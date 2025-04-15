More first and third-party games are headed to Xbox Game Pass in the coming weeks.

If you don't have enough games to play, more are on the way, with another wave of titles headed to Xbox Game Pass over the next two weeks.

Per Xbox Wire, some of the upcoming highlights include Towerborne, a co-op (role-playing game) RPG brawler from Stoic and Xbox Game Studios. Towerborne is launching into Game Preview, with the developers taking feedback and providing updates as time goes on.

Sandfall Interactive's Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is also coming to Xbox Game Pass at launch, giving players a new stylized turn-based RPG to explore.

Elsewhere, the slow but steady drop of Activision Blizzard titles into Xbox Game Pass continues, with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2022, not 2009) added to the service. If seafaring horror is more your style, Dredge is well worth checking out when it arrives.

If you missed them, be sure to check out all the games added to Xbox Game Pass in the first half of April. Here are all the games headed to different tiers of Xbox Game Pass in the coming weeks:

April 15, 2025

Grand Theft Auto 5 (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC) - Ultimate, Standard, PC

April 16, 2025

Neon White (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One) - Standard

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Patrick Star Game (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC) - Ultimate, Standard, PC

April 17, 2025

Crime Scene Cleaner (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC) - Ultimate, PC

Tempopo (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC) - Ultimate, PC

April 24, 2025

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC) - Ultimate, PC

April 29, 2025

Towerborne (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC) - Ultimate, PC

April 30, 2025

Far Cry 4 (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC) - Ultimate, Standard, PC

May 1, 2025

Anno 1800 (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC) - Ultimate, Standard, PC

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2022) (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC) - Ultimate, PC

May 6, 2025

Dredge (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC) - Ultimate, Standard, PC

What's leaving Xbox Game Pass on April 30, 2025?

As always, a handful of games are leaving the subscription service at the end of the month. If you want to keep on playing these titles, you need to buy them. You'll get a discount for buying them while they're still in Xbox Game Pass, so act fast and save some money!

Have a Nice Death

Kona II Brume

Sniper Elite 5

The Last Case of Benedict Fox

Thirsty Suitors

The Rewinder

A fantastic month for Xbox Game Pass, but will it get even better?

This is a fairly good month for Xbox Game Pass subscribers, with new games like Clair Obscur and Towerborne, alongside the continued drip-feed of Activision Blizzard's back catalogue.

Dredge is an excellent game that shouldn't be missed either, so if you haven't played it before, be sure to check it out.

Of course, there's a Tamriel-sized elephant in the room, as The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered has leaked with screenshots, and this return to Bethesda Game Studios' role-playing adventure is apparently launching this month, possibly even as a shadow drop.

If so, that will mark three different Xbox first-party launches this month. I'm curious to hear what you're planning to play from this list.