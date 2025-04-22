The speculation around when players can return to Cyrodiil finally ends, as The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered is officially real.

Yesterday, Bethesda Game Studios announced a special livestream for Tuesday with the Roman Numeral "IV," all-but-confirming that Oblivion Remastered was finally being unveiled. In the livestream, Bethesda and Xbox shared the news, revealing a game that's been rumored and leaked, but not truly confirmed until now.

The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered is an extensive revisit to Bethesda Game Studios' original outing, with new visuals rendered in Unreal Engine 5 as a layer on top of the original Gamebryo engine.

The game's development has been led by Virtuos, with Bethesda Game Studios supervising. A few days ago, screenshots and logos from the game leaked when they were briefly available through Virtuos' website.

In addition to the game's $50 Standard Edition, there's also a $60 Deluxe Edition that, amusingly enough, includes two different Horse Armor cosmetics for players to use as a tongue-in-cheek reference to the original infamous Horse Armor DLC.

As you'd expect, all of the original downloadable content is present in Oblivion Remastered, including the various content packs as well as the Knights of the Nine and Shivering Isles expansions.

Perhaps best of all for anyone eager to play, The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered is available right now on Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC (via Steam), and PlayStation 5. As an Xbox first-party game, it's of course available immediately through Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass.

For those that are unfamiliar, The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion is the fourth mainline single-player game in The Elder Scrolls franchise. The game tells the story of a Daedric invasion into Cyrodiil, the home of the Imperials and the heart of Tamriel. It's set 200 years before the events of its sequel, The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim.