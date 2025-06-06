Multiple reports suggest a Persona 4 Remake from Atlus will be announced during the Xbox Games Showcase
We are able to corroborate that Persona 4 remake will be at the Xbox Games Showcase on June 8.
This story was initially broken by mp1st, detailing that a Persona 4 Remake will be announced during the Xbox Games Showcase on June 8, 2025.
According to mp1st, "A source familiar with the situation has confirmed to MP1st today that Persona 4 Remake will be revealed at the Xbox Games Showcase on June 8. It's planned for release on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, though we failed to get confirmation if there's also a Switch 2 version releasing simultaneously."
We can further corroborate the report that, according to our own sources, the game will be announced during the showcase.
Coming in hot, Persona 4's remake will most likely come with a ton of bells and whistles like Persona 3 did. For those unaware, the Persona 3 remake was released in early 2024, utilizing an upgrade to Unreal Engine 4 from Atlus' proprietary engine.
From 30 FPS to a full 4K 60 FPS, the remake was a beauty and a sight to behold. They also overhauled numerous mechanics, including fatigue, fast travel, and the battle system.
A remake of Persona 4 would likely get the same treatment. Perhaps even a bump to Unreal Engine 5, since that appears to be all the rage lately. With developers like CD Projekt RED, Halo Studios, GSC Game World, and more all moving to the engine, Atlus not using Unreal Engine 5 would be more of a surprise than not.
Here's to hoping they add a few more save points in Tartarus dungeons. I always hated having to restart a dungeon if I didn't make it to the end! I can feel the child in me getting angry again — it's almost been 20 years!
Are you excited for a Persona 4 remaster? Let us know in the comments below or on social media. What do you look forward to the most if it happens?
