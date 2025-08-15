Obtain new, unique mounts and gear in World of Warcraft's upcoming Legion Remix event

The road to World of Warcraft's grand Gamescom reveal for its upcoming Midnight expansion has kicked into high gear this week.

Over the past several days, Blizzard Entertainment has revealed new information for World of Warcraft's highly anticipated Legion Remix event and shown off a teaser trailer for the Midnight expansion.

Additionally, the renowned World of Warcraft fansite, WoWhead, has uncovered critical information via data mining the game that may suggest when Legion Remix will go live for the general public. Here's all you need to know from these World of Warcraft news announcements.

The first major announcement is that Blizzard Entertainment has given players a deep, detailed look at the upcoming Legion Remix event.

For those uninformed, Legion Remix is a special limited-time seasonal event for World of Warcraft: The War Within that will allow players to re-experience World of Warcraft: Legion's expansion, but with several gameplay twists.

These twists include the likes of sped-up levelling to help players level up characters from Lv. 10 to Lv. 80 faster, obtain absurdly powerful loot that will make the player feel like a god, take on unique challenges, and earn mountains upon mountains of exclusive cosmetic items, gear, pets, and mounts.

However, players will only be able to create Death Knight, Demon Hunter, Druid, Hunter, Mage, Monk, Paladin, Priest, Rogue, Shaman, Warlock, and Warrior Character Classes for this event, as these were the classes canonically available in the original Legion expansion.

This means that you sadly won't be able to play as a character with the Evoker class introduced in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, as they weren't introduced yet at this point in World of Warcraft history.

Another unique feature of Legion Remix is that it is bringing back the Artifact Weapon system from the original Legion expansion and revamping it from the ground up.

In Legion Remix, you will be able to customize each Artifact Weapon you obtain from Legion's extremely popular Class Hall quests with powerful abilities obtained from one of five trait trees — Nature, Fel, Arcane, Storm, or Holy.

Imbue your Artifact Weapons with the power of Fel, Arcane, Storm, Nature, or Holy energy. (Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

You can pick and choose whichever tree tickles your power fantasy and respec them at any time, so you don't worry about being locked if you want to experiment with them.

To activate these trait trees' abilities, you will need to find currency called Infinite Power throughout Legion Remix and spend it on the trees to unlock their powers.

Additionally, you can find jewelry that will upgrade each tree's abilities by adding Ranks to them. You can also take upgrade Ranks from other trait trees and put them in your preferred trait tree to optimize your preferred playstyle.

Even Murlocs will become the stuff of nightmares in Legion Remix thanks to the Heroic World Tier system. (Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

You will need to take advantage of these remixed Artifact Weapons quickly in Legion Remix, as this event will feature new, challenging Outdoor content called Heroic World Tiers.

This is a system inspired by Diablo, where players will contend with an alternate timeline where the events of Legion turned out much worse than they originally did.

This means that you will be fighting powered-up enemies that have more health, deal more damage, and have new passive abilities that will destroy you in one hit if you're not prepared.

Defeating these difficult Heroic World Tier enemies will be worth the effort, however, as these monsters will drop lucrative special rewards upon defeat.

The game will even help players out in taking these monsters by planting Timewarped Obelisks throughout Legion Remix that will grant players temporary buffs if they can find them.

Obtain the new green Variant of Argus the Unmaker's scythe in Legion Remix. (Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

Speaking of rewards, the major draw of Legion Remix is the massive cavalcade of loot you can obtain from this event.

In addition to the loot you can obtain from the original version of World of Warcraft: Legion, the Legion Remix will have some exclusive items up for grabs.

These include, but are not limited to:

Fel-infused versions of the class mounts.

Robe transmogs inspired by Azshara.

A transmog of Mannoroth's shield.

Varian's iconic swords corrupted with Fel energy.

A new green color variant of Argus the Unmaker's Scythe from the 'Antorus the Burning Throne' Raid.

And tons of never-before-seen mounts, transmog armor sets, and so much more.

A grand majority of these rewards can be bought with the Bronze currency obtained from this event, while others may drop from defeating certain enemies or completing quests.

Legion Remix is currently available for a select number of players on the game's Public Test Realm servers to help Blizzard Entertainment refine the event for its public release date, which has yet to be announced.

However, we have a hint at when we expect Legion Remix to publicly go live. According to WoWhead, it has datamined Legion Remix in the Public Test Realm servers, and it has uncovered data revealing its release dates.

This data says that Legion Remix will fully go live on October 7, 2025, and will last until January 19, 2026.

Be warned that this information should be taken with a grain as it hasn't been officially confirmed by Blizzard Entertainment and it is subject to change until further notice.

I can't wait to play Legion Remix and see the grand reveal for the Midnight expansion

To close off this week of World of Warcraft announcements, Blizzard Entertainment has released a teaser trailer for World of Warcraft's Midnight expansion.

The trailer shows the villain Xal'atath opening portals to the Void across the world and issuing a dire threat to the heroes of Azeroth.

Overall, these news announcements have me beyond excited for the future of World of Warcraft.

I loved Mists of Pandaria Remix for its absurd loot and cool transmogs, and from the looks of these announcements, Legion Remix is looking to top it in every glorious way possible.

I never experienced the original Legion expansion when it first came out, as I only got into World of Warcraft last year in 2024. So, I can't wait to finally experience one of the most beloved expansions of this long-running MMORPG when Legion Remix hopefully releases later this year if WoWhead's data-mining is confirmed to be real.

As for World of Warcraft: Midnight, I'm equally excited to see what crazy new features this upcoming PC title has in store for us and finally give my characters a house with the new player housing system.