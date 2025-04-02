More games are headed to Xbox Game Pass in the coming weeks.

There's another wave of games headed to Xbox Game Pass, as shared via Xbox Wire on Wednesday.

Players using various tiers of Microsoft's gaming subscription service can look forward to several titles, including another first-party game in the form of Compulsion Games' South of Midnight. This third-person Southern Gothic adventure brings a new take on creatures from folklore as players obtain magical "weaving" powers.

Elsewhere, another title from Blizzard Entertainment's back catalog is joining the lineup, and players will be able to embark on Diablo 3: Ultimate Evil Edition.

Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition is also being added, meaning players will get access to all of the DLC packs ahead of the fourth game's launch in September 2025.

Here are all the games headed to different tiers of Xbox Game Pass in the coming weeks:

April 3

All You Need is Help (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One) - Standard

Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC) - Ultimate, Standard, PC

Still Wakes the Deep (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One) - Standard

Wargroove 2 (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One) - Standard

April 8

Diablo 3: Reaper of Souls - Ultimate Evil Edition (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC) - Ultimate, Standard, PC

South of Midnight (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC) - Ultimate, PC

April 9

Commandos: Origins (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC) - Ultimate, PC

April 10

Blue Prince (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC) - Ultimate, PC

April 15

Hunt: Showdown 1896 (Windows PC) - Ultimate, PC

What's leaving Xbox Game Pass on April 15?

Like always, some games are rotating out of the Xbox Game Pass library. If you want to keep playing these titles past April 15, then you'll need to buy them. You get a discount for buying games while they're still in Xbox Game Pass, so act fast and you'll save a bit of money.

Botany Manor

Coral Island

Harold Halibut

Homestead Arcana

Kona

Orcs Must Die! 3

Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition

Turbo Golf Racing

A great month with plenty of variety

This is an extremely strong start to the month, with a new first-party game launching and Blizzard Entertainment's games continuing to drip-feed into the Xbox Game Pass library.

It's also interesting to see that the Ultimate Edition of Borderlands 3 is being added, as that means players can explore all the side stories added through the DLCs.

I'm also hearing a lot of great chatter around Blue Prince, so even if it's not your usual kind of game, I'd encourage you to give it a try.

This also comes as Xbox is expanding free-to-play game benefits for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass subscribers, including in games like StarCraft 2 and The Finals.