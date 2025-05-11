The weekly Xbox releases show no sign of slowing down, with another large batch of games launching this week, including the widely-anticipated DOOM: The Dark Ages.

This fantasy-infused shooter from id Software and Bethesda Softworks is the latest in a long line of Xbox first-party launches in 2025, bringing a prequel to DOOM (2016) and DOOM Eternal that radically shakes up the gameplay formula with new ideas.

I loved the changes, so much so that I awarded the game a rare perfect score in my review of DOOM: The Dark Ages. Naturally, as a first-party game, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass subcribers will be able to hop in and play at no extra cost. As a reminder, Premium Edition buyers can start playing two days early.

If you missed them before, be sure to check out all the Xbox games that launched last week, including Revenge of the Savage Planet. Now, here's everything coming to the Xbox store next week:

May 13, 2025

CyberCorp (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC): "Brutal, fast-paced isometric co-op Loot Shooter in a Cyberpunk world. Master equipment-based combos. Discover exotic weapons and armor. Easy to start, hard to master. Play solo or team up with friends in multiplayer."

May 14, 2025

Anima Flux (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One): "Anima Flux is a co-op metroidvania with two genetically enhanced soldiers, special agents of a theocratic dictatorial regime. Fight your way through swarms of mutants through a desolate, dystopian space city and save humanity's last stronghold, if, of course, anyone is still alive..."

May 15, 2025

American Arcadia (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One): "Welcome to Arcadia! A 70’s retro-futuristic metropolis where all its citizens enjoy a life of luxury and comfort… unaware that they’re being broadcast live 24/7! Arcadia is not an ordinary city, but the most watched reality show on the planet - where a drop in popularity ratings comes at the highest cost: death."

May 16, 2025

Capcom Fighting Collection 2 (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One): "Capcom's new fighting collection hits the stage! Choose from fan-favorite games like Capcom vs. SNK 2: Mark of the Millennium 2001 and Project Justice to 3D action games like Power Stone and Power Stone 2 in this collection of eight classic fighting games! Each game in the collection can be played online or co-op! Get back in the ring and duke it out in battles that everyone rumored, but no one believed! Whether it's with a rival new or old, give it your all and strive for victory!"

DOOM: The Dark Ages

