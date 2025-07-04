Forza Motorsport's future doesn't look good following the grim week at Xbox — Turn 10 layoffs reportedly had a massive impact on any future for the franchise

It really has been a tough week for Xbox, naturally, worst for those affected personally by the raft of layoffs, cancellations, and closures.

Amid all of the bad news, it's reported that as much as 50% of the Turn 10 team was hit by the layoffs. Turn 10 is one half of the Forza gang at Xbox, taking charge of Forza Motorsport, as well as having been behind the ForzaTech engine upon which the games are built.

Now, we're starting to hear more about what it all might mean for the future of Forza Motorsport, and it's not the best news.

It starts with a former member of the Turn 10 team, Fred Russell, who has posted on Facebook (via Eurogamer) that Forza Motorsport has been "shuttered." Though it should be said, Russell isn't a member of the team that has been affected by these layoffs, rather someone who has worked there previously.

In a follow-up, Russell has further claimed that Forza Horizon will continue, and that Turn 10 will be pivoting to act as support for Playground Games that makes the Horizon franchise.

Windows Central's own sources, who remained anonymous due to lack of authorization to speak on the matter publicly, have said that there's currently no definitive "cancellation" of the series. It's understood it could return some day, but that Turn 10 for now will indeed focus on Forza Horizon.

Forza Motorsport was only rebooted in 2023, but even without this report, we weren't expecting a new title any time soon. In the alternating release cycle, we always expected a new Forza Horizon next, and Microsoft Gaming CEO, Phil Spencer, has already teased this for 2026 in the recent Xbox Showcase.

I don't have any true idea on what the player count is like for Forza Motorsport these days, but it's fair to say Horizon is overall orders of magnitude more popular. Upon its release on PlayStation 5 earlier this year, it was a top 3 seller on the PlayStation Store.

The Horizon series has a wider appeal than Forza Motorsport, despite the latter having arrived first. Its open world 'Car-PG' gameplay and more arcade-racer feel is more appealing to the less serious racing game enthusiasts.

And I speak from the heart here, but it's more fun than Forza Motorsport in the current day. I love Forza Motorsport, but I love Horizon more.

Forza Horizon appears to be continuing as planned, with a new game teased already for 2026. (Image credit: Windows Central)

If indeed all this pans out as being accurate, it also raises a question of what's going to happen to the Forza Motorsport game already out in the wild. It's not even two years old at this point, but if Turn 10 is shifting focus, is that it for any future content and support?

I've reached out to Microsoft for comment on just that, and will update accordingly if I receive a response.

It's a sad day in a sad week, though. Our thoughts are always with the people affected, first and foremost. My personal gratitude will always go out to anyone, past and present, associated with Turn 10, for creating games that I've poured more enjoyable hours into than I could count.

Whether it's goodbye, or just see you later, the legacy will always remain.