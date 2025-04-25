This week marked another big step forward in the Xbox multiplatform dream, with Forza Horizon 5 marking the first time the mega franchise has hit the PlayStation.

By all accounts, it's a massive success, at least on a technical level, with Xbox now delivering a superior console experience on the PS5 Pro to its own Series X.

Whatever you may personally feel about these games losing their Xbox console exclusivity, the idea is here to stay. Xbox is all about making great games available to as many players as possible, be that through its own hardware, using Steam and Battle.net on PC, the cloud, or now, embracing PlayStation and Nintendo.

In a perfect world, this would be reciprocated, and Sony would send some of its titles over to Xbox. PlayStation games do of course now make it to PC, but Xbox consoles are a different story. There's MLB: The Show, at least.

So, in said perfect world, what would you like to see come from the PS5 over to the Xbox console? I'm turning it over to you!

For me, there are obvious choices

I've played Spider-Man on PC and PlayStation, and you bet I would play them again on Xbox. (Image credit: Windows Central)

For me, there are obvious choices. Spider-Man Remastered, Spider-Man Miles Morales, and Spider-Man 2, are all games I'd absolutely freak out about if they ever broke free and came to the Xbox Series X|S.

I've played the franchise on PlayStation, and on PC, and I would have no hesitation in playing them again if they came to Xbox. The first Spider-Man game is one of my all-time favorites.

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Aside from this, I'd love to see Days Gone brought to Xbox, too. Again, I do own it on PC, and I've played some of it, and I think it's the type of game that would do really well on Xbox. It's different enough to State of Decay to stand out on its own, and I think it's still severely underrated.

I'd probably give Gran Turismo 7 a play, too, even if I will always prefer the Forza Motorsport series.

So that's what I think, but what about you? New games, old games, it doesn't matter, if there's something from the blue team you'd like to see sent over to the Xbox consoles, drop into the comments below and let us know!