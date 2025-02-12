World of Warcaft: The War Within's next big season, "Undermine(d)," gets a February 25 release date

The highly anticipated update for World of Warcraft: The War Within's next chapter, titled Undermine(d), finally has a release date. WoW fans need to wait no longer than February 25 to get their fill of goblin cartels, a sweet new customizable hot rod, and a chaotic 8-boss raid just for starters.

In the next chapter of WoW The War Within, players will need to unite the goblin cartels to put a stop to Gallywix and uncover his connection to Xal'atath. We have a helpful overview on the story for The War Within if you need a refresher before the big update. The city suffers as a result of ongoing conflict between the goblin cartels. The four cartels, Steamwheedle, Blackwater, Bilgewater, or Venture Company, will provide players new insight into goblin culture and their society. While there's sure to be plenty of humorous explosions and mayhem, there's much more to uncover with the goblins. Players can choose to align themselves with one of the four groups to participate in their cartel's unique weekly events.

There will be two new Delves to explore, including Excavation Site 9 and Sidestreet Sluice, with updated variants of existing delves alongside Brann Bronzebeard who will now feature a new tank specialization. Players can look forward to new rewards, curios, a new nemesis, and improve rewards at the highest difficulty during Season 2. For those of you that fussed the delves were too easy, look for increased difficulty of all delves from tier 4 and above with this update.

Of course, you'll need a new way to explore all this sweet new content. The G-99 Breakneck is a customizable hot rod designed for high-speed street domination so you can experience dynamic travel with D.R.I.V.E. The Breakneck will be exclusive to Undermine(d), and it offers a faster speed than any ground mount.

Additional features are also coming to The War Within with the 11.1 content update, including Operation: Floodgate, a 4-boss dungeon where players will race against time to prevent a catastrophic dam collapse within the Ringing Deeps. The Liberation of Undermine is an 8-boss raid that leads players through the streets of Undermine for a royal rumble at Gallywix's headquarters.

If you're still looking for more to get you excited for WoW The War Within's 11.1 update, then you might be tickled to find out a new PvP Arena is also on the menu. The Cage of Carnage is a close-quarter gladiatorial arena found within the Demolition Dome. Players are dropped in through trap doors, with only haphazard metal platforms equipped with ramps to keep things separated. That sounds safe!

To go along with a new PvP Arena, WoW The War Within will also follow up shortly after the launch of the update with a brand-new season. Season 2 will kick off on March 4 with a new raid, new Delves, and an update rotation of challenging mythic+ dungeons in addition to the new PvP season. Players can also look forward to exclusive rewards and achievements for their efforts.

A new raid unlock schedule has also been released ahead of the new season:

Week of March 4: Raid Finder Wing 1: Shock and Awesome (Cauldron of Carnage; Rik Reverb), Normal, Heroic, Mythic Difficulty

Week of March 11: Raid Finder Wing 2: Maniacal Machinist (Sprocketmonger Lockenstock; Stix Bunkjunker), Story Mode

Week of March 18: Raid Finder Wing 3: Two Heads Are Better (Vexie and the Geargrinders; One-Armed Bandit; Mug'Zee)

Week of March 25: Raid Finder Wing 4: The Chrome King (Chrome King Gallywix)

Players will work their way through eight new bosses during this raid schedule, concluding with the big fight against Chrome King Gallywix himself. It all starts with content update 11.1, Undermine(d), on February 25.

World of Warcraft is a massive multiplayer online and role-playing game developed and published by Blizzard. The title is considered to be the most popular MMORPG of all time, with server counts putting the base at more than 130 million players, despite only being available on PC.