Blizzard announces release date for World of Warcraft: The War Within's 3rd major content patch — a patch that will feature the largest, city-sized raid boss in MMORPG history

Prepare to mark your calendars because Blizzard Entertainment has announced the release date for World of Warcraft: The War Within's next major content update, 'Ghosts of K'aresh'.

Starting on August 5, 2025, players can start exploring the ruined world of K’aresh to take on various new challenges, Delves, and a dungeon, among other exciting new ventures.

Then on August 13, 2025, Season 3 will begin and have players take on the Manaforge Omega raid, which will feature the return of an old Warcraft enemy called Dimensious as a city-sized raid boss.

Here are all the details you need to know about World of Warcraft's next big update.

Ghosts of K'aresh First Look | World of Warcraft - YouTube Watch On

The Ghosts of K'aresh is the third major content patch for World of Warcraft: The War Within, following the Undermine(d) patch. It will go live on August 5, 2025, for the public server realms and will include a ton of new content such as:

New main campaign quests that will conclude the storyline for The War Within and help set up the events for the upcoming World of Warcraft: Midnight expansion.

A new zone to explore called K'aresh, a world destroyed by the Void Lord Dimensious.

Tazavesh the Veiled Market returns from World of Warcraft: Shadowlands as a hub city.

A new raid dungeon called Manaforge Omega.

Reshii Wraps, an artifact that can be upgraded through various gameplay activities and acts as a key to access a new outdoor activity called Phase Diving.

A series of Delve dungeons called The Archival Assault.

A new creature-collector activity called Ecological Succession.

A new dungeon Eco-Dome Al’dani.

The Tazavesh mega-dungeon returns with a new hard mode.

Several class balance updates for Shadow Priest, Brewmaster Monk, Frost Death Knight, Unholy Death Knight, and more.

Several PvP talent updates.

A new PVP World Quest that can be accessed on Vanquisher's Wake Island.

A new Warband Campsite screen called 'The Fate of the Devoured' which can be obtained by completing the 'A Shadowy Invitation' quest.

Tons of new Ethereal-themed armor sets, mounts, and cosmetics will be made available in this update.

The Manaforge Omega raid dungeon will be open for players on August 13, 2025.

The raid schedule for Manaforge Omega's difficulty levels will be the following:

Week of 13 August: Normal, Heroic, Mythic, Raid Finder Wing 1- Might of the Shadowguard (Plexus Sentinel; Loomíthar; Soulbinder Naazindhri)

Normal, Heroic, Mythic, Raid Finder Wing 1- Might of the Shadowguard (Plexus Sentinel; Loomíthar; Soulbinder Naazindhri) Week of 20 August: Story Mode, Raid Finder Wing 2- Monsters of the Sands (Forgeweaver Araz, The Soul Hunters, Fractillus)

Story Mode, Raid Finder Wing 2- Monsters of the Sands (Forgeweaver Araz, The Soul Hunters, Fractillus) Week of 26 August: Raid Finder Wing 3- Heart of Darkness (Nexus-King Salhadaar, Dimensius, the All Devouring)

World of Warcraft: The War Within is going out with a big bang

I can't wait to see how Blizzard will pull off its biggest raid boss ever (Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

If this is the climax of The War Within then it's one insanely spectacular way to conclude this fun expansion to one of Blizzard's best PC games. The new Ethereal-themed armor sets and mounts you can obtain from the raids and dungeons look so cool, and the new raid bosses look so badass.

Dimensius, in particular, has got me excited as this monster is being hyped as the biggest raid boss Blizzard has ever created for World of Warcraft. It's reportedly bigger than the entirety of Stormwind and ten times the size of Deathwing, who currently holds the record as the biggest raid boss in World of Warcraft.

Then, once that titanic foe has been slain, we can look forward to the much-anticipated Legion Remix event, where we get to relive one of World of Warcraft's best expansions in crazy new ways.

Considering how much I enjoyed Pandaria Remix, I can't imagine how bonkers Legion Remix is going to get when it eventually drops (possibly at the end of The War Within's lifecycle). One thing's for sure, we'll have plenty of fun to keep us busy in the lead up to World of Warcraft: Midnight and the long-awaited addition of player housing.