Relive the classic tale of Ivalice's heroes in Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles

Sony's State of Play June 2025 event has made a dream come true for long-time Final Fantasy fans as Square Enix has announced that the classic PlayStation One-era Strategy-RPG, Final Fantasy Tactics, will be remastered for modern platforms as Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles.

This new version of Final Fantasy Tactics will feature improved graphics, several adjustments to the story and gameplay, fully voiced dialogue, and more.

Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles will also include the option for players to experience the original's PlayStation graphics and gameplay as a "Classic" mode.

The game is currently slated to launch for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC via Steam on September 30, 2025, and its available for pre-order on the digital storefronts for each respective platform.

This PlayStation One classic gets to shine once more and remind us of Final Fantasy's 'Golden Age'

Follow the tragic tale of Ramza as he fights to survive in the bloody 'War of the Lions'. (Image credit: Square Enix)

For those unaware, Final Fantasy Tactics was a spin-off of Square Enix's Final Fantasy series released in 1997 for the PlayStation One. It followed the story Ramza Beoulve, a noble thrust into a bloody conflict where two noble factions are waging war for the right to rule the realm of Ivalice.

Unlike other Final Fantasy games at the time, which used traditional JRPG turn-based combat, Final Fantasy Tactics employed turn-based tactical gameplay where you positioned your party on a grid to attack enemies or cast spells from a distance.

Final Fantasy Tactics was widely regarded as one of the best games in the entire Final Fantasy franchise for its innovative tactical gameplay and complex story of political intrigue, tragedy, and war.

In fact Final Fantasy Tactics was so successful, it birthed its own series and served as the setting for Final Fantasy 12.

Now, new and long-time Final Fantasy fans will get to relive this legendary title when this upcoming Xbox title/upcoming PC title arrives on Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, and PC platforms on September 30, 2025.