With Helldivers 2 coming to Xbox — here are 7 games I'd love to see PlayStation bring to Microsoft's platform

It's a great for Xbox and Democracy now that Helldivers 2 is coming to Xbox.

I have a terrible confession to make – I never played Helldivers 2. I know it's a heretical thing to say, considering it was a major breakout hit in 2024, and it looked right up my alley as I enjoy co-op action games.

However, I held off on it because the PC version's optimization and server stability were problematic at launch, and I don't own a PlayStation 5.

Not to mention, I was put off by Sony's failed attempts at forcing people to sign up for PSN so they could play Helldivers 2 and region-locking the game in 177 countries.

Thankfully, Sony backpedaled on the PSN requirements and lifted the region-lock restrictions on Helldivers 2 and other PlayStation-published games.

To top off this welcome news, there's recently been a nuclear shadow-drop bomb of an announcement that Helldivers 2 is coming to Xbox.

Now that the game is free of these annoying restrictions and it's coming to the console of my choice, I'm finally invested in giving one of the best PC games of 2024 a try and fight in the name of Super Earth with my friends online.

After I calmed down from this exciting announcement, it got me thinking about other PlayStation titles sealed away behind Sony's consoles or semi-locked behind PlayStation and PC via Steam.

With titles like Helldivers 2, Final Fantasy VII Remake, and Final Fantasy XVI coming to Xbox, there's now hope that other titles may follow suit.

Here are my top 7 PlayStation-exclusive or PlayStation-published PC titles I would love to see make it onto Xbox Series X|S, Xbox Game Pass, PC Game Pass, Xbox Cloud Gaming, and Xbox Play Anywhere someday.

1. Marvel's Spider-Man series

Of all the games I would love to see most on Xbox, it would have to be Marvel's Spider-Man series, developed by Insomniac Games.

These games followed the adventures of Peter Parker and his protege, Miles Morales, as they fought to protect New York from all kinds of dangerous supervillains like Venom, Kraven, the Sinister Six, Kingpin, and more.

Marvel's Spider-Man 1 and 2 (and Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales) are some of the best Superhero videogames ever made, right up there with the Batman Arkham series, Prototype, and the InFamous series.

They fully capture the essence of the iconic web-slinger with great combat systems, awesome stories filled with action, levity, and drama, excellent boss fights with memorable Marvel villains, and an amazing traversal system that makes you truly feel like Spider-Man.

If these games make it onto Xbox, it would make my inner child who grew up watching the 1990s Spider-Man cartoon and the original 2001 Spider-Man movie giddy with joy.

2. Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

After the announcement of Final Fantasy VII Remake and Final Fantasy XVI being ported to Xbox, it's highly likely we'll see Final Fantasy VII Rebirth on Xbox as well down the road.

That doesn't change the fact that I would like this game to come to Xbox, as it's an awesome title that all Xbox players who enjoy JRPGs should experience.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is the second act of the Final Fantasy VII Remake saga. It continues the story of Cloud Strife and his friends on their quest to stop Sephiroth and the Shinra Corporation from destroying the planet while encountering dark secrets and great tragedies along the way.

My colleague Jez Corden gave a glowing review of the PC version of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, and I agree with his assessment.

Despite some issues I have with the narrative and open-world aspects, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is a fantastic title featuring an addictive and in-depth combat system, an amazing soundtrack, mountains of fan service for Final Fantasy fans, and great character writing and voice work.

If Final Fantasy VII Rebirth comes to Xbox, then Microsoft's platform will truly be the place where you can play every mainline Final Fantasy title.

3. Bloodborne

I have braved through and enjoyed a fair share of FromSoftware titles over the years, from the classic Dark Souls to the modern-day blockbuster that is Elden Ring.

However, out of all these Soulslikes that deserve to be freed of PlayStation exclusivity and be enjoyed on every platform, it would have to be Bloodborne.

This 2015 gem is considered by many fans (myself included) to be FromSoftware's greatest masterpiece.

Despite being limited by a 720p resolution and sub-30fps, Bloodborne is an epic and brutally challenging game that takes players on a dark journey to uncover the secrets of the gothic city of Yharnam.

It had a superb gothic-horror atmosphere, a difficult yet satisfying combat system to master, a giant rogue's gallery of grotesque bosses to defeat, and nightmarish lore that will keep you up at night once you uncover and decipher it.

For over a decade, Bloodborne has been locked away on the PlayStation 4 with no remaster in sight to this very day. Even Demon Souls, the title that kickstarted the Soulslike genre, managed to get a modern-day that massively improved its visuals and combat.

I don't know what legal transaction, copyright paperwork, or sacrilegious act needs to be done, but I would pay them gladly to see Bloodborne free from its PS4 imprisonment and receive an HD remaster or a remake on modern systems like Xbox and PC.

4. Demon Souls

Speaking of Demon Souls, that's another FromSoftware game locked behind PlayStation exclusivity, even without a PC port.

Originally released in 2009 on the PlayStation 3, Demon Souls was the first title in FromSoftware's 'Souls' franchise that would set the standards for the Soulslike sub-genre for generations to come.

It was critically panned at the time for its overtly harsh difficulty, but over time became beloved by the gaming community.

Gamers loved it for its engrossing dark fantasy setting, non-linear level design that rewarded exploration, overall challenging difficulty that never once held the player's hand, and epic, tough-as-nails bosses that provided immense catharsis upon defeating them.

The game would later be remade exclusively for PlayStation 5 in 2020 by Bluepoint Games. The Demon Souls Remake kept the story and gameplay structure while massively improving the game's visuals with redone graphics and upgrading its performance to crisp 1080p resolutions and 60fps.

