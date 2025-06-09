Surprise! Well, not really a surprise because Best Buy leaked the Seagate 4TB expansion card last week. Someone is definitely getting a slapped wrist. But still, it's now official: Seagate has announced its biggest storage card yet.



If you’ve been waiting for more Xbox storage, here’s your chance. The 4TB card comes in at a hefty $499.99, though Best Buy appears to be launching it with a slight discount at $429.99.

Everything you need to know about the Seagate 4TB expansion card

It has a 4TB capacity (go figure).

It's a simple plug and play set up with your Xbox Series X|S console.

Optimized for Series X|S games to play directly from the card.

Compatible with Xbox Velocity Architecture

It can also be used for backward-compatible games.

You'll get full internal SSD performance, so fast load times and no compromises on graphics or latency.

This card joins the existing line-up of 512GB, 1TB and 2TB cards from Seagate. You can check out our Seagate Expansion card review for more info.

It's a niche product at this price but there's a market for everything

It's as simple as plug and play with a Seagate expansion drive, but you are paying a lot for the convenience. (Image credit: Seagate)

$499.99 is a lot of money no doubt about it. That's more than we paid for the Xbox Series X before the price increase (hey maybe Xbox jacked up the price of that to make this look like a bargain?)



That's a Nintendo Switch 2 or a Steam Deck, or two Xbox Elite 2 controllers (a spare for when your first one inevitably breaks).



Well, you get my point, I won't be buying this myself, but there's a market for everythin,g and I've no doubt there are people out there with massive game libraries and zero patience for constantly uninstalling games, and enough disposable income to throw at a 4TB expansion card.



To be fair, with the size of games nowadays, the 1TB storage of the Xbox Series X doesn't touch the sides. I was agog at even Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered being a whopping 120GB so a huge card like this is expensive but incredibly useful and convenient if you have the cash.



The Seagate cards are one of only two expansion options for the Xbox Series X|S (the other being WD_Black) that will play your current generation games directly from the storage. You'll get the same performance as with the internal SSD, full-speed game loads, and optimized next-gen visuals.



Plus, it’s compact, travel-friendly, and supports thousands of backwards-compatible titles better than they ran on their original consoles. It’s basically a luxury item for the digital hoarders among us, and I say that with respect.

If you’re the kind of person who installs every seasonal update of Call of Duty, keeps Forza, Flight Simulator, Starfield, and a dozen other huge games permanently downloaded, and refuses to delete Skyrim even though you haven’t touched it since 2020, then this card is made for you. You’ll finally have the breathing room to download everything without compromise.

For those without $500 to burn, maybe wait for a price drop. Or two. Or look at the 1TB or 2TB cards instead, which are still fast, still easy to use, and not quite as eye-watering at checkout.

Let us know in the comments if you’re going to pick one up.