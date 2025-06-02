Expansions cards don't get any bigger than the new Seagate 4TB Storage Expansion Card for Xbox Series X|S

Eagle eyes have spotted that Seagate has recently released a new product for its line-up of Xbox Storage Expansion Cards, so far, exclusively on Best Buy, and it's the biggest and most expensive one yet.

This new product is the "Seagate - 4TB Storage Expansion Card for Xbox Series X|S," SSD. As the name suggests, this new Expansion Card has 4TB of storage space, which is twice as big as the previous 2TB model's storage space.

It's also the first full 4TB storage expansion card ever made for Xbox, as other expansion cards can only go up to 2TB, like the WD_BLACK Xbox Series X|S Expansion Card.

Additionally, the 4TB Expansion Card boasts all the other hardware specifications that made the Seagate Xbox Storage Expansion Card one of the best SSDs for Xbox on the market, although admittedly, it's also one of the only options. Microsoft's usage of the CFExpress standard makes its storage expansion cards easy to plug and play, but it also inflates the price a bit. CFExpress gives it easy plug-and-play operation, PCIe Gen 4 x2, fast read speeds, and a compact design for easy storage while travelling. Designed for high-end video cameras originally, these cards can be plugged in to any Xbox, letting you take your content on the go more easily.

However, as noted, such huge storage space comes at an obscenely high price, as the MSRP for the Seagate 4TB Expansion Card for Xbox reaches up to $499.99. That's almost as expensive as an Xbox Series X, which normally costs $549.99 at retail.

Best Buy is somewhat mitigating this price tag down in celebration of the 4TB Expansion Card's launch with a discount that has reduced it to $429.99, but even that's still an extraordinarily high price. As of writing, Seagate hasn't officially mentioned the product. Perhaps this was originally going to be announced around the upcoming Xbox Games Showcase on June 8th, and Best Buy jumped the gun? who knows.

In any case, in an age where AAA games require more and more data storage space to the point where even 2TB expansion cards are struggling to contain massive titles like Call of Duty and Forza Horizon, it may be a price we'll have to pay (unless we wait for bigger discounts). With 4TB of storage space, you may struggle to run out of storage space, even when installing the most beastly games available. But indeed, it comes at a hefty premium.

If you can afford to purchase such a premium SSD, the Seagate 4TB Expansion Card for Xbox is available for Best Buy, and will no doubt be available on other online retailers soon too.

Thanks to Jared for the tip!