I personally never played the original Demon Souls as it hasn't aged well compared to its successors like Dark Souls, Bloodborne, and Elden Ring.

The remake, however, looks fantastic and, much like Bloodborne, I would kill to see this game be released on Xbox so I can complete my bucket list of FromSoftware titles that I have survived and conquered.

5. Nioh

Koei Tecmo has been on a warpath this year, intent on reviving its vaunted Ninja Gaiden series. It shadow-dropped a remaster of Ninja Gaiden 2 and announced two new upcoming Xbox titles called Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound and Ninja Gaiden 4.

While I'm happy that Ninja Gaiden is getting some love on Xbox again, there is one other Koei Tecmo franchise that I feel is long overdue for Xbox ports, and that is the Nioh series.

Nioh is a Koei Tecmo's take on the Soulslike genre with less emphasis on exploration and a greater focus on combat and loot.

Nioh 1 and 2 are a couple of incredibly fun games that took players on fantastical yet dark journeys through ancient Japan and pushed their skills to the limit with insanely hard enemies that would even give Elden Ring bosses a run for their money.

On top of that, each Nioh game featured incredibly in-depth combat mechanics and large arsenals of weapons with unique and over-the-top techniques to master.

Plus, you get to transform into awesome Yōkai in Nioh 2 and tear demons to shreds.

Sadly, the Nioh series has been locked behind PlayStation and Steam exclusivity ever since the first game in 2017. Even the recently announced Nioh 3 is only releasing on PlayStation 5 and Steam.

The closest we have gotten to the Nioh series being on Xbox was Wo-Long: Fallen Dynasty. This game functioned very similarly to Nioh but traded the Japanese setting for a dark take on the Romance of the Three Kingdoms tale.

While Wo-Long: Fallen Dynasty was awesome in its own right (and deserves a sequel someday), I would love for the Nioh series to finally come to Xbox so we can have a greater variety of alternative Soulslikes to enjoy alongside excellent titles like Lies of P and The First Berserker: Khazan.

6. Silent Hill 2

The original Silent Hill 2, released for the PlayStation 2 in 2001, is not just one of the greatest survival horror games ever made; it's one of the best games ever created, period.

It had an unforgettable, poignant story, characters rife with personality and nuance, an immensely scary atmosphere that made you feel like you were alone, and shocking moments that made you question what was real or not real.

So when the Silent Hill 2 Remake was announced in 2022 and that it would be developed by Bloober Team (the creators of The Medium and the original Layers of Fear, and the upcoming Cronos: The New Dawn), everyone felt dread.

Nobody believed that Bloober Team had the chops to do this beloved game justice. In fact, everyone believed the original game should never be touched again after its botched HD remaster that was included in the 2012 Silent Hill HD Collection.

However, Bloober Team proved all its naysayers wrong as the Silent Hill 2 remake ended up being a really good game, winning praise from critics and selling over two million copies.

In fact, the Silent Hill 2 Remake ended up being so successful that Konami has teamed up with Bloober Team again to remake the original Silent Hill.

The Silent Hill 2 Remake had a massively improved combat system that managed to retain the fear factor from the original game, the visuals and voicework got a massive upgrade, the monsters are deadlier and scarier to deal with, and the story and dialogue were refined while being faithful to the source material.

Sadly, the Silent Hill 2 Remake is currently only playable on PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam. I would like the Silent Hill 2 Remake to come to Xbox, as it is a fantastic game that horror fans and Silent Hill fans would enjoy.

Plus, that means we never have to play the Silent Hill HD Collection on Xbox again, as Bloober Team's remake is a far more respectful tribute to the original Silent Hill 2 than the HD remaster was.

7. God of War

The last but most certainly not least PlayStation-exclusive series that I would love to see come to Xbox someday, even though the chances are almost zero, is the God of War series.

Ever since Kratos rampaged onto the gaming scene in 2005 on the PlayStation 2, the God of War franchise has captivated gamers for over 20 years with amazing set-pieces from Ancient Greece to Norse realms, poignant tales of a broken man seeking revenge and redemption, and brutally violent combat filled with blood and guts.

I'm personally more of a fan of the original God of War trilogy, where Kratos was at his most wicked and violent (which led to more satisfying combat) before mellowing out in God of War (2018) and God of War Ragnarök.

However, I cannot deny the top-grade quality of the modern God of War games with their high production values, intriguing stories, vast loot, and in-depth combat systems. Even my colleague Jez Corden gave the PC version of God of War (2018) a perfect 5/5 review, stating that it was a pillar of its era.

For many years, every God of War game has been locked behind PlayStation hardware or Steam. With game companies slowly abandoning the idea of console exclusivity in favor of multiplatform releases in this day and age, there is a very slight chance that God of War could make it onto Xbox someday.

After all, in a world where an Xbox flagship title like Gears of War: Reloaded is releasing on PlayStation, and a PlayStation hit like Helldivers 2 is coming to Xbox, anything is possible at this point.

I mean, I would certainly like the God of War series to come to Xbox so I can rampage as the Ghost of Sparta once more. I would love to see an HD re-release of the original PS2-era God of War games so fans of the reboot-era God of War games can see just how cruel and monstrous Kratos used to be.

What other PlayStation titles would you like to see come to Xbox?

And there you have my top 7 most requested PlayStation games I would see ported onto Xbox.

While there are many other PlayStation titles that would greatly benefit from being ported to Xbox, like Uncharted, The Last of Us, and Ghost of Tsushima, we'd be here all day if I listed all of them.

Either way, this is a great time to be an Xbox fan as more PlayStation titles are coming to our side for us to play with, like Helldivers 2, and hopefully, these picks will follow in its footsteps and join the Xbox console library.