TES4: Oblivion Remastered is getting new difficulty settings in patch 1.2 — but I'm happier to see a fix for this major issue

Update 1.2 for The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered is bringing improved performance, reduced stuttering, and more fixes.

The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered Minotaur
Oblivion Remastered is one of the biggest games of the year so far. (Image credit: Bethesda Softworks)

Cyrodiil explorers can rejoice, as another major update is on the way for The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered. As shared by Bethesda Game Studios on Wednesday, this update is geared towards fixing even more of the bugs players have reported, while also improving general performance.

This update is now available through the Steam Beta program, allowing users on Steam to opt in and test it before it's pushed across all platforms. If you're interested in testing Update 1.2, you'll want to go to your Steam library, find Oblivion Remastered, select Properties, then Betas, then select the available beta, and update the game.

Below, you'll find the patch notes for everything Update 1.2 is bringing to The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered.

A great game gets better

An Oblivion Gate in The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered. (Image credit: Windows Central)

I've had a lot of fun with The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered so far, but I'm glad the game is getting more updates. I noted the extremely heavy performance costs in my review, and it would be nice to see things continue to improve over time.

More granular difficulty options are also being introduced, which is great news for players like me who wanted more of a challenge without being completely crushed.

I'm also curious what other kinds of updates could be in store. Modding isn't (officially) supported at the moment, but could that change with Creations support? It probably depends on what the teams at Bethesda Game Studios and Virtuos are able to handle, especially with the former also working on Starfield support.

Oblivion Remastered is currently the second best-selling game of the year in the U.S, and it would be interesting to see that number hold as the year continues, depending on what updates arrive in the months ahead.

The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered is currently available on Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and PlayStation 5. It's also available in Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass.

