It's a continued wait for any sign of a new Forza Horizon game, but maybe 2026 will be the year.

It's been four years since Forza Horizon 5 launched, and given the pattern of its predecessors, fans were hopeful of having at least seen mention of the next instalment by now.

Ah, the Xbox Games Showcase! Surely that's as good a chance as any to show off Forza Horizon 6?

No. It was not. There is no Forza Horizon 6. At least, not in 2025, there isn't. But Microsoft Gaming's head honcho, Phil Spencer, teased that it could be on the slate for 2026.

"I'm excited to share that players will get to celebrate 25 years of Xbox with a new Fable, the Next Forza, Gears of War E-Day, and the return of a classic that's been with us since the beginning."

There's plenty to digest from that single quote, but specific to Forza, there are two important points. One, the last game was Forza Motorsport, so it would stand to reason the next would be in the Horizon series.

Second, Xbox's 25th anniversary is in 2026. That's next year.

The bad part, of course, is that it means another year of Forza Horizon 5 (not that we don't love playing it). But I'm also choosing to add extra anticipation, well aware that's the best way to be disappointed.

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The 25th anniversary of Xbox is going to be a HUGE deal for Microsoft, and it stands to reason that it would want 2026 to be an absolutely bananas year for first-party games. Playground Games, of Forza Horizon fame, is also making Fable, so those folks are definitely going to be busy.

It's a shame fans don't have anything new to celebrate, but next year isn't that far away, right?