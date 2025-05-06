Xbox Game Pass gets DOOM: The Dark Ages, Revenge of the Savage Planet, a returning Warhammer game, and more
More games are launching across Xbox Game Pass soon, including DOOM: The Dark Ages.
More games are headed to Xbox Game Pass, with id Software's DOOM: The Dark Ages one of many titles coming this month, as shared via Xbox Wire on Tuesday.
In addition to yet another first-party game, May is seeing a few games that previously launched in Xbox Game Pass Ultimate filter down to the Standard tier, such as last year's underrated RPG, Dungeons of Hinterberg.
It's also worth noting that co-op title Warhammer: Vermintide 2 is returning to the service. The Vermintide games are developed by Fatshark, the same team behind Warhammer 40,000: Darktide.
If you missed them, be sure to check out the games that were added to Xbox Game Pass in the back half of April. Here are all the games headed to different tiers of Xbox Game Pass in the coming weeks:
May 6, 2025
- Dredge (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC) - Ultimate, Standard, PC
May 7, 2025
- Dungeons of Hinterberg (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One) - Standard
- Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One) - Standard
- Metal Slug Tactics (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One) - Standard
May 8, 2025
- Revenge of the Savage Planet (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC) - Ultimate, PC
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants Unleashed (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC) - Ultimate, Standard, PC
May 13, 2025
- Warhammer: Vermintide 2 (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming) - Ultimate, Standard
May 15, 2025
- DOOM: The Dark Ages (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC) - Ultimate, PC
May 16, 2025
- Kulebra and the Souls of Limbo (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC) - Ultimate, PC
May 20, 2025
- Firefighting Simulator: The Squad (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC) - Ultimate, Standard, PC
- Police Simulator: Patrol Officers (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC) - Ultimate, Standard, PC
What's leaving Xbox Game Pass on May 15, 2025?
As usual, a handful of games are departing the subscription service at the halfway point for the month. Notably, Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons and Chants of Sennaar are both well worth playing. I'm also fond of Dune: Spice Wars, so if you want to keep playing any of those games, you'll need to buy them.
Remember, you get a discount buying any games currently in Xbox Game Pass, so act fast and you'll save some money.
- Brothers A Tale of Two Sons
- Chants of Sennaar
- Dune: Spice Wars
- Hauntii
- The Big Con
The first-party train keeps rolling
There's a decent bit of variety over the next couple of weeks, as well as a few great games that previously launched in Ultimate and PC tiers now filtering down to Standard subscribers as well.
Still, the highlight is clearly DOOM: The Dark Ages, which I'm currently playing for review. You can look forward to my review here on Windows Central on May 9!
