD for a new one, you might want to make a backup and save it on another computer or laptop. One of the easiest ways to do this is by installing a program called Macrium Reflect onto your ROG Ally. This software allows you to clone your SSD or create an image backup for you to save on an external device. There's a free 30-day trial, or you can pay for a subscription.

This process is made easier if you have an enclosure adapter for the SSD, such as the Orico one. Alternatively, you might find it more convenient (albeit more expensive) to attach an external SSD to the ROG Ally and save your backup to it.

How to install a new SSD in ROG Ally

Make sure you have the proper tools before upgrading your SSD. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

What you need to upgrade an ROG Ally SSD

- WD_BLACK SN770M SSD (or other compatible option) - Screwdriver (2.0 x 50mm works well)



- Plastic pick for pulling casing apart (optional)



- External drive (if you want to backup your data) - Internet connection (for reinstalling Windows)

Completely turn off your ROG Ally. You can quickly do this by holding down the volume down button and the power button for a few seconds.

Before doing anything else, you need to turn off your ROG Ally off completely. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

Place the handheld screen down on a clean, flat surface.

Place the ROG Ally down screen-first on a clean surface. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

Remove the six screws on the back side, leaving the one on the bottom center for last. This last one isn't as long as the others and will stay in the casing.

Unscrew the screws on the back leaving the center bottom one for last. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

Carefully pull the casing open. I found it easiest to place my triangular plastic pick (that came with my screwdriver set) in the bottom and then slide it left and then right as this disengaged the clasps holding the casing together.

Use a plastic pick to pull the ROG Ally casing apart. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

Safely unplug the battery. It's located near the bottom of the casing.

Safely unplug the ROG Ally battery. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

Remove the flat black sticker on the top. Make sure to set it down in such a way that the adhesive doesn't get dusty or dirty.

Remove the black sticker on the ROG Ally to get better access to the SSD. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

Unscrew the M.2 screw that holds the original SSD in place. Be careful so you don't strip the screw while doing this.

Unscrew the small M2 screw that holds the ROG Ally's SSD in place. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central )

Carefully pull the original SSD out by pushing it down and away from its contact points. If it gets stuck on the screw area, use the black tab underneath to pull it up and the pull it out.

Carefully remove the SSD from the ROG Ally. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

Install the WD_BLACK SN770M SSD by carefully pushing it up into the contact points and then carefully screw the small M.2 screw back into place.

Insert the new SSD by pushing it up into the contact points. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

Put the flat black plastic back where it belongs.

Cover the components once more with the protective black sticker. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

Plug the battery back in.

Plug the ROG Ally's battery back in. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

Put the casing back in place and squeeze the plastic around the edges to pop it back together.

Squeeze the casing all around the ROG Ally until its all back together. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

Screw the six screws all back into place.

Screw the ROG Ally's screws back into place. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

Plug the official charging adapter into the ROG Ally (it won't turn on unless you do this).

Plug in the official adapter. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

Turn your ROG Ally back on by holding down the power button, and it should boot the BIOS when it detects the new hardware.

Hold the power button until the ROG Ally turns back on. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

Press Y to go to Advanced Mode.

Press Y to go to the ROG Ally's Advanced Settings. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

Tap on the Advanced tab and select ASUS Cloud Recovery.

Maneuver to the Advanced Tab and select ASUS Cloud Recovery. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

If this is your first time doing this (and it likely is), you'll need to select View Policy to get acquainted with the Privacy Notice.

Before continuing, you must click View policy. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

You will then need to check the box to confirm that you are over 20 years old then select Agree.

Confirm that you are old enough and the select Agree. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

Select Next [Enter] to initiate Cloud Recovery downloading.

Select Next [Enter] to work on connecting to Wi-Fi. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

Then you'll need to select your Internet AP and click Confirm.

Select your Wi-Fi network. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

Enter your Wi-Fi password then click Confirm again.

Login to your Wi-Fi and then press Confirm. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

Click OK [Enter] to continue.

Select OK [Enter] to continue. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

A new box will show up, click Next [Enter] to start the download (this could take several minutes).

Select Next [Enter] to start the Cloud Recovery download. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

Once it finishes downloading, click Confirm.

Tap Confirm to keep going. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

Wait for the system to restart so it can connect to Cloud Recovery again. This could take several minutes.

You'll now need to wait while (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

A notice will come up telling you that all personal data will be erased from the ROG Ally and it will recommend that you backup everything to an external hard drive. If you want to backup data, connect a compatible external hard drive to the ROG Ally's USB-C port, select OK, and complete the process. Otherwise, select No and then Yes to factory reset the handheld, which erases your data and does a clean install of Windows 11/ROG programs.

Select Yes to back up your data to your external drive or select No to erase your data. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

Wait again while the Cloud Recovery process happens. This once again can take several minutes and involves making the ROG Ally restart several times, so it's best to leave the handheld somewhere safe and not touch it until it is completely done. If you choose to erase your data, you'll know it's done with the process when it asks you to choose your country or region.

If you backed up your data on an external hard drive, take time to transfer your backup data to the ROG Ally.

Wait for Cloud Recovery process to complete. This can take a very long time. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

Now you're good to play your ROG Ally with the new WD_Black SN770M SSD installed. If you encounter any issues during the WD_Black SSD installation process, reach out to Western Digital customer support for assistance.

ROG Ally SSD upgrade FAQ

Does ROG Ally support external hard drives? Yes, there are external SSDs and hard drives that can work with the ROG Ally, such as the Samsung T7 Shield 2TB External SSD.

What kind of SSD comes installed in the ROG Ally? The ROG Ally comes with a Micron 2400 512GB m.2 NVMe Gen 4 SSD installed. There isn't a lot of room for game data, so it's a good idea to upgrade to a higher-capacity SSD if possible.

What is an image backup? Image backups are a way of backing up data that doesn't take as much room as a complete clone. You don't have to worry about it being a lesser backup option, as image backups save all of your programs, system settings, files, and the OS. You'll just have to have somewhere to keep the image backup, such as on a computer or external SSD.

Does ROG Ally have a microSD card malfunction problem? Yes. Due to the location of the ROG Ally's vents and the way that the gaming handheld heats up when in Turbo mode and charging, it is possible for inserted microSD cards to overheat and malfunction. As such, it's a good idea to install a higher-capacity SSD in the handheld rather than a microSD card if you want more storage space.

Give yourself more game space

As you can see, the process for physically swapping out the original ROG Ally SSD and putting in a new SSD is relatively simple. However, there is more to do on a software level. If you aren't a fan of doing a clean install, then you'll want to make a backup of your original ROG Ally SSD before doing the upgrade. This can be accomplished with an SSD enclosure adapter or with an external SSD. But you'll also need to use a helpful disk backup program, such as Macrium Reflect, in order to clone or create an image backup of your SSD.

The adapter route is far more affordable, but the SSD route is more convenient. So you'll have to decide which one is a better fit for you. Of course, you could just opt to use an external SSD with your ROG Ally rather than swapping out an internal one. This can make the gaming handheld a bit more clunky to use at times, but you can also give yourself far more space this way and enjoy the portable gaming benefits I described in my ROG Ally review.