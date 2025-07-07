Final Fantasy IX Remake possibly cancelled according to latest rumors — Which may be the saddest way to celebrate this legendary game's 25th anniversary

Over the last couple of months, there have been rumors spreading that Square Enix is developing a remake of Final Fantasy IX, one of the most beloved entries of the Final Fantasy franchise and the last mainline title released for the PlayStation One.

These speculated rumors have been fueled by Square Enix, which has recently been showing off new artwork, merchandise, and a website celebrating the 25th anniversary of Final Fantasy IX, suggesting it may reveal the remake on its birthday of July 7.

Well, July 7 is here, and there's sadly no news of a Final Fantasy IX remake from Square Enix. Instead, we've been given a montage video showing the game's memorable moments on YouTube.

To make matters worse, there's been a new rumor from renowned leaker 'Natethehate' suggesting that the Final Fantasy IX Remake may now be cancelled.

Rumour: Square Enix Final Fantasy 9 Remake was in trouble and possibly cancelledneed to Verify further says NateTheHate. pic.twitter.com/B9xSqPyoamJuly 7, 2025

According to 'NateTheHate' as shared by (@HazzadorGamin on X), he says, and I quote "As of last check it remains in development, to my knowledge; but I need to a do a fresh check & see what a more current status is -- as I did hear a month or so ago that it was in trouble & possibly cancelled. I only had one source on the cancellation possibility and need to verify the info further."

Now, rumors should always be taken with a grain. However, it's worth noting that 'NateTheHate' once leaked that Final Fantasy VII Remake and Final Fantasy XIV would be coming to Xbox, and it turned out to be true when Final Fantasy XVI shadow-dropped on Xbox with Final Fantasy VII Remake coming to Xbox in Winter 2025.

So it's very likely that news of the Final Fantasy IX Remake being canceled may turn out to be true, and if it is, then this is an incredibly heartbreaking way to celebrate the 25th anniversary of one of the greatest JRPGs ever made.

It's a sad day to be a fan of Final Fantasy IX

After all this build-up, all we've got is some merch, a montage video, and rumors that the Final Fantasy IX Remake may not even be happening anymore.

Final Fantasy IX deserves better treatment than this for its 25th Anniversary, as I consider it to be one of the best games ever made.

Its story was full of charm, adventure, and heart, its turn-based combat and levelling-up systems were engrossing, its characters were lovable and unforgettable, and its world was filled to the brim with secrets, side quests, and mini-games that hooked me for hours on end.

Final Fantasy IX is also one of the few games I've played that's even managed to make me cry, and this is coming from a guy who sat through the saddest moments of Silent Hill 2, Final Fantasy VII, Mass Effect, Persona, and Dark Souls, without shedding a tear.

I would have loved to see Final Fantasy IX get a modern-day remake that gave us upgraded visuals of the game's cartoony artstyle, a refined cinematic presentation of the game's story (while keeping it faithful to the old game) and new challenges and bosses for us to tackle that were never found in the original game.

Although, if a remake did get made, I would prefer it if the Final Fantasy IX Remake retained the original game's turn-based combat system rather than adopt action-RPG combat like Final Fantasy VII Remake, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, and Final Fantasy XVI have.

I have nothing against real-time combat, I just prefer turn-based combat as I enjoy the relaxing yet tactical feel of it. Plus, turn-based JRPGs like Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 have proved to Square Enix that JRPGs with turn-based combat can still be financially successful, and if recent business meetings are any indication, Square Enix is taking notice and may consider bringing back turn-based combat for future mainline Final Fantasy games.

Although 'NateTheHate' says he needs more verification from his sources to confirm Final Fantasy IX Remake's cancellation, so there's still hope it may come true in the future. We will have to wait for future rumors and official confirmation from Square Enix to find out if this game ends up coming true.