World of Warcraft: Midnight expansion confirmed to be fully revealed at Gamescom 2025 — Blizzard will show off an opening cinematic, story, gameplay, player housing public demos, and more

Blizzard Entertainment announced on its website that World of Warcraft's next major expansion, World of Warcraft: Midnight, will be fully revealed at Gamescom on August 19, 2025.

The grand unveiling will be hosted by several World of Warcraft developers, including the Warcraft Universe Creative Director and voice of Thrall, Chris Metzen.

There, they will show off the expansion's opening cinematic along with deep dives into its gameplay mechanics, features, zones, story, player housing, and more.

Here's everything you can expect to see for World of Warcraft: Midnight at Gamescom 2025.

Great things in store for @Warcraft at @gamescom! ⭐ Midnight Expansion Reveal & Gameplay Showcase🏠 Housing Demos👀 Creator Clash Live It all kicks off with a World Premiere of the Midnight Cinematic on Opening Night Live! Broadcast starts at 2p ET / 11a PT / 8p CEST. pic.twitter.com/80lIWg9iH0July 15, 2025

As mentioned before, Blizzard Entertainment will debut World of Warcraft: Midnight on August 19, 2025, during the Opening Night Live ceremony for Gamescom 2025.

The show will begin by showing off the opening cinematic for World of Warcraft: Midnight, which will no doubt showcase some of the enemies players will face, new zones players will explore, hints at new playable races or classes, and set the tone for the expansion's story.

Afterwards, the developers will host a gameplay deep dive broadcast, which will exhibit the new zones, new gameplay mechanics and features, and the story of the upcoming expansion.

Then, from August 20, 2025, to August 24, 2025, Blizzard Entertainment will be hosting booths at Gamescom 2025, where attendees will get to play a public demo for the upcoming player housing feature.

Fans who have been asking for player housing in World of Warcraft for nearly 20 years will not want to miss out on this.

Blizzard Entertainment then announced that there will be a Creator Clash competition at Gamescom. In this contest, content creators will be competing in various World of Warcraft-themed activities, which will be broadcast on Warcraft's official Twitch and YouTube channels from August 20, 2025, to August 22, 2025.

The Creator Clash will include livestream showcases of Player Housing, content creators taking on Season 3 Mythic Dungeons and Delves, and a competitive Cross-Region Arena bracket tournament featuring the top four teams from AWC Season.

Blizzard Entertainment also has plenty of other activities for the general public to take part in at its Community Stage, which will include, but is not limited to:

Developer Panels : Where developers discuss World of Warcraft: Midnight's story, worldbuilding, gameplay features, behind-the-scenes secrets, and more.

: Where developers discuss World of Warcraft: Midnight's story, worldbuilding, gameplay features, behind-the-scenes secrets, and more. World of Warcraft Cosplay Contest : Where World of Warcraft fans get to show off their meticulously crafted costumes of famous World of Warcraft characters.

: Where World of Warcraft fans get to show off their meticulously crafted costumes of famous World of Warcraft characters. Arena & Mythic Dungeon Showcases : Where the developers will show off new, upcoming Arena maps and Mythic Dungeons for World of Warcraft.

: Where the developers will show off new, upcoming Arena maps and Mythic Dungeons for World of Warcraft. Meet & Greets : Where fans will get to chat with World of Warcraft developers and content creators.

: Where fans will get to chat with World of Warcraft developers and content creators. Taliesin & Evitel’s Weekly Reset LIVE: A live showing of Taliesin & Evitel’s Weekly Reset YouTube show, which features discussions on all things Warcraft.

World of Warcraft: Midnight and player housing is fast approaching

Ghosts of K'aresh First Look | World of Warcraft - YouTube Watch On

World of Warcraft: Midnight will be the second chapter of WoW's epic Worldsoul Saga, which Blizzard Entertainment has stated will change the world of this long-running MMORPG forever.

What we know of this upcoming PC title so far is that it will have players return to the elven city of Quel'Thalas to safeguard its Sunwell from being corrupted by invading creatures born from a twisted, horrific realm known as the Void, ruled by the Void Lords.

Players will be tasked with unifying the scattered Elven tribes and allying with the forces of Light to beat back the Void forces.

Additionally, players will get a taste of the Void's power in World of Warcraft: The War Within's 3rd major patch on August 13, 2025, where they will take on Dimensius the Void Lord, which is said to be the largest raid boss in MMORPG history — He's about the size of a city.

I don't know about you, but if Dimensius in World of Warcraft: The War Within is only a teaser of what's to come when we fight a full Void invasion force in Midnight, then I can't imagine how crazy that expansion's dungeons and raid fights will get.

I can't wait to see what Blizzard Entertainment will show off for World of Warcraft's next expansion (here's hoping they add in a Tinker class that will allow me to ride Goblin Shredders in battle). I'm also curious to see if any of my six most-requested player housing features will make it.