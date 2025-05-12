Forza Horizon 5 gets special Lamborghini livery celebrating Xbox and PlayStation players together
The Lamborghini Revuelto Forza Horizon 5 Special Livery is now available for players to grab.
Developer Playground Games introduced a new car look for Forza Horizon 5 on Monday, revealing a special green-and-blue livery designed to celebrate Xbox and PlayStation players enjoying the game across platforms.
Forza Horizon 5 first launched on Xbox and Windows PC back in 2021, with the game being ported to PlayStation 5 in April earlier this year as part of Microsoft's efforts to launch Xbox games across additional platforms.
Players everywhere can now grab the Lamborghini Revuelto Forza Horizon 5 Special Livery, which is clearly themed around Xbox green and PlayStation blue.
If you want to take a ride with this cross-platform celebration, you'll need to go through these steps:
- Launch Horizon Realms
- Win the Horizon Stadium Circuit race, obtaining the car.
- Head to an outpost or house.
- Open the Garage tab.
- Select Designs & Paint, then Find New Designs.
- Enter this Share Code: 687 884 132
Personally, I think this design is pretty fun, and I'll be sure to boot up Forza Horizon 5 in order to grab this livery. It would've been easy for the concept to look a bit cheesy, but the teams involved pulled it off.
As Xbox games go to other platforms, Xbox is taking over the PlayStation Store
Forza Horizon 5 isn't the only Xbox game to head over to PlayStation recently, with Bethesda Softworks' Indiana Jones also receiving a port in April, while The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered launched on PlayStation at the same time as Xbox and PC.
That strategy saw Xbox take over the PlayStation Store in April 2025, with Oblivion Remastered, Minecraft, and Forza Horizon 5 taking the first, second, and third-place spots in the U.S, respectively.
Looking ahead, the onslaught of game launches is continuing, with Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4 and Gears of War: Reloaded slated to arrive in July and August, respectively.
Forza Horizon 5 is currently available on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC (via Steam and the Xbox app), and PlayStation 5. As an Xbox first-party game, it's also included in Xbox Game Pass.
