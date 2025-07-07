One of our favorite Xbox storage expansion cards just dropped below $130 — thanks to an anti-Prime Day deal that beats Amazon

Save up on buying on extra space for your Xbox with this discounted 1TB Storage Expansion Card

Amazon Prime Day is in full swing, giving us consumers a chance to buy our most wishlisted products at more affordable prices at our favorite local retailers. One such sought-after item is the WD_Black 1TB Storage Expansion Card for Xbox consoles.

This invaluable gadget gives Xbox players 1TB of extra space to fit in all their favorite games on Xbox consoles, and it is now on special offer for $124.77 at Walmart (reduced from its MSRP of $149.99), which is an extra $5 discount over Amazon and Best Buy.

Why should you buy the WD_Black C50?

The WD_Black Storage Expansion Card for Xbox is lightweight, easy-to-use, and has lots of space for your favorite Xbox games. (Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy)

As Xbox games continue to grow in scale and graphical detail, there are going to be times when you will need to add extra storage space for your Xbox Series X|S.

This is because the Xbox Series X|S's default 1TB of storage space is simply not enough anymore to keep up with the storage space needs of modern AAA titles.

For example, games like Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 or Final Fantasy XVI require over 100GB of storage space without DLC. And who knows just how space the hottest upcoming Xbox title in years, Grand Theft Auto 6, is going to take up?

So it's imperative that you get extra storage space for your console, and luckily, Western Digital has got your back with the WD_Black 1TB C50 Storage Expansion Card.

This handy-dandy gaming accessory comes with 1TB of extra storage space, a compact, durable design, and loading time and transfer time performance speeds on par with the Xbox Series X|S' internal storage unit.

The WD_Black is also easy to use, as you simply need to plug it into the back of your Xbox to make it function, and it's easy to carry around in your luggage while traveling, thanks to its small size.

When it first launched in 2023, the WD_Black only came with 512GB or 1TB storage space, but in recent years, there's now a 2TB version of this product to store more of your favourite Xbox titles.

Get more space for your Xbox with WD_BLACK C50 Storage Expansion Card. (Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy)

This all sounds well and good, but that being said, there are some drawbacks to consider with the WD_Black C50.

This storage expansion card is a bit overkill if you plan on using it to play backward-compatible titles from the Xbox One, Xbox 360, and original Xbox, as they have much lower storage space requirements.

Plus, if you plan on using this device to store Xbox Series X|S games rather than play them directly from the storage device, you're better off purchasing a traditional external SSD for that purpose, like the Seagate Game Drive for Xbox SSD or the WD_BLACK P40 Game Drive SSD.

If those limitations don't bother you, then this Storage Expansion Card is a must-buy for Xbox players, especially for those looking for a storage device at an affordable price point.

Plug it in the back of your Xbox and you're good to go. (Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy)

I say this because what makes the WD_Black worth considering buying over its competitors, like the storage expansion cards from Seagate, is its price tag. Its MSRP is $149.99 at most retailers, which makes it $10 cheaper than its more expensive rival, the 1TB Seagate Xbox Storage Expansion.

With this anti-Amazon Prime Day discount deal from Walmart, the WD_Black's price tag has gotten even more affordable as it's now sitting at $124.77 for a limited time.

That is over $5 cheaper than the Amazon Prime Day 13% discount offer from Amazon (which is selling it at $129.99) and $5 cheaper than the special deal Best Buy is holding for the Floral Edition of the WD_Black (also at $129.99).