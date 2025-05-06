Xbox Game Pass gets DOOM: The Dark Ages, Revenge of the Savage Planet, a returning Warhammer game, and more

More games are headed to Xbox Game Pass, with id Software's DOOM: The Dark Ages one of many titles coming this month, as shared via Xbox Wire on Tuesday.

In addition to yet another first-party game, May is seeing a few games that previously launched in Xbox Game Pass Ultimate filter down to the Standard tier, such as last year's underrated RPG, Dungeons of Hinterberg.

It's also worth noting that co-op title Warhammer: Vermintide 2 is returning to the service. The Vermintide games are developed by Fatshark, the same team behind Warhammer 40,000: Darktide.

If you missed them, be sure to check out the games that were added to Xbox Game Pass in the back half of April. Here are all the games headed to different tiers of Xbox Game Pass in the coming weeks:

May 6, 2025

Dredge (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC) - Ultimate, Standard, PC

May 7, 2025

Dungeons of Hinterberg (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One) - Standard

Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One) - Standard

Metal Slug Tactics (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One) - Standard

May 8, 2025

Revenge of the Savage Planet (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC) - Ultimate, PC

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants Unleashed (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC) - Ultimate, Standard, PC

May 13, 2025

Warhammer: Vermintide 2 (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming) - Ultimate, Standard

May 15, 2025

DOOM: The Dark Ages (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC) - Ultimate, PC

May 16, 2025

Kulebra and the Souls of Limbo (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC) - Ultimate, PC

May 20, 2025

Firefighting Simulator: The Squad (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC) - Ultimate, Standard, PC

Police Simulator: Patrol Officers (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC) - Ultimate, Standard, PC

What's leaving Xbox Game Pass on May 15, 2025?

As usual, a handful of games are departing the subscription service at the halfway point for the month. Notably, Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons and Chants of Sennaar are both well worth playing. I'm also fond of Dune: Spice Wars, so if you want to keep playing any of those games, you'll need to buy them.

Remember, you get a discount buying any games currently in Xbox Game Pass, so act fast and you'll save some money.

Brothers A Tale of Two Sons

Chants of Sennaar

Dune: Spice Wars

Hauntii

The Big Con

The first-party train keeps rolling

DOOM: The Dark Ages is a highlight in the continued onslaught of first-party games. (Image credit: Microsoft / id Software)

There's a decent bit of variety over the next couple of weeks, as well as a few great games that previously launched in Ultimate and PC tiers now filtering down to Standard subscribers as well.

Still, the highlight is clearly DOOM: The Dark Ages, which I'm currently playing for review. You can look forward to my review here on Windows Central on May 9!