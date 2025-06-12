Bloober Team is now working on a remake of the original Silent Hill.

Japanese publisher Konami kicked off its first-ever Press Start showcase on Thursday, sharing news and updates on various games and franchises. To conclude the show, Konami revealed that a Silent Hill remake is in development, with Silent Hill 2 remake developer Bloober Entertainment once again taking the lead.

You can check out the teaser below:

SILENT HILL - in development - YouTube Watch On

There's no release date or any other information right now, meaning this announcement is happening extremely early in the game's development, if it's even begun development at all.

Even so, it's sure to excite Silent Hill fans. After the franchise went dormant for years, it's roared back to life with 2024's Silent Hill 2 remake, which was critically acclaimed and reached over 2 million copies sold across PlayStation 5 and Windows PC as of January 2025.

Will the Silent Hill remake come to Xbox?

Silent Hill f, a completely new entry in the series, is coming to Xbox with Play Anywhere support. (Image credit: Konami)

Right now, there's no platforms announced for this remake, and I suspect we'll be waiting a while for those details.

In the meantime, Xbox players will naturally be curious if this game will come to Xbox consoles or not. The Silent Hill 2 remake developed by Bloober Team is a timed PlayStation 5 console exclusive, and while it's available on PC, Xbox players are going to be waiting until around October this year (at the earliest) to play it.

On the other hand, the brand-new Silent Hill f that's launching in September will be available on Xbox day one, and it even supports Xbox Play Anywhere.

We'll have to wait and see, but for now, I'd say it's at least possible that this game won't be a timed exclusive the way the Silent Hill 2 remake is.

Outside of Silent Hill, Bloober Team is also working a very different horror game called Cronos: The New Dawn.