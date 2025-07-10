TES4: Oblivion Remastered is getting new difficulty settings in patch 1.2 — but I'm happier to see a fix for this major issue

Oblivion Remastered is one of the biggest games of the year so far.

Cyrodiil explorers can rejoice, as another major update is on the way for The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered. As shared by Bethesda Game Studios on Wednesday, this update is geared towards fixing even more of the bugs players have reported, while also improving general performance.



This update is now available through the Steam Beta program, allowing users on Steam to opt in and test it before it's pushed across all platforms. If you're interested in testing Update 1.2, you'll want to go to your Steam library, find Oblivion Remastered, select Properties, then Betas, then select the available beta, and update the game.



Below, you'll find the patch notes for everything Update 1.2 is bringing to The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered.

Load full changelog ↴ Settings Changes We’ve added additional difficulty settings to allow players to further tune their “Player Combat Damage” & “Enemy Combat Damage”. Players can now select from “Novice”, “Apprentice”, “Adept”, “Journeyman”, “Expert”, and “Master” options in the Gameplay menu. We hope the “Journeyman” setting, specifically, will act as a better bridge between “Adept” and “Expert” for players. UI Fixed map markers disappearing

Fixed missing punctuation in Simplified Chinese text

Fixed “Toggle All” button on Map screen to work as a 'Hold'

Various fixes to localized text

Fixed controller issues in Spell making menu

Fixed menus being cropped incorrectly in 1280x1024

Fixed the incorrect player stance in the inventory menu after fast travel

Fixed rebinding keys for Lock Picking

Fixed keybinds not updating in AZERTY

Fixed soft lock with controller in Enchanting menu

Fixed stats not updating when equipping enchanted items

Fixed a character skin glitch when closing the inventory menu Crashes Fixed crashes that could occur while fighting Jyggalag

Fixed crashing when killing a paralyzed NPC with an arrow

Fixed crashing when paralyzing an already-paralyzed NPC

Fixed crashing in Spellmaking menu when rapidly removing & implementing effects

Fixed various GPU crashes

Fixed crashes that could occur during auto saves Audio Fixed underwater SFX persisting after leaving exiting water

Fixed missing ambient SFX in Shivering Isles Quests Fixed NPCs floating after being knocked down during Priory of the Nine quest

Fixed crashing when entering Flooded Mine during Final Justice quest

Fixed pathing for Shaleez in Flooded Mine during Final Justice quest

Fixed crashing when opening Gate to The Fringe during Retaking the Fringe quest

Fixed mages loading without clothes in Fort Ontus during The Necromancer's Amulet quest

Fixed NPC pathing issues in Gardens of Flesh and Bone during ‘Through the Fringe of Madness’ quest

Fixed missing VFX during the closing of the Great Gate

Fixed Ilav Dralgoner's missing facial animation during ‘Saving Time Itself’ quest

Fixed Sir Thredet's speech during ‘Umaril the Unfeathered’ quest

Fixed NPC pathing issues during ‘Baiting the Trap’ quest

Fixed Obelisk Crystals spawning disconnected during ‘Baiting the Trap’ quest

Fixed crash at end of ‘Through a Nightmare, Darkly’ quest

Fixed wall crumbling in Malada during ‘Nothing You Can Possess' quest

Fixed misaligned food at the Castle Leyawiin County Hall dinner party during ‘Sanguine’ quest

Fixed an issue with visibility of ghosts during ‘Ghosts of Vitharn’

Fixed cutscene not playing during ‘Light the Dragonfires’

Fixed missing textures in Cropsford Campsite after finishing ‘Goblin Trouble’ Performance Fixed frame rate drops in Deepscorn Hollow

Fixed frame rate drops in Black Rock Caverns

Fixed frame rate drops between Skingrad and Skingrad Castle

Fixed frame rate drops south of Bravil Castle courtyard

Reduced the frequency of hitches in the open world.

General improvements to frame time in many locations.

Optimize updating of character attachments.

Optimize rendering of water volumes in the open world.

Optimize light/shadow updates in several lairs.

Optimize waterfall particle FX and rendering.

Optimize the weather system.

Optimize character animation system. Gameplay Fixed player character height scaling

Fixed armor items hiding Argonian and Khajiit tails

Fixed slow camera movement when initiating NPC dialogue

Fixed soft lock when a player with a high bounty goes to jail

Fixed Orrery animations

Fixed physics bug with floating necklaces

Fixed vampire sleeping animations

Fixed NPC beards not following facial animation.

Fixed ghost NPCs being completely invisible

Fixed missing animation when talking to Shamada in Leyawiin

Fixed occasional very long load times when fast traveling

Fixed missing facial animation for Snak gra-Bura

Fixed falling unconscious in water preventing player from getting up

Fixed NPCs losing collision when swimming

Fixed NPCs stopping combat when player is blocking

Fixed female Dremora teeth clipping

Fixed soft lock after choosing player class

Fixed Amber weapons clipping in first person view

Fixed vines clipping into columns

Fixed helmets clipping into player character's head

Fixed missing textures on Daedric statues

Fixed duplicated pages between Oghma Infinium and Mysterium Xarxes System Fixed flickering shadows when using XeSS Upscaling

Fixed title properly restarting after purchasing the Deluxe Upgrade on PC

Fixed settings properly migrating between PC and XBOX

Fixed water disappearing after fast travel

Fixed cursor slowdown when enabling high frame rate V-Sync

Fixed shaders not preloading due to cloud save replication

Fixed long blackout during loading screens

Fixed weather VFX flashing while outside

Fixed motion blur artifacts while in the Oblivion Plane

Fixed NPCs not obeying the Wait action from the player

A great game gets better

I've had a lot of fun with The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered so far, but I'm glad the game is getting more updates. I noted the extremely heavy performance costs in my review, and it would be nice to see things continue to improve over time.



More granular difficulty options are also being introduced, which is great news for players like me who wanted more of a challenge without being completely crushed.



I'm also curious what other kinds of updates could be in store. Modding isn't (officially) supported at the moment, but could that change with Creations support? It probably depends on what the teams at Bethesda Game Studios and Virtuos are able to handle, especially with the former also working on Starfield support.



Oblivion Remastered is currently the second best-selling game of the year in the U.S, and it would be interesting to see that number hold as the year continues, depending on what updates arrive in the months ahead.



The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered is currently available on Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and PlayStation 5. It's also available in Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass.

