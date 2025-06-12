Silent Hill 1 remake in development at Konami and Bloober Team, but will it come to Xbox?
After the success of the Silent Hill 2 remake, Konami and Bloober Team are joining up again to remake the original horror game that started it all.
Japanese publisher Konami kicked off its first-ever Press Start showcase on Thursday, sharing news and updates on various games and franchises. To conclude the show, Konami revealed that a Silent Hill remake is in development, with Silent Hill 2 remake developer Bloober Entertainment once again taking the lead.
You can check out the teaser below:
There's no release date or any other information right now, meaning this announcement is happening extremely early in the game's development, if it's even begun development at all.
Even so, it's sure to excite Silent Hill fans. After the franchise went dormant for years, it's roared back to life with 2024's Silent Hill 2 remake, which was critically acclaimed and reached over 2 million copies sold across PlayStation 5 and Windows PC as of January 2025.
Will the Silent Hill remake come to Xbox?
Right now, there's no platforms announced for this remake, and I suspect we'll be waiting a while for those details.
In the meantime, Xbox players will naturally be curious if this game will come to Xbox consoles or not. The Silent Hill 2 remake developed by Bloober Team is a timed PlayStation 5 console exclusive, and while it's available on PC, Xbox players are going to be waiting until around October this year (at the earliest) to play it.
On the other hand, the brand-new Silent Hill f that's launching in September will be available on Xbox day one, and it even supports Xbox Play Anywhere.
Get the Windows Central Newsletter
All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards.
We'll have to wait and see, but for now, I'd say it's at least possible that this game won't be a timed exclusive the way the Silent Hill 2 remake is.
Outside of Silent Hill, Bloober Team is also working a very different horror game called Cronos: The New Dawn.
Samuel Tolbert is a freelance writer covering gaming news, previews, reviews, interviews and different aspects of the gaming industry, specifically focusing on Xbox and PC gaming on Windows Central. You can find him on Bluesky @samueltolbert.bsky.social.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.