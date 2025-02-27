Forza Horizon 5 finally has a PS5 release date, and it's coming with a big new Horizon Realms update for everyone

Four new reward cars will be available by earning accolades in the Horizon Realms update.

Recent updates

Original article: A full month after developer Playground Games and Xbox Game Studios announced that its critically acclaimed open-world racer Forza Horizon 5 would be coming to PlayStation 5 this year, the studio has revealed its specific release date. Additionally, it's also gone over the free Horizon Realms update launching for everyone at the same time in more detail.

Forza Horizon 5 is officially scheduled to drive onto PS5 on April 29, 2025, with April 25 Early Access available to folks who preorder the more expensive $99.99 Premium Edition of the game. Preorders are available now on the PlayStation Store; you have the option between the $59.99 base game, the $79.99 Deluxe Edition that adds 42 cars to your garage from the Car Pass, or the Premium Edition that also includes access to the title's two DLC expansions and some additional benefits like a VIP membership.

Regardless of which version of Forza Horizon 5 you preorder on PS5, you'll get some cool preorder bonuses. Playground is throwing the 2021 Mercedes-AMG Mercedes-AMG ONE — the car on the game's cover — in with every early purchase, along with 5,000 Forzathon points (used for buying cars and cosmetic items) and five Backstage Passes you can spend on rare Backstage Shop cars.

Horizon Realms | Forza Horizon 5 - YouTube Watch On

Coinciding with Forza Horizon 5's PS5 arrival on April 25 is the launch of the Horizon Realms patch, a major update that will add a new Horizon Stadium Circuit track while also bringing back the following 11 fan-favorite locations from previous Evolving World releases:

Stunt Park

Ice Rink

Oval Track

Summer Party

Neon Airstrip

Día de Muertos

Winter Wonderland

Lunar Drift Arena

Retrowave Highway

Cars and Coffee

Stadium Maze

You'll be able to earn new accolades as you race through all of these iconic vehicular playgrounds, and unlock four new reward cars coming to the colossal Forza Horizon 5 car list when you do: the 2024 Lamborghini Revuelto, the 2023 Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato, the 2018 Lotus Exige Cup 430, and the 2022 Hennessey Mammoth 6x6.

Throughout all of Horizon Realms, you'll have the option to play in Skill Mode or Free Mode. The former is more competitively focused and features Skill Score leaderboards and earnable player badges, while the latter is more casual and lets you explore each returning location with friends while earning older player badges and Forzathon points. For full details from Playground, check out its blog post.

Playground Games has also announced a Nissan Retro Rides Car Pack DLC that'll be separate from Horizon Realms. It's coming at the same time as the update and the PS5 release, and will include four classic Nissan cars for $4.99: the 1989 Nissan Pao, 1991 Nissan Figaro, 1989 Nissan Scargo, and the 1987 Nissan Be-1. Notably, you'll automatically get this pack if you've purchased the Ultimate Car Pack Collection.

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Forza Horizon 5 is finishing strong

The Horizon Stadium Circuit being added as part of the Horizon Realms update for Forza Horizon 5. (Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

DEAL: Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 1-month memberships are just $12.59 at CDKeys, giving you access to Microsoft's service for a steep discount

Forza Horizon 5 has been a massive success for Microsoft and Xbox, but with 2021 game now several years old and Playground Games undoubtedly working on a full-fledged sequel, it seems that support for the title is now winding down. Still, the popular open-world racer is enjoying a strong finish.

Horizon Realms and its collection of returning locales is a major celebration of Forza Horizon 5 and the series as a whole, while the game's imminent arrival on PS5 means that countless gamers will have a chance to enjoy one of the best Xbox games and best PC games made this decade.

Some will criticize Microsoft for porting another Xbox exclusive to PlayStation here, but given that the firm wants to make Xbox a more profitable business, bringing a game that's likely not selling much on Xbox consoles anymore to a new market makes sense.

If you've never played Forza Horizon 5 before, this upcoming PS5 launch is one way you now can; alternatively, you can also access it through Xbox Game Pass on Xbox, PC, and mobile (with Ultimate and Xbox Cloud Gaming). Notably, the base version of the game on Xbox and PC is just $36.69 at CDKeys, which is an excellent deal given its usual $59.99 MSRP.