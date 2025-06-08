Atlus has shown up for 2025's Xbox Games Showcase to announce a Persona 4 Remake appropriately titled 'Persona 4 Revival', which will be launching for Xbox Series X|S, PC Game Pass, Xbox Cloud Gaming, and Xbox Game Pass at an undisclosed release date at this time.

There have recently been rumors and 'leaks' from former Persona 4 voice actors of the Persona 4 Remake's existence for a while now, but it's now been confirmed to be real through a teaser trailer.

Persona 4 Revival - Teaser Trailer | Xbox Games Showcase 2025 - YouTube Watch On

The trailer doesn't show much other than ominous TVs and the main character exploring the town of Inaba.

What it does confirm is that Persona 4 Revival, much like Persona 3's remake 'Persona 3 Reload', will reimagine the original Persona 4 from the ground up with newly improved graphics.

So I'm predicting that, also like Persona 3 Reload, Persona 4 Revival will feature an entirely new voice cast for the characters, a refinement of the game's turn-based combat and Social Link systems, and more.

Reach out for the truth once more in the Persona 4 Remake

Welcome back to the Midnight Channel. (Image credit: Atlus)

Persona 4 followed the adventures of a group of high-school kids attempting to track down a serial killer who's terrorizing their hometown of Inaba.

The only clues our heroes have to catching the killer lie in an alternate dimension called the Midnight Channel. However, the Midnight Channel is infested with horrible monsters called Shadows. Our heroes will need to wield a mysterious power called 'Personas' in order to defend themselves and explore the Midnight Channel to catch the killer before he strikes again.

The original Persona 4, released in 2008 for the PlayStation 2, is considered by many critics and fans to be one of the best Persona games in the whole franchise. Some would even argue that Persona 4 is one of the best JRPGs Atlus has ever made, period, outshining modern titles like Persona 5 Royal and Metaphor: ReFantazio, despite being 17 years old.

This swansong title for PlayStation 2 JRPGs featured addictive gameplay, a cast of charming, likable characters with in-depth character arcs, mature themes of growing up and coming to terms with your inner demons, and an intriguing murder-mystery plot that kept players on the edge of their seats.

Now, a new generation of Xbox fans will get to experience this classic Atlus JRPG with shiny new graphics and refined gameplay when this upcoming Xbox title/upcoming PC title launches for Xbox Series X|S in the future.