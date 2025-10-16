Rip and tear on the Steam Deck and Xbox Ally!

For anyone looking to take id Software and Bethesda Softworks latest big shooter on the go, there's great news. Update 2.2 for DOOM: The Dark Ages arrived on Wednesday, bringing a number of bug fixes and, most importantly, a host of improvements for various gaming handheld devices.

That includes Steam Deck verification, as well as better performance on all gaming handhelds like the ASUS ROG Xbox Ally X and Xbox Ally, which are set to launch on October 16.

With this update, DOOM: The Dark Ages also now switches to optimal settings when running on a gaming handheld, with settings stored per device.

Below, you can see the expected performance for DOOM: The Dark Ages running on different devices, based on id Software's testing:

Steam Deck: 720p @ ~30FPS

Z1 Devices: 720p @ ~30FPS (such as ASUS ROG Ally)

Z1E Devices: 1080p @ ~30FPS (such as ASUS ROG Ally X, Lenovo Legion Go)

Z2A Devices: 720p @ ~30FPS (such as XBOX ROG Ally)

Z2E Devices: 1080p @ ~60FPS (such as XBOX ROG Ally X)

Id Software notes that these rough benchmarks do assume that the device in question is set to the highest power setting and is not running off of battery.

Even so, the Xbox Ally X can clearly be expected to turn in significantly better performance than the other gaming handhelds.

That's consistent with comments from reviews so far, including our own, where gaming editor Rebecca Spear praises the Xbox Ally X's performance in many newer games like Fantasy 16. That performance comes at a price, however, with the Xbox Ally X commanding a $1,000 price tag in the U.S.

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

You can find the remaining patch notes from Update 2.2 below:

Bug Fixes and Improvements

Enemy AI: Resolved a rare crash if the player used the Shield Throw on Plasma Shield Soldiers with the “Power Surge” Shield upgrade

Final Battle: Visuals for area denial from Prince Ahzrak’s Blood Pillars expiring now render correctly. Fixed a rare crash when using the BFC during the beginning of each phase of the enhanced Prince Ahzrak boss fight

Gameplay: Fixed an issue where death and damage stats were not registering properly in cases of multiple damage instances occurring on the same frame as an entity death. (This change also addresses a bug where the Accelerator Mastery Challenge was not incrementing properly) Cycler Plasma Gun no longer glows white when fired with Berserker Power in Harbor of Souls and Resurrection Using the Shield now correctly recovers from staggering during a melee strike while attempting to block or parry. This prevents a Shield lockout or cases where the Shield would briefly pop into a blocking state after the input was released



Levels

Hebeth Fixed an issue where reloading checkpoints after the Gold and Sentinel Shrine tutorial could cause objectives to vanish until level restart or transition

Sentinel Barracks Mancubus no longer respawns during the Vagary Champion boss fight. Removed Hell Knight and Stalker Imp reinforcements from Mancubus Leader spawn wave in the burning tree fight

Siege – Part 1 Hell Knights, Stalker Imps and Imps no longer respawn during the Vagary fights throughout the battlefield The wolf statue Ruby no longer gets stuck behind a red energy gate if it is not collected after breaking the wolf statues and reloading the south gore portal checkpoint

Siege – Part 2 Fixed an issue where an errant Serf could appear in the courtyard when reloading the checkpoint

Ancestral Forge Arachnotron no longer respawns during Agaddon Hunter fight at the end of heart sandbox section Fixed a potential crash when loading a checkpoint after dying in the Agaddon Hunter fight in the Ancestral Courtyard

Spire of Nerathul Chaingun Arachnotron no longer respawns during final encounter of the cathedral stasis emitter section

Temple of Lomarith Arachnotron and Cacodemon no longer respawn during the shipwreck morale fight The melee pickups now appear correctly on the secret boat “Hell Knight rush” encounter

Resurrection The armored Arachnotron that spawns after the Acolyte dies no longer respawns during first morale fight

Reckoning Arachnotron no longer respawns during buffed Agaddon Hunter encounter



The Ripatorium

All Platforms: Vagaries should now only spawn in open areas where they can move around

Xbox Only: Fixed a crash to the Xbox home screen when changing profiles while suspended in an active Ripatorium match with full demon bar



Audio

Fixed an issue where the Shield Saw grinding SFX could stop if the player opens the Dossier while the Shield is in a Power Node and then returns to gameplay

UI

Fixed an issue with Codex entries not tracking progress properly after revisiting levels via Mission Select

Resolved an issue with the Ripatorium tutorial pop-up intended for first visit of the game mode occurring on subsequent visits

Fixed bug where opening the Dossier the frame after breaking a metal lock or using a switch could cause the trigger to fail and block progression

Addressed a potential crash when Alt-Tabbing away and returning to the game during a load screen

VFX

Corrected issue where picking up a toy collectible could trigger the Shield or an equipped weapon’s visual effects during the animation

Addressed stray purple lines appearing when overloading a Cacodemon with the Cycler

Addressed bug where first-person gore overlay flickers around screen edge during AI execute actions while resolution scaling is active

New Active Tunables

Reduced damage of certain attacks from the Agaddon Hunter, Cosmic Baron, Hell Knight and Komodo to reduce the number of attacks that break the Shield in one hit on Nightmare Difficulty

Adjusted the Brink of Death system on all difficulties to be more in line with the game at launch. This system protects the player from certain instances of lethal damage, creating the opportunity to fight back from a near-death state

Follow Windows Central on Google News to keep our latest news, insights, and features at the top of your feeds!