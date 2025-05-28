Persona fans are going crazy on social media as the long-awaited remake of Persona has seemingly been confirmed from an unlikely source, one of the game's former voice actors.

This news comes from Yuri Lownthal, a veteran voice actor who played Yosuke in Persona 4, has announced on Bluesky that he will not be reprising his role for the Persona 4 Remake.

Yuri Lowenthal's post about Persona 4 Remake (Image credit: Bluesky)

Yuri Lownethal states that in the post he asked Atlus if he could come back for the remake but apparently the company said no.

If this turns out to be true and that a Persona 4 Remake is indeed happening, Atlus could be going the same route they took with Persona 3 Reload, where they replaced the main voice cast of the original Persona 3 with new ones for the remake.

Ever since Persona 3 Reload hit the scene, fans have been expecting a remake of Persona 4 to happen at some point, especially after the huge boost in the popularity the series has gotten from going multiplatform with Persona 3, Persona 4, and Persona 5 Royal coming to Xbox and enjoying the benefits of Xbox Game Pass for a while.

Persona 4 Golden - Steam Launch Trailer | PC - YouTube Watch On

Of course, this news should be taken with a grain of salt, as Atlus itself has yet to officially confirm or deny Yuri Lowenthal's allusion to a Persona 4 Remake being in the works.

Still, could this be a sign we may see Persona 4 Remake officially revealed at the upcoming Summer Game Fest 2025 event or the Xbox Games Showcase event during it as a surprise unveiling?

We will have to wait to find out. In the meantime, we'll keep an eye out for any future updates as this story develops